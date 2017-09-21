(Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports)
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - John Mara came out swinging at the end of the 2013 season, when he famously declared "I think our offense is broken right now." It wasn't long before Kevin Gilbride was out as offensive coordinator and Ben McAdoo was in, and sweeping changes had begun.

What's most amazing about that is that Gilbride's "broken" offense in 2013 was actually a higher scoring attack than McAdoo has produced in his 19 games in the dual role of play-caller and head coach of the Giants. Gilbride's "broken" offense averaged 17.5 points per game (once defensive and special teams touchdowns are factored out). Since the start of last season, McAdoo's offense has averaged 16.6.

So imagine what Mara must be thinking about his offense now.

If this were just two miserable games to start a season that's already on the brink, maybe this would be an overreaction. But the Giants' offensive problems date all the way back to the start of last season. They have gone eight straight games with scoring fewer than 20 points. Overall they've been held under 20 in 12 of the 19 games since the start of last season and they haven't even hit 30 once.

McAdoo's offense is averaging just 324.1 yards (compared to 307.5 in the "broken" season), and that includes an average of just 241.1 in the air (compared to a "broken" 224.2). It's a remarkable drop from McAdoo's two seasons as offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin, when the Giants ranked 10th and eighth respectively and topped 20 points in 24 of 32 games, topped 30 in 12 games, and even topped 40 twice.

Something has clearly gone wrong since McAdoo added "head coach" to his title. The offense is obviously "broken" again. And drastic changes are needed. Even McAdoo conceded as much on Monday afternoon.

"Yeah, we can't keep doing the same thing over and over again," he said. "That's insanity. It's not working. So, we are going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week. Maybe it will be a little more drastic."

He indicated that every option is on the table. Here are a few suggestions for the changes he should make:

Give up the play-calling

It's clear McAdoo doesn't want to do this and might not, unless it's ordered from above. And it's not like offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan is going to have a magic wand to make the line block better or the running backs and receivers become more reliable. But it's clear that McAdoo sometimes gets lost in trying to manage the game and run the offense at the same time. Plus, a fresh approach wouldn't hurt. Sometimes that's enough for a jump-start.

Bench Ereck Flowers

Granted, this is tricky because of the lack of depth, especially if Bobby Hart (ankle) is hurt. But if Hart is OK, it's worth at least trying Justin Pugh -- the Giants' best lineman -- at left tackle, and using Brett Jones at left guard. Flowers just isn't getting any better. Maybe a little time to watch and clear his head will help. Unfortunately the Giants don't have great options, but they have to try something before Eli Manning gets killed.

Start Orleans Darkwa at RB

For several years he's been the lone running back to hit the holes -- such that they are -- with any kind of authority. He runs with power, instead of endlessly dancing behind the line of scrimmage waiting for something to open up. He needs a shot at being the feature back. It won't help if he's hit in the backfield like Paul Perkins often is, but his ability to create a little something out of mostly nothing could make the Giants' second- and third-down plays a little more manageable.

Use the playmakers, not just progressions

In the first half on Monday night, with Odell Beckham, Jr. playing only half the plays, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were only targeted on one of Manning's nine passes -- combined. The excuse for that, and Manning seemingly ignoring Marshall in the opener, is always that the quarterback goes through his progressions and the defense just takes him to other receivers.

Sometimes it's worth designing a play for a specific player to make sure the best playmakers get involved. A team can't let "progressions" make their top players bystanders. Design quick slants or screens or whatever just to get them involved and see if they can break a tackle. And if you think it can't be done, look back at how the Giants' offense was basically locked in on Beckham late last year.

Use the no-huddle

Finally the Giants have a defense capable of holding up if a failed no-huddle series forces them back onto the field quickly, and what happens? They barely use it. It's not a simple solution and it can't be overused (last season, by the way, they ran the no-huddle on more than 58 percent of their plays), but we've seen over the years how Manning can get into a rhythm when operating quickly -- and McAdoo even acknowledged that last season and vowed to up the tempo.

But with the exception of the last series in Dallas and the final 12 minutes of the loss to Detroit, the Giants have gone no huddle just twice in 81 plays. It would've been three times, but one play was wiped out when Brett Jones was flagged for holding on a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line in the third quarter against the Lions.

