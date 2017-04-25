Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants are convinced that their 11-5 season in 2016 was only the beginning. They don't see it as a fluke. They see themselves as realistic Super Bowl contenders.

And when they look at their roster, they don't see many holes.

They're not being naïve either. The Giants head into this draft looking as good as they have at any point since 2012, when they were coming off their last Super Bowl championship. They fixed their defense with a $200 million spending spree a year ago, and they added some important pieces on offense over the last month.

They do not head into this draft feeling desperate to add help at any position at all.

Still, there are some things they'd like to accomplish and a few flaws they'd like to fix if they can. So here is a look at the Giants' top five needs right now as they plot their strategy for the draft this week:

1. Offensive line - It's not just that the offensive line was bad last year, it's that the future isn't completely clear. Their two best linemen -- guard Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg -- will be free agents after the season. They're still not sold on Ereck Flowers' long-term future at left tackle. And other than Bobby Hart, the players on the right side (John Jerry, D.J. Fluker) might not be here long-term, either.

So yeah, according to several Giants sources, they recognize adding a talented young lineman (or two) in this draft is their biggest priority. If they liked the top tackles a little better, they might be a lock to pick one in the first round. It's a weak class, though, which is a cause for concern. But at some point they'll likely have to take their chances and hope they can find someone who can develop into a future starter.

2. Tight end - They are very pleased with Rhett Ellison, their free-agent signee, and they think Will Tye has promise. But neither one of them is considered a true, reliable big-time playmaker. Now, they can certainly get by without one at that position, especially if their three receivers are as good as expected. But they feel they can take their offense up to another level if they can find one in what is generally considered a very good and deep tight end crop. Miami's David Njoku certainly will be in their first-round conversation if he's still available. But they might be able to find a good one on Day 2, too.

3. Linebacker - It's been a need position for years, downgraded only because the Giants' reliance on their nickel defense leaves them with two linebackers on the field more often than not. Jonathan Casillas and Devon Kennard are in the final year of their contracts and Keenan Robinson is on a one-year deal. They have high hopes for B.J. Goodson, but beyond that the cupboard is bare. Maybe a first-round pick like Florida's Jarrad Davis or Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham will make the future look bright. The Giants have only picked a linebacker in the first three rounds once in the Jerry Reese Era (Clint Sintim, 2009). That probably has to change.

4. Defensive tackle - It wasn't a huge need until Johnathan Hankins turned down the Giants' free-agent offer and signed a surprisingly large contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Suddenly the Giants are left with Robert Thomas and Jay Bromley (a former third-round pick) to battle for the spot next to Damon Harrison, and really not much in the way of depth. They're also looking at a thinned-out free agent crop. Harrison and their two defensive ends are probably good enough to carry an adequate player at the other tackle spot, if necessary. But even just to help with depth they probably have to take a defensive tackle somewhere in the draft.

5. Defensive end - It's hard to call it a need when you've got a 1-2 punch as good as Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon, but when they are each forced to play more than 90 percent of the snaps it's clear the Giants could use at least one more. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would prefer to rotate his ends anyway, and if he could have one that can rush from the inside -- like Justin Tuck used to do -- all the better. The Giants love their pass rushers so much it's hard to rule one out in the first round. And if not then, they'll be looking hard for one on Day 2.