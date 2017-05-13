Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The friendship began at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., when the quarterback with the big arm seemed to like throwing to the tight end with the deep speed.

"Yeah, it is funny because Evan was my favorite player at the Senior Bowl and I told him that there," said the newest Giants quarterback, Davis Webb. "And a couple months later we are on the same team. So that's really cool."

Though it may be three years before Webb and Evan Engram are playing catch again in a game that matters, they are indeed on the same NFL team after Engram was drafted in the first round by the Giants, and then Webb was drafted in the third. They are on vastly different tracks: Engram is expected to have an immediate impact as an offensive weapon, while Webb figures to sit behind quarterback Eli Manning until at least 2020.

But on the first day -- together -- they were both hard at work. They were assigned as roommates at Giants rookie camp, and spent their first night making flash cards and quizzing each other on the offense.

Webb's got a lot more time to learn it, of course. But he has no doubt that Engram will be a quick study. He had followed Engram's career at Ole Miss, but it wasn't until the Senior Bowl in late January when he learned first-hand just how good Engram was.

"I thought he was the best tight end there," Webb said. "He was very physical. A lot of people knocked on him because they didn't block as much at Ole Miss, but you can split him out and he was one of the fastest guys in the draft overall. He is a competitor, he works hard. You can tell -- he dived into the playbook at the Senior Bowl, learned it very quickly there."

The two stayed in touch after the Senior Bowl and remained in contact by text. Webb said he was "pumped" that Engram was drafted in the first round. Engram said he was "hyped" the next day to learn Webb would be joining him in New York.

"We definitely hit it off at the Senior Bowl," Engram said. "It was definitely pretty cool to get to know him and now we're going to get to play together."

Someday they will. Maybe even a little in the preseason, depending on when the Giants decide to put Webb into games. Regardless, they believe the good relationship they've established will eventually pay off.

"Evan is a great player, he works his butt off, he did a great job today with his assignments and he was coached very well," Webb said. "We have a good relationship off the field and hopefully that translates to a good relationship on the field."