Last year it seemed the entire NFL knew the Giants' intentions in the first round. They wanted either linebacker Leonard Floyd or tackle Jack Conklin. Then they sat back and watched as the Bears and the Titans traded right in front of them to take them both off the board.

Fast forward one year, to Thursday night, when a similar situation unfolded - albeit one not nearly as dramatic. The Giants loved Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and watched as he fell in their direction, but they decided to stand pat at 23 and watched him go to the Buccaneers at 19. They also loved Utah tackle Garett Bolles, but they didn't flinch as the Denver Broncos took him at 20.

Even the picks at 21 (linebacker Jarrad Davis) and 22 (defensive end Charles Harris) were players who had some support in the Giants' war room.

They were happy with their first-round selection - Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram - just as they were happy when they ended up with cornerback Eli Apple last year. Still, given the circumstances, it's a fair question to ask:

Why won't Giants GM Jerry Reese trade up in the first round?

He's done it other rounds - five times, in fact, including two years ago in the second round for safety Landon Collins. But in 11 drafts now as a Giants GM he's never traded in either direction in the first round. That's a bit rare in today's NFL, where the first round has turned into a frenzy of deals over the last decade. But Reese stubbornly won't move.

Why not? He wouldn't get drawn into any trade talk from the media when he was discussing the first round on Thursday night. But a week before the draft he did give a hint into his thinking.

"It costs to move up," Reese said. "If you are going to move up, then you are going to give up a lot of draft picks to move up. Even if you move up just a couple of spots, you have to give up some draft picks to do that and we like taking our picks."

That cost is the bottom line. It doesn't sound like the Giants had any substantial talks about moving up for Howard or Bolles, but they knew the jump would cost at least their third-round pick, according to a team source. And when they evaluated their options, they thought Engram and their third-rounder was a better total package than Howard or Bolles alone

Their third rounder, of course, turned out to be their possible quarterback of the future, Davis Webb, so it'll be a while before we know if they were right.

Here are some other notes and thoughts on the Giants' draft …