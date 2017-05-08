Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

When Steve Spagnuolo was brought back to run the Giants defense two years ago the cupboard of talent was pretty bare and he was asked to build something out of nothing. Last year, thanks to a $200 million offseason spending spree, his job was to make all his new pieces fit.

This year there's a whole new challenge with the Giants coming off their best defensive season since Spagnuolo's first tour of duty with the Giants in 2007-08. Not only are they a bonafide top 10 unit, they also are returning with their lineup almost completely intact.

"Yeah, the challenge is to keep them hungry," Spagnuolo said on Friday at the team's rookie mini-camp. "Look, I would like to start better. It was kind of slow (for the defense at the start), if I can remember back to all the games, especially (as far as) dominating and being the reason why we won. We won the two games coming out of the blocks, but I would have liked to have played better defense. And then we came on. The goal here is to pick up where we left off."

There is no doubt the Giants played better as the season went on and became one of the best defenses in football by the end of the season. They were the reason the Giants went 11-5 and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. They carried an offense that ranked a dismal 25th in the league.

They even did an incredible job in the first half of their wild-card playoff game in Green Bay, suffocating the Packers offense for the first 27 minutes while playing without their best player -- Jason Pierre-Paul. It all came apart with a flourish, though, including a Hail Mary by the Packers on the final play of the first half which sent the Giants reeling to a 38-13 defeat.

That's not the spot Spagnuolo was talking about picking up from. He wants them to again be the unit that allowed 10 or fewer points in three of their last four regular-season games and held teams under 20 in five of their last seven. And that certainly seems possible considering the only starter not returning is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

And not only was Hankins replaced by a second-round draft pick (Dalvin Tomlinson) but the Giants also get JPP and one-time starting safety Darian Thompson back healthy this year.

"Yeah, I mean we are missing a couple guys, but what we feel good about are a number of things," Spagnuolo said. "When you go back three years ago and it was new to everybody. A year ago, when we did this thing, there were a lot of new faces, so it was still new and now the biggest thing to me is the continuity of the coaching staff is huge. Then, like you said, there are a lot of guys that we have worked with before.

"So look, does that mean that you automatically go out there and play (as well) again? I don't think so. We have a lot of work to do."

And therein lies Spagnuolo's challenge. He knows his defense will rightfully face high expectations. But he also knows his players can't live in the past.

"If we get hung up on what we did last year, that worked both ways," Spagnuolo said. "At this time last year, everyone was asking 'How do you overcome how bad it was?' You don't even think about it. You move on. You do the same thing when you do real well.

"But it will be a challenge. I look forward to you asking me again."