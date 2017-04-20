The Giants will open the 2017 season in Dallas on Sunday night, September 10, and wrap things up in Week 17 on New Year's Eve against the Redskins at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants' full schedule, which an NFL source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, is as follows:
Sept. 10: @ Dallas (Sunday night football)
Sept. 18: vs. Lions (Monday night football)
Sept. 24: @ Philadelphia
Oct. 1: @ Tampa Bay
Oct. 8: vs. L.A. Chargers
Oct. 15: @ Denver
Oct. 22: vs. Seattle
BYE
Nov. 5: vs. L.A. Rams
Nov. 12: @ San Francisco
Nov. 19: vs. Kansas City
Nov. 23: @ Washington (Thanksgiving night)
Dec.3: @ Oakland
Dec. 10: vs. Dallas
Dec. 17: vs. Philadelphia
Dec. 24: @ Arizona
Dec. 31: vs. Washington