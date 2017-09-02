New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham talks with quarterback Eli Manning during the fourth quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, (AP)
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch believes Odell Beckham is a "special talent" and hopes he remains with the Giants for the rest of his career, he said in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

However, Tisch opted not to comment on Beckham's comment in an "Uninterrupted" video earlier in the summer about how he seeks to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

"I totally admire his craft, and his commitment to the team, to his fellow players," Tisch said. "I'm going to stay out of opining on his comment, but he's a great player, and I hope he will be a Giant for life."

Tisch further explained how Beckham became so popular in both the entertainment and sports worlds.

"First, and most importantly, is his athletic ability, his talent as a receiver," he said, "He's very, very special. Whatever it is, he's got it. We see that every once in a while. It's not as unusual as the eclipse last week, but he's a special player - with a tremendous personality. He's charismatic. He's extremely likeable. And within that community of his fellow players, he is a leader, and that's important."

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in his what was his third NFL season.
The Giants have acquired Steelers CB Ross Cockrell for a conditional seventh-round 2018 NFL Draft pick. 

A fourth round pick by the Bills back in 2014, Cockrell has spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. Last season, he started in all 16 games at corner where he totaled 62 tackles, 14 passes defended and one fumble recovery.

The 26-year-old amassed 106 tackles, two interceptions, and 25 passes defended in his two seasons with Pittsburgh. 
Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) runs with the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
A quick look at some of the bigger decisions made by the Giants on Saturday as their final cuts are being revealed:
The following is an official list of names that have been removed from the Opening Day roster based on the team's official announcement.
The Giants have to make their first round of cuts Friday, and head coach Ben McAdoo talks about the tough decisions facing the team.

 
(Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports)
The preseason is over and now the hard work begins. The Giants, a team loaded with veterans and poised for a Super Bowl run, must cut down their 89-man roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here's my projection for their final 53:
(Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Giants pledged to donate $1 million to various charities for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

The Giants are donating to Americares, the American Red Cross and the Houston food bank.

Nearly 52 inches of rain fell on the Houston area from Harvey, according to ABC News, and more than 32,000 people have been placed in shelters across the area. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, according to ABC News, estimated the state will need more than $125 billion in rederal relief money.
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Aldrick Rosas' fourth field goal of the night was the game-winner to help the Giants eke out a 40-38 win over the Patriots in the final game of the preseason. >> Box score

All three backup quarterbacks performed well: Josh Johnson completed 11 of 14 for 135 yards and a touchdown, Geno Smith completed 10 of 11 for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Davis Web rounded out the win by completing eight passes for 103 yards. Eli Manning did not play in the game.

Rosas completed field goals from 22, 31, 27, and 48 yards out in addition to all four extra point attempts.
(William Hauser)
Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. did light work on the field on Thursday prior to the Giants' final preseason game against the Patriots. 

It was the first time Beckham has been on the field since injuring his ankle against the Browns on Aug. 21.

In videos posted by a few of the team's beat reporters, Beckham could be seen catching passes in the end zone while taking steps side-to-side.
New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith works out during training camp. (AP)
The Giants are officially out of time to fix whatever ails their offense and to fine-tune their championship-caliber defense. They are not expected to play many of their starters in their preseason finale on Thursday night in New England, and those that play likely won't see much action at all.

So for a veteran team whose starting lineup is all but set, this game is mostly about the down-roster battles, the backups, and the bottom-of-the-roster spots. There are a few exceptions, of course, but not many.
New York Giants wide receiver Tavarres King (15) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
As cut day draws ever closer, wide receiver Tavarres King hopes that he is still a member of the Giants as the weekend rolls around. 

Teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their roster to 53, and King knows there is the potential he could be one of the casualties by then.

"Every time your phone rings you're looking at seeing if it's a number from [the Giants]," King told NJ.com. "It's a nerve-wracking day."
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr., who is nursing an ankle injury, was seen dancing in the Giants' locker room without any pain, per NJ.com's Dan Duggan.

While the team gets ready for their trip to Foxborough to face the Patriots in their final preseason game, LB J.T. Thomas caught Beckham dancing on his Instagram story without a boot or brace on his injured ankle...

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE VIDEO
Dec 4, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Bridge)
Though he has been a starter for the Giants the past two season, TE Will Tye finds himself on the bubble as the Giants' preseason comes to a close. 

Tye never saw himself in this position heading into the year, but he knows it comes with the territory when going undrafted. 

