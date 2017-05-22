Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

BAYONNE, N.J. - Justin Tuck was right there to witness the best of Jason Pierre-Paul -- his breakout, 16 1/2-sack season that was now six long years ago. JPP has been through a lot since then, including multiple surgeries on his hand, groin and back.

The injuries and time have undoubtedly taken a toll. But Tuck still believes his old teammate is even better than he was before.

"What I love about Jason is adversity hit with the accident and everybody kind of wrote him off," Tuck said in an interview with SNY on Monday morning. "I think he's actually a better player now. And I say that from the perspective of he's learning how to utilize all of his abilities. Whereas before I think he was more of a … one-trick pony is not the right word. I think he was relying on the one or two things that he did really, really well. I think now he's become more of a complete player."

Tuck delivered his praise of JPP at the Newark Mentoring Movement sixth annual golf outing, where he joined Senator Cory Booker and others to help raise money for programs that help kids in Newark connect with mentors. He also spoke to a group of kids in the program at the Bayonne Golf Club before heading out for a cold, rainy day on the course.

Tuck was once a mentor in the Giants locker room too, especially when JPP arrived in 2010. He took pride in teaching Pierre-Paul the way Michael Strahan once taught him. And when Tuck left the Giants after the 2013 season, he was confident leaving a team with JPP in charge.

JPP did have a strong season in 2014, recording 12 ½ sacks in his first season after back surgery. But his 2015 season was destroyed by the infamous fireworks accident that destroyed his right hand, and what was shaping up as a strong 2016 season (seven sacks) was cut short after 12 games with injuries to his groin.

The Giants showed their faith in the 28-year-old JPP by signing him to a four-year, $62 million contract in March with $40 million guaranteed. And Tuck certainly believes the Giants' faith is well-placed.

"What I love about him is just how his character has changed," Tuck said. "How he's focused, how he's put things in perspective in his life. That bodes well for him. So yeah, I really feel confident in him being the leader going forward. He has a lot of help around him as well. Obviously I did too. That part of it's important. But yeah, I definitely feel confident in him being able to get the job done."

Tuck feels the same way about his old team too, especially now that their defense has been completely rebuilt.

"I think when I was there we had superior D-line, superior O-line, and I think they're getting back to that," Tuck said. "That's how you win in the NFC East. And if you can win in the NFC East you can win anywhere. I think they put themselves in (good) position.

"I don't even know where the Super Bowl is this year," Tuck said. "But I plan on being there and rooting my team on. That's the goal."