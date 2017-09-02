Giants co-owner Steve Tisch believes Odell Beckham is a "special talent" and hopes he remains with the Giants for the rest of his career, he said in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.

However, Tisch opted not to comment on Beckham's comment in an "Uninterrupted" video earlier in the summer about how he seeks to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

"I totally admire his craft, and his commitment to the team, to his fellow players," Tisch said. "I'm going to stay out of opining on his comment, but he's a great player, and I hope he will be a Giant for life."

Tisch further explained how Beckham became so popular in both the entertainment and sports worlds.

"First, and most importantly, is his athletic ability, his talent as a receiver," he said, "He's very, very special. Whatever it is, he's got it. We see that every once in a while. It's not as unusual as the eclipse last week, but he's a special player - with a tremendous personality. He's charismatic. He's extremely likeable. And within that community of his fellow players, he is a leader, and that's important."

Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in his what was his third NFL season.