"No. No, definitely not," Tye told The Post's Brian Lewis. "But honestly, it comes with the job. You don't expect it, but you're always subject to change, so it doesn't really [surprise] you as much as people would think or like it to. That's that undrafted lifestyle, no matter what every year. They say [it's like that for] everybody, but everybody knows it's not everybody."
Paul Perkins on his preseason struggles and how he thinks the Giants' rushing attack can improve going into the regular season.

 
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The Giants have waived wide receiver Darius Powe after the two sides reached an agreement on an injury settlement, reports ESPN's Jordan Raanan
New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) during pre game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
After being limited in practice Monday, Brandon Marshall took part in more team drills during Tuesday's session. 

Marshall, who had injured his shoulder during the Giants' preseason game against the Browns last Monday, has had limited exposure so far in the team's system. Head coach Ben McAdoo was happy with the receiver's progress on Tuesday. 

"He hasn't been out there very much in the last couple of weeks," McAdoo said. "I mean, today was a good day for him to get back out there and get some routes on air and then get some of the work in the team periods." 
Twelve-year-old Peter Costigan has made a name for himself by dressing up as Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. On Tuesday, Costigan got to meet his hero. 

The Pennsylvania native was spotlighted last season when he dressed up as McAdoo during the Giants' game in Washington last year. The two had a quick exchange last year but finally got to meet at training camp.

According to Costigan, his father hatched the idea for him to dress as McAdoo in the first place.
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) during the fourth quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Giants won 27-13. (Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
While Eli Apple (ankle) isn't on the field taking reps with his teammates, he's confident he'll be ready to get back on the field for Week 1 when the Giants take on the Cowboys. 

"I mean, it can, but with us, we make sure we do a good job of getting mental reps during practice and watch a lot of film," Apple said. "That way, we're kind of in the game." 

Apple suffered a sprained ankle while in coverage during last Saturday's preseason matchup against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Brandon Marshall returned to practice on Monday while Odell Beckham's status remains uncertain for the Giants' Week 1 game against Dallas.

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) remained out of practice on Tuesday as he continued to get treatment, said head coach Ben McAdoo, who would not reveal whether Beckham had started running. Beckham is also working out.

McAdoo said Monday that Beckham was "improving."

Beckham suffered an ankle injury on Aug. 21 during the Giants' second preseason game and has not practiced since. He was expected to undergo laser therapy treatment for the injury.

Fellow WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder) returned to practice on Monday and also participated on Tuesday.
The Giants have waived DE Owa Odighizuwa, the team announced Tuesday.

Odighizuwa had been suspended without pay on Monday for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

"It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction," GM Jerry Reese said in a statement. "But we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward."
With Jay Bromley out with a knee injury, Giants rookie DT Dalvin Tomlinson may get the start in the team's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Tomlinson, the Giants' second-round pick of this year's draft, had a slow start in his first NFL training camp. But after studying his new playbook, he has vastly improved, and head coach Ben McAdoo is sure he can be effective in a starting role. 

"He's a player that's played at a tremendous level in the college game," McAdoo told The Post's Zach Braziller, "He's come in, he's learned the system very well. He's good with his hands, he plays with leverage, he destroys blocks. We feel he'll be ready to play Week 1."

Starting in a season opener is nerve-wracking enough for a rookie, and even more so that the Giants play on "Sunday Night Football" to kick off their 2017-18 campaign. However, Tomlinson has played in prime time games like the FBS National Championship with Alabama this past January...
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo provided injury updates on several key players and looked forward to Thursday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Here's what McAdoo said:

  • McAdoo said he is hopeful wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play in New York's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • He thought Brandon Marshall looked good practicing despite being limited.
  • Jay Bromley is day-to-day with a knee injury, while linebacker Mark Herzlich's focus needs to be on his health so he can return to the field, McAdoo said.
The Giants have signed CB Daniel Gray and placed OL Adam Gettis on injured reserved, the team announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Gray had signed with the Cardinals in June before recently being waived.

Gray played for Utah State, playing 19 games during his career there, before going undrafted during last April's NFL Draft.

Giants CB Eli Apple left Saturday's game against the Jets after injuring his ankle.
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR shoots down the idea of the New York Giants signing former Jets star Darrelle Revis.

The New York Giants claimed cornerback Tay Glover-Wright off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and placed defensive end Evan Schwan on waivers on Sunday, the team announced.

Glover-Wright, 25, did not play in a regular-season game last season after playing two with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Since being an undrafted free agent in 2014, Glover-Wright also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. He signed with the Eagles in late July and was cut on Saturday.

Schwan, 23, who signed with the Giants after going undrafted, suffered a broken foot in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
WR Odell Beckham was not on the sideline during the Giants' preseason game against the Jets because the team wanted him to receive treatment on his an ankle and stay off his feet, coach Ben McAdoo said.

