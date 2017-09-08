Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Giants (0-0) at the Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

THE WEATHER

It'll be sunny and hot all day in Texas, and dip into the comfortable 70s at night. But they can always close the roof if they want.

WHAT IT MEANS

Opening Day is mostly a day of overreaction that doesn't mean much at all. The Giants beat the Cowboys in last year's opener, and the Cowboys won the division anyway. That said, the fast start was surely a boost to Ben McAdoo in his first season. Regardless of all that, the Giants would love to remind the Cowboys that beating them twice last year wasn't a fluke, and the Cowboys would love to exact some revenge and remind the Giants who won the division. Aside from those mind games, try not to overreact to Week 1.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Ezekiel Elliott. The Giants say it doesn't matter whether he plays or not, but obviously that's not the case. He is one of the best running backs in football. Yes, that Dallas offensive line could clear holes for Darren McFadden too, but Elliott is just different. So the Giants have to focus in on him and make Ben McAdoo's words ("All backs run the same when there's nowhere to run") ring true. Last year they did. Elliott ran for 51 yards on 20 carries in one game against the Giants and 107 on 24 carries in the other. (Of course, the first game was his first ever in the NFL). The Giants' run defense is terrific. This is a real heavyweight battle. Almost certainly, to the winner goes the game.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins dominated the Cowboys star receiver last season. In two games vs. the Giants, Bryant was targeted 14 times, but caught only two of those passes for 18 yards and he fumbled once. Then they engaged in a little Twitter trash talk in the offseason, during which Bryant promised to "embarrass" Jenkins this year. That should make this a lot of fun.

THE PICK

The Cowboys were 13-3 last year and lost to the Giants twice, and you know that has stuck in their side -- especially since the two losses were by a combined four points. They are motivated to prove their NFC East title wasn't a fluke and that they are still a Super Bowl-caliber team, and to do it against the Giants would be even sweeter. Yes, the Giants are a Super Bowl-caliber team too, but there has been no sign this summer that their offense is ready for a run, and Odell Beckham, Jr.'s status clouds things, too. It's possible that he won't play. If he does, after three weeks of not practicing, it's hard to believe he'll be anywhere close to full strength.

Plus, the offensive line is still figuring things out. And Brandon Marshall still hasn't caught an Eli Manning pass in a game. And the running game is still a work in progress. ... Basically, with a motivated Elliott -- surely hearing McAdoo's "all backs are the same" comment in his head -- the Cowboys offense is in better shape right now and should be better than it was last season. Moving the ball on the tough Giants defense won't be easy. But they only have to out-pace the Giants offense, which in Week 1 shouldn't be a problem at all. … Cowboys 20, Giants 16.

MY RECORD (2016 season): 10-7

MY RECORD WHEN PICKING THE GIANTS TO WIN: 6-2

MY RECORD WHEN PICKING THE GIANTS TO LOSE: 4-5