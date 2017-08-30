As cut day draws ever closer, wide receiver Tavarres King hopes that he is still a member of the Giants as the weekend rolls around.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their roster to 53, and King knows there is the potential he could be one of the casualties by then.

"Every time your phone rings you're looking at seeing if it's a number from [the Giants]," King told NJ.com. "It's a nerve-wracking day."

King, who came over to the Giants last year, snagged two passes for 50 yards while suiting up in seven regular-season games. He added three more catches -- including a touchdown -- in New York's first-round playoff loss to the Packers.

So far he has one catch for seven yards this preseason, missing two games due to a nagging ankle injury.

"I was glad that [the Giants] saw the potential that I had and the playmaking ability that I have," King said. "But I feel like it's big to grow on that."