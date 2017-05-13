Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Travis Rudolph was once the picture of everything that is good, not only about sports, but about humanity. He became a national sensation nine months ago for a simple act of kindness -- his decision to sit and have lunch in a middle school cafeteria with an autistic boy who was eating alone.

A picture was taken. The boy's mom posted it on Facebook. And soon everyone knew who the Florida State receiver was.

That should have been the sole focus of his story as he prepared for the NFL Draft -- a talented receiver, brimming with high character, famous for all the right reasons. And it was, until April 21 -- one week before the draft -- when Rudolph's father was accidentally shot and killed.

It's hard to imagine the range of emotions the 21-year-old Rudolph has experienced over the last nine months, and how he's handled the sudden fame, followed by an unimaginable tragedy so close to what should have been the biggest day of his life. It's impossible to ignore that while his father wasn't there to comfort him as he was passed over in the entire NFL Draft, Bo Paske was.

Bo Paske is the boy who was sitting alone until Rudolph decided to eat lunch with him. They became friends. Paske and his mom came to Rudolph's draft party, too.

Remember that when training camp begins and Rudolph tries to emulate Victor Cruz's path from undrafted free agent receiver to NFL star.

How could anyone not root for a player and a person like him?

Rudolph's father had only been gone three weeks on Friday when he spoke to a group of reporters at Giants minicamp, admittedly surprised by the attention he had drawn. He was remarkably composed for someone so young having experienced a tragedy so recent. He recalled his father, Darryl, as "the reason why I started playing football."

He even calmly described his reaction when he heard the terrible news.

"Yeah, it was tough," Rudolph said. "I cried. I couldn't believe it. But God makes everything happen for a reason. Like I say, you just have to move on."

Rudolph's father was killed in what, according to reports, was a freak accident. He was working at a night club in West Palm Beach, Fla., doing repairs in a storage room when, in another room, a man was moving a gun off a shelf. Somehow it fired. The bullet went through a wall and right into the neck of the 55-year-old Rudolph, who later died.

The last time father and son spoke, this is what Rudolph said his father told him: "He was telling me to stay confident in myself because I know what I can do. He just said that he was very proud of me for everything that I had achieved so far and continued to achieve."

The Paskes are proud too. Rudolph had no idea that Bo Paske was autistic when Florida State players made a visit to Montford Middle School in Tallahassee last August. He just saw a kid sitting alone, so he did what he thought was natural: Rudolph asked if he could join him. It was no big deal, in his mind, until the photo reached Leah Paske, who posted on Facebook and wrote this:

"I'm not sure what exactly made this incredibly kind man share a lunch table with my son, but I'm happy to say that it will not soon be forgotten," Paske wrote. "This is one day I didn't have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes.

"Travis Rudolph thank you so much, you made this momma exceedingly happy, and have made us fans for life!"

It's a sentiment that still seems to make Rudolph blush.

"A lot of people give me credit for doing what I did, even though I just see it as that is me," Rudolph said. "But a lot of people gave me credit for that. I mean, everyone else saw it as a big deal, so I guess I can take it as a big deal.

"A lot of people get recognized for the bad stuff, but I like to be good."

Imagine that. And consider this: He joins a franchise still reeling, in many ways, from their inexplicable decision to stand by disgraced kicker Josh Brown last season; a franchise that drafted a player in the fifth round (defensive end Avery Moss) once kicked out of Nebraska -- Nebraska! -- for exposing himself in public; a franchise thrilled to have signed two linemen as undrafted free agents (USCs Chad Wheeler, Tennessee State's Jessamen Dunker) who were likely only undrafted because of previous arrests.

The overwhelming number of players in the Giants locker room -- and in the NFL -- are more good than bad, with clean records, a sense of what's right, and a willingness to help others. They are far too often overshadowed by the creeps and the criminals. That's another reason why Rudolph should be celebrated and cheered.

He believes he's a "great receiver". He believes he can compete this summer for a spot on the Giants. He certainly proved he has the talent with an impressive three years at Florida State (153 catches, 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns in 36 games). But when asked what he can bring to the Giants, he talked about something worth even more.

"Just be a better person," he said. "Bring great leadership on and off the field and just show how to work hard."

Everything about Rudolph, from his moment with Bo Paske to the way he's overcome an unimaginable tragedy, sets a good example. Every word, every action, seems to indicate a good, strong heart at work beneath his shoulder pads. That's why, when Rudolph finally got the call from the Giants, and he told Bo where he was going, the kid told him "I'm a Giants fan now."

He's a Travis Rudolph fan too. Everyone should be. He's the underdog that the entire world should be rooting for this summer in the hopes that somehow, some way, he makes this Giants team.