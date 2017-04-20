Latest Update (April 20)

11:30AM: The Giants will finish the preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium, according to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Previous Reports (April 13)

10:15AM: The Giants will open the preseason at Metlife Stadium on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Teams are allowed to have players report to training camp 15 days before their preseason opener, meaning the Giants cannot have players report to camp before July 27. No official date has been set yet.

New York will face the Cleveland Browns on the road on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Giants will be the home team when they play the New York Jets in Week 3, played between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28, and close out the preseason at Gillette Stadium against the Patriots in Week 4, played on either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.