"We thought it was best for Odell to get treatment and not be standing out there," McAdoo said after the game, according to NJ.com.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants found the end zone for the first time this preseason, but that doesn't change the story of who they still are. They are exactly what they were at the end of last season:

A team with a dominant defense and an offense with serious flaws.
Tags: ArDarius Stewart, Christian Hackenberg, Darian Thompson, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Evan Engram, Landon Collins, Odell Beckham Jr., Orleans Darkwa, Robby Anderson, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo react to the Giants' 32-31 preseason victory over the Jets on Saturday night.

The Giants' defense had a safety and two interception returns for touchdowns and Eli Manning led the offense on its first touchdown drive of the preseason in a 32-31 win over the Jets on Saturday. >> Box score
Tags: Eli Manning
Read More
Giants CB Eli Apple, DT Jay Bromley, RB Shaun Draughn, and S Duke Ihenacho left the team's game against the Jets on Saturday with injuries.

Apple suffered an ankle injury, Bromley has a left knee sprain, and Draughn is being evaluated for a concussion. Ihenacho left the game with a knee injury.

Apple was ruled out for the remainder of the game, while Bromley's return was listed as questionable. There were no further updates on Draughn's condition.

Apple had previously missed time earlier in the month with an ankle injury, while Draughn is coming off ankle surgery. Draughn only had one carry for a loss of four yards before leaving the game.
Giants WR Odell Beckham and WR Brandon Marshall lead the list of the Giants' inactive players Saturday night as the team prepares to face the Jets in their third preseason game of the season.

WR Tavarres King, WR Dwayne Harris, CB Michael Hunter Jr., LB Mark Herzlich, and LB Keenan Robinson will also not play on Saturday night, according to the team.

Roger Lewis will start in place of the injured Beckham, who, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio host Gil Brandt, is undergoing laser therapy treatment in an effort to improve his chances of being ready on opening day.
The Daily News Live panel previews the preseason game between the Giants and the Jets.

Normally this wouldn't be alarming, especially for a veteran team halfway through the preseason, but the Giants still haven't found the end zone this summer. They've scored six field goals in eight quarters. And they've only reached the red zone four times in 22 drives.

Now, to be fair, most of their playmakers have barely played this summer. That includes quarterback Eli Manning, who has played one half of football, and injured receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (shoulder) who have barely played at all. So maybe not much should've been expected from a bunch of backups playing behind an offensive line that has been somewhere between mediocre and awful.
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris, Eli Manning, Ereck Flowers, Evan Engram, Geno Smith, Odell Beckham Jr., Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King
Former Giants tight end Mark Bavaro thinks rookie tight end Evan Engram is more athletic than Jeremy Shockey, who became a star with the Giants during his tenure from 2002 to 2007.

Shockey had 74 receptions for 894 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2002.

"He's definitely the most athletic tight end I've seen on the Giants since (Jeremy) Shockey," Bavaro said about Engram, according to the NY Post. "And I think he's more athletic than Shockey."
New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh is ready to go up against New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson on Saturday after their brief Twitter spat last month.

When Pugh took a shot at the Jets in early July, Wilkerson responded by saying he should be ready for the annual Jets-Giants preseason game ...
As part of his attempt to be ready to play on Opening Night, which is now just 17 days away, Giants receiver Odell Beckham will reportedly undergo laser therapy treatment on his sprained ankle.

The treatment will begin on Friday, according Gil Brandt, the former long-time Dallas Cowboys executive who is now a host on SiriusXM NFL Radio and a senior analyst for NFL.com.

Brandt Tweeted that Beckham will undergo the first in a "series" of treatments called Phoenix Thera-Lase cell treatments. Brandt added that those are "similar to what Jared Allen received before (Super Bowl 50)" when he managed to play through a broken foot for the Carolina Panthers despite missing the NFC Championship game.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Five days after crumpling to the ground in agony outside of the Giants locker room in Cleveland after he suffered a sprained ankle, will Odell Beckham, Jr. really play on Saturday night against the Jets?

Well, no. Almost certainly not. Unless Ben McAdoo has lost his mind.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Cornerback Valentino Blake's reason for mysteriously leaving the Giants on Wednesday was because of "personal issues," according to head coach Ben McAdoo. But it remains unclear when -- or if -- he'll return.

The 27-year-old corner was placed on the exempt/left squad list after he was absent from practice on Wednesday. McAdoo declined to give a reason at the time and he wasn't much more expansive on Thursday.