More Shane Vereen

When the Giants signed him, they billed him as more than just a third-down, two-minute-offense back. They billed him as a weapon, with field-stretching capability. So use him that way. Work him in earlier, maybe even with Darkwa or Perkins in the backfield, too.

Use the fullback

They kept Shane Smith on the roster, but he's played 12 of 113 offensive snaps so far. What a waste, especially when the Giants are having so much trouble running the ball. Maybe putting him in for running plays would be a tell, but so what? If he knocks someone over and clears a hole, who cares?
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - For the second straight day, injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins wasn't even outside for Giants practice, casting a huge shadow of doubt over whether he'll be able to play in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Jenkins suffered a hand and ankle injury in the Giants' opener, which apparently got worse as he practiced last week. Because despite practicing fully all week, he was unable to play in the Giants' loss to Detroit on Monday night. He tried to test out his injured ankle with trainers watching about two hours before the game, but they ultimately decided he could not go.

Neither Jenkins nor the Giants have said much about the injury, but the fact that he's not even able to stand on the sidelines during practice or ride the exercise bike with the other injured players speaks volumes.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:01:11
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports from Giants practice, where Ben McAdoo and Eli Manning discussed their Week 3 preparation.

 
(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Ben McAdoo insisted he is still trying to decide whether he will call the plays for the Giants offense this Sunday in Philadelphia.

He also insisted that when he does make up his mind, he has no plans to tell the outside world.

So the mystery remains as to whether McAdoo will hold onto the reins of his offense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL since he was promoted to head coach, or whether he'll hand them off to his offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan. He said only "We'll see" when asked about his play-calling plans. He also vowed "We'll do anything we can do to help us move the ball."
Tension between McAdoo/Manning? 00:04:10
The Daily News Live crew asks if there is any tension between Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Eli Manning wasn't bothered at all by Ben McAdoo's strong words about some of his play on Monday night, just like he hasn't been bothered when his coach has criticized him in the past.

In fact, the Giants franchise quarterback said, he wants to hear it from McAdoo when he does something wrong.

"Hey, it's part of being in the NFL. You can't be sensitive," Manning said on Wednesday. "I think everybody's gotten very sensitive -- players and everybody -- if anyone says anything negative about you or if you did something wrong. Coach McAdoo and I have a great relationship. I think he understands, and I told him when he first got here, I enjoy being coached. If I screw something up, let me know. I want to be coached."
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (27) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (27) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions might have come away with a win over the Giants Monday, but tight end Eric Ebron is still not pleased with at least one play that occurred in the first half. 

Giants safety Landon Collins unleashed a big hit on Ebron in the early portion of the game, which still has the tight end stewing. That, however, didn't stop Ebron from catching a touchdown during the second quarter of action.

"I was pissed off," Ebron told the Detroit News. "I was pissed off at that little punk of a safety that got over there. ... I just told him good hit. He may have said some other things, but it's cool.

"Collins, he played a good game, that hit just pissed me off and I didn't feel like celebrating. I wasn't in that kind of joyful mood. It was still a good game. He played his butt off trying to guard me. I commend him for that."
(Bill Kostroun/AP)
(Bill Kostroun/AP)

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was limited in practice on Wednesday, as the team had a jog-thru in advance of Sunday's game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Beckham made his season debut Monday night against the Lions after he tested his sprained ankle during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium.

He had been a limited participant in practice last Thursday and Friday.
(Michael Ainsworth/AP)
(Michael Ainsworth/AP)

Former Giants RB Tiki Barber said QB Eli Manning could end up in a "body bag" if LT Ereck Flowers is allowed to keep playing.

"If Ereck Flowers has a job on Wednesday morning, then Eli Manning might be in a body bag three weeks from now. I'm serious," Barber said during the Tiki and Tierney show on CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday.

"The Philadelphia Eagles' defense is really good, and they get after the quarterback," Barber said. "If Ereck Flowers is allowed to protect Eli Manning's backside any longer, Eli is going to get killed. Ereck Flowers can't be your left tackle any longer. Ereck Flowers either has to go to tackle or has to go inside to guard or sit on the bench."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Eli Manning was hammered hard on Monday night, much like he was for most of last season. At this point, the hits are pretty much expected.

What's unexpected is that some of the biggest ones keep coming from his own head coach.

