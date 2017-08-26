Giants TE Evan Engram is officially a professional after playing in the preseason opener against the Steelers last week. However, those first-game nerves will still be there when the Giants take on the Browns Monday night.

"It's still going to be kind of nerve-wracking and exciting," he told Giants.com's Michael Eisen. "I'm really pumped about it. It was a really cool feeling out there, getting out there and having your uniform on and being out there warming up. It kind of really hit me in that moment, and I don't think it's ever going to go away. I'm really excited, I can't wait for Monday night. I think it adds to my game, the eagerness to do well and get out there and run around to make plays. I think all that adds into my performance."

It is hard for rookies not to be shocked during their first taste of NFL action, and Engram learned that against the Steelers as he needed to come back down to Earth.

"I had to lock in," the 22-year-old. "Just being out there, I was kind of wide-eyed and a little nervous. So, being in the huddle, I kind of had to slow down, lock in, hear the play call, get to the line. Just kind of slow everythingn down. in practice, we go through reads and just do all my stuff I usually do. But in the game, sometimes those nerves will build up, especially being a rookie and your first time out there, definitely stuff flies over your head. So, just kind of slowing everything down, locking in, get back to what you've been doing. That's probably the biggest thing I've taken away."