"He's dealing with personal issues," McAdoo said. "We're going to give him some time and space to deal with those."
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says that Odell Beckham Jr.'s ankle is not the only concern for the Giants offense.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham stayed inside, away from the prying eyes of the media, as the Giants practiced on Monday afternoon. But his teammate, Olivier Vernon, said Beckham was "in high spirits" and he was apparently walking around the locker room as if his ankle was fine.

Still, the Giants preferred to keep their star receiver's sprained ankle cloaked in mystery as they returned to practice for the first time since Beckham's injury on Monday night. Giants coach Ben McAdoo again refused to provide an update, except to confirm that he's "getting treatment" and the team is taking it "day by day."

But even though Beckham's status for the Giants' opener on Sept. 10 is in doubt, Beckham's demeanor has given his teammates a positive outlook on how quickly he can return...
Two weeks ago, Jets defensive end Leonard Williams got to meet former Giant Michael Strahan when the lineman spoke at Jets camp. Williams called the experience an "amazing" one. 

"Every time I'm around a Hall of Famer, it's really like unbelievable to be around them," Williams said. "Their mindsets are programed way different than a regular person. They just are all about winning, they're all about getting better. They're never complacent, never feel like they have it all."
The Giants have signed DB Tim Scott to replace CB Valentino Blake on the roster, it was announced Thursday.

Blake received a roster exemption on Wednesday and is listed as "exempt/left" squad.

"We had a couple of guys we had to leave inside today, and we'll leave it at that," Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday.

Blake played in the Giants' preseason game against the Browns on Monday.
Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the United We Stand rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside of NFL headquarters in New York.

Hundreds of demonstrators particpated in a United We Stand rally in support of QB Colin Kapernick outside of NFL headquarters on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who declined to stand for the national anthem last season while protesting social justice issues, remains unsigned admidst whispers that he's been blackballed by the NFL.

Giants owner John Mara said earlier this month that teams are not blackballing Kaepernick, but said that there are "issues" with signing the veteran quarterback that have "scared some teams away."
Jets rookie Jamal Adams grew up a Giants fan, so he's excited to have the chance to against play the team in the preseason this Saturday night. 

Adams lived in Texas but cheered on the Giants because his father, George, played for the team for five seasons.

"It's really ironic how everything happens," he told reporters Wednesday. "This is definitely one of the games [my dad] has circled."
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano catches up with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard to discuss his injured ankle and the injury to Odell Beckham Jr.

 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - For two brief series on Monday night, Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie played safety for the first time in his 10 NFL seasons. It was an eye-opening experience for him, but one he doesn't expect to repeat any time soon.
Giants head coach Ben McAdoo continues to give little detail on the status of WR Odell Beckham Jr. as he says the wideout is day-to-day. 

Beckham, who sustained an ankle sprain during the Giants' preseason game against the Browns Monday, wasn't seen on the practice field Wednesday as he remained inside. 

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, DE Olivier Vernon said Beckham is in high spirits and will be ready for the Giants' opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10. 
The Giants have announced they waived OL Michael Bowie following his domestic assault charge that the team became aware of Saturday.

Bowie turned himself into Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday as there was a warrant out for his arrest for three charges involving domestic assault and battery. He paid his bail set at $17,000, and has an arraignment set for Aug. 29. 

"We have waived Michael Bowie," GM Jerry Reese said in a statement Wednesday. "As we have already stated, we were made aware of this situation on Saturday. The league has started to gather more information. That process will continue. The outcome of that process will determine whether there is another opportunity here for Michael."
The Daily News Live crew breaks down the Giants' second preseason game and discusses the hit that injured Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Giants clearly avoided a disaster on Monday night in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean the news was all good.

Even though it doesn't appear that Beckham's sprained ankle is serious, there is some concern that he won't be available for Opening Day in Dallas, a source familiar with his injury confirmed. It's "too early to tell" for sure, the source said, but generally the recovery time for a sprained ankle is 1-3 weeks depending on the severity.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly considering a $100 million insurance policy that includes injury protection if he doesn't receive a contract extension prior to the regular season, according to Yahoo! Sports' Charles Robinson.

Beckham, who suffered a sprained ankle in Monday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun hit Beckham low, was considering the insurance policy before this week's game.

The 24-year-old receiver has said earlier this offseason he believes he will become the highest-paid player in the NFL, a sentiment Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson agrees with, however Beckham said he doesn't want a contract war with the team and said his focus is on winning a Super Bowl. 
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Matt Rotheram on Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Dan Duggan.

Rotheram played one game for the Detroit Lions last season after spending several weeks on their practice squad. Before that, he was with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.
One of the Giants' two biggest nightmares occurred on Monday night when Odell Beckham, Jr. got hurt in a meaningless preseason game.

But it looks like they can breathe easy … at least for the moment.
