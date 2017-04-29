Davis Webb will begin his NFL career knowing he won't be competing for a starting role anytime soon.

But the Giants' third-round pick out of California is ready to embrace the role as Manning's understudy.

" I am just glad that I ended up at such a great organization and so many great players on the Giants team and obviously great coaches," Webb said Friday. "I am just looking forward to being a great teammate and being a prepared quarterback.



"I don't know what my role is on the team yet. Obviously Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, so he is one of the best and a Hall of Fame quarterback. So I am just excited to be in the same quarterback room as him and we will see what happens. I am just trying to be a great teammate first, be prepared from a week-to-week standpoint as a quarterback because I have a long way to go.



Video: GEICO SportsNite: Giants' picks on Day 2



Webb has identified areas where he can improve. "I think that one thing I need to work on is being more efficient mechanically. Coming from a spread type system in college and going to the NFL, obviously every college quarterback needs to develop into an NFL type quarterback, so I am just looking forward to that development and working hard at it."



As he heads across the country, Webb is ready to accept whatever comes his way.

"I am just excited to be a part of a great organization. I commit to the controllables, and the Giants thought enough of me to pick me tonight and I am just very thankful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to meeting teammates and getting in the playbook and being in the weight room and just develop relationships and be a great quarterback."

Webb is, however, ready to assume a leadership role, citing his past experience.



" I think that I am a great leader," said Webb, whose father is a high school coach in Texas. " I was voted a captain at two different schools, so I would say that my leadership qualities are strong. I was a coach's kid and the only two things that I focus on are being a great teammate and being a hard worker and I think everything else will play itself out."