It's a bizarre strategy by Ben McAdoo, but for some reason, while choosing to go soft on most of his other players, he has made a conscious choice to come down hard his franchise quarterback. He refuses to single out others by name no matter how poor their play is, and he stubbornly backs some of his faltering players to a fault.
(AP)
(AP)

Giants coach Ben McAdoo has not ruled out the possibility of giving up play-calling duties, but the "feeling internally" Monday night was that it likely would not happen anytime soon, reports Art Stapleton of The Record.

McAdoo said on Tuesday that changes could come to the offense, and "if that means me giving up play calling duties, that's something we will look at, that we'll talk about."

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : After the predictability and lack of creativity last season from McAdoo, we all knew his play-calling was going to be an area of emphasis this year. And, as of right now, it looks like the "offensive guru" is continuing his slump. 
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants QB Eli Manning said he can handle the criticism from head coach Ben McAdoo. "Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism," Manning said during an appearance on WFAN.  "Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it."

McAdoo placed the bame squarely on Manning for the delay of game penalty the team took when they were going for it on 4th-and-goal at the Lions' 2-yard line with roughly five minutes left in the third quarter.

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : Forget whether or not the Giants should have gone for it on fourth down. This is a communication issue between head coach and quarterback. 
Pugh on the Giants' loss 00:05:57
Giants offensive linemen Justin Pugh joins the show to discuss what exactly went wrong in their loss to the Lions in the home opener.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The beating Ereck Flowers has taken on the field during the first two games of this season is nothing compared to the beating he's taken from the media and the fans.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday that Flowers is "absolutely" still the starting left tackle.
GEICO SportsNite: Engram 00:01:53
Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram gives his take on the team's 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Rookie TE Evan Engram was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for grabbing his crotch after scoring his first-career touchdown during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Engram said after the game that the penalty was "bullcrap," and that he didn't try to do anything intentionally.

"I don't know what they were talking about, I did nothing intentional, but that was bull crap," Engram said. "That was not the intention, that was obvious. I haven't seen it, so I guess I'll look at it."
Giants WR Brandon Marshall had a tough time on the field Monday night in the team's loss, but it was Broncos' LB Brandon Marshall who was getting yelled at by fans on Twitter for his actions. 

Instead of telling Giants fans they were tweeting at the wrong Brandon Marshall, the Denver linebacker decided to have a little fun with the misguided fans by answering their angry tweets. 

The first tweet that was mistakenly aimed toward the wrong Marshall (which has since been deleted) prompted the linebacker to tweet, "F the Giants!!"
Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Giants defense may have allowed only 17 points to the Lions Monday night, but the way the defense is taking the loss wouldn't indicate such a performance. 

Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who led the team with eight combined tackles, was only focused on the loss following the game rather than individual perfomances. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | :As per usual, the Giants defense was solid despite the loss. However, if we want to pick on something, the secondary could have easily stopped the Lions touchdowns. 
What went wrong for the Giants? 00:02:20
Willie Colon talks about what happened to the Giants in their loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

WR Brandon Marshall had just one catch for 17 yards while being targeted five times during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

With the Giants trailing 17-10 with just over 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Marshall dropped a pass down the sideline that would've gone for about 30 yards, and would have set the Giants up around midfield.

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : Beckham was back on the field, and I -- along with many others -- was excited to see if that made a difference for Marshall. Clearly, it wasn't a factor in the slightest. 
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)
New York Giants' Eli Manning warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Giants QB Eli Manning failed to lead the struggling offense in the team's 24-10 loss to the Lions Monday night. 

It was a night to reflect on one of Manning's greatest perfomances as the Giants honored the 10-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLII. But Manning couldn't channel the past as the offense continued to be lackluster. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : I never thought it would come to this, but I am really questioning if Eli can play at the high level he says he can. After a mediocre season opener, the stage was set at home with his best receiver on the field to do some damage. But Manning and the rest of the offense heard boos throughout the night...
Odell Beckham Jr. runs the ball during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. runs the ball during the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. (AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham was back on the field with the Giants on Monday night, but the real Odell Beckham might still be a week or two away.

The Giants star receiver did manage to play in the home opener, just four weeks after spraining his right ankle, but he clearly wasn't as effective as he's used to being. He was limited, both in terms of his snap count and in what he was able to do on the field. And his final numbers - four catches for 36 yards - weren't much of a help to the struggling Giants' offense at all.
(Bill Kostroun/AP)
(Bill Kostroun/AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants got Odell Beckham back, and somehow their offense managed to look even worse than it did in the opener. Their pass protection is bad, their running game is nonexistent, their receivers aren't reliable and their quarterback is shaky.

There are literally dozens of things that went wrong in the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in their home opener on Monday night. But Ben McAdoo made it clear in his search for answers that he knew exactly where to start.

"I'll tell you the same thing I told my players," McAdoo said. "Put this game on me."

That's a good place to start, but it's not completely fair to the rest of the people in the Giants locker room who deserve blame for this loss and this disastrous 0-2 start to the season. Almost all of them, by the way, reside on offense where, as guard/tackle Justin Pugh said, "right now, not much is going right."
GEICO SportsNite: Giants lose 00:06:10
Head coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning discuss what went wrong in the Giants' 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns, rookie Jamal Agnew broke the game open with an 88-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 24-10 on Monday night.

The Lions (2-0) sacked Eli Manning five times and Stafford put together another big game while sending the Giants (0-2) to a second straight disappointing performance in a season where so much was expected. Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned from a sprained left ankle, but New York still struggled offensively. >> Read more

New York Giants guard Bobby Hart (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants guard Bobby Hart (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

Giants right tackle Bobby Hart left Monday's game against the Detroit Lions after two offensive snaps after he re-injured his ankle.

Hart initially sprained his ankle in New York's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week. He missed practice on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

The Giants moved Brett Jones to left guard and Justin Pugh to right tackle once Hart left the game. The team announced Hart will not return.
(Robert Deutsch)
(Robert Deutsch)

Giants director of player development and former WR David Tyree recalled his famous catch with its 10-year anniversary coming this February. 

Tyree, along with many former Giants, attended former head coach Tom Coughlin's Jay Fund Champions for Children dinner at Cipriani in New York City. The 37-year-old continues to hear about his great catch, and he believes that it has created a standard for the best catches of all time. 

"If it's not the best, it's certainly the standard," Tyree told NY Daily News' Pat Leonard
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledges fans before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. acknowledges fans before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Lions after he tested his sprained ankle during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium.

Beckham will tape his ankles for stability for the first time in his career, according to ESPN's Eric Lundsten. Before the game, he was catching passes from quarterback Eli Manning and was seen stretching with strength coach Aaron Wellman alongside cornerback Janoris Jenkins and offensive guard D.J. Fluker.

Though Beckham was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, he will play in a game for the first time since Aug. 21 as the Giants look to avoid an 0-2 start.
Vacchiano previews Giants-Lions 00:06:25
SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths to break down the Giants' Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Detroit Lions (1-0) at the Giants (0-1) at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

THE WEATHER

At the moment it looks to be a cloudy and probably cool night, with light winds and temperatures around 70. But keep one eye on pesky Tropical Storm Jose in the Atlantic Ocean, which forecasters think is heading in this general direction. The current forecast says it shouldn't impact the New York area until Tuesday, but if that changes it could at the very least amp up the winds.

WHAT IT MEANS

Probably nothing, because the New York fans and media wouldn't overreact if this Super Bowl-ready Giants team started 0-2, right? … Right?!? … OK, so the pressure is on, a little bit, for the Giants to get this thing going in the right direction -- especially on offense, and especially if Odell Beckham, Jr. plays. And if you don't think it's important, try to imagine what next week would be like if the Giants are 0-2, facing a short week and a game in Philadelphia, desperately trying to avoid 0-3. … On second thought, don't look ahead. It might be too depressing...
(Scott Galvin)
(Scott Galvin)

Before Monday night's game against the Lions, the Giants have promoted LB Curtis Grant and waived WR Tavarres King.

Grant, who has never played in a regular-season game, was expected to be promoted after it was known LB B.J. Goodson would likely be inactive Monday night due to a shin injury. Grant was waived by the Giants prior to the start of the season where they immediately signed him to their practice squad the next day.

He entered the league with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 where he was eventually waived. in 2016, he bounced around the league starting with the Titans for training camp, and then served on the practice squad for the Raiders and 49ers throughout the season. 
(Timothy T. Ludwig)
(Timothy T. Ludwig)

Giants LB B.J. Goodson is out for the team's home opener against the Lions due to a shin injury, confirms SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