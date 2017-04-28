Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Drafting good players in the first round is easy. Doing it in other rounds is hard. And the general managers who run the most successful NFL franchises know they really earn their money in Round 2 and beyond. That's where they not only fill out their roster, but can find hidden gems that everyone else overlooked. Those may be hard to find late in the draft -- and even after the draft -- but when one is uncovered, the player is truly a scout's delight.

With that in mind, here are my choices for some of the top draft steals in Giants history …

5.) George Martin, DE, 1975 (11th round)

It seems crazy now that Martin never made a Pro Bowl in his 14-year career with the Giants, especially since he totaled 46 sacks in his final seven seasons (sacks weren't officially counted in the first half of his career). Yes, he was overshadowed on his own defense, but he was an important leader and key part of a championship pass rush and ended up in the inaugural class of the Giants Ring of Honor (2010).

4.) Jessie Armstead, LB, 1993 (8th round)

Almost an afterthought when he was taken with the 207th pick of the 1993 draft -- one round after they took a kicker who never played in a game for them -- he became a fiery leader of a defense that led the Giants to Super Bowl XXXV. Armstead was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, and also became one of the inaugural inductees into the Giants Ring of Honor.

3.) Harry Carson, LB, 1976 (fourth round)

Out of tiny South Carolina State, Carson was actually the second of the Giants' two fourth-round picks in 1976, but he quickly became the anchor of perhaps the greatest defense in franchise history -- and maybe one of the greatest linebacker corps ever. Carson was a captain for 10 seasons, a nine-time Pro Bowler and the leader of, perhaps, the Giants' greatest team (1986). In 2006, after an excruciatingly long wait, he was voted into the Hall of Fame.

2.) Emlen Tunnell, DB, 1948 (undrafted)

Ten NFL teams went through 32 rounds and drafted 300 players, but none of them wanted this Iowa quarterback/defensive back. He had to come to New York himself and ask for a tryout. It worked and the Giants signed him as their first African-American player. He also was one of their best defensive backs ever -- a nine-time Pro Bowler who finished with a franchise-record 74 interceptions in 11 seasons. In 1967, he became the first African-American player in the Hall of Fame.

1.) Roosevelt Brown, OL, 1953 (27th round)

There were a lot fewer teams picking back then, but Brown was still the 321st player selected -- not a place anyone would ever expect to find one of the greatest offensive linemen ever. After reading about him in a Pittsburgh newspaper, the Giants took a flier on him out of Morgan State and he turned into a 13-year starter and a nine-time Pro Bowler. No Hall of Famer has ever been drafted later -- a distinction he owns by 76 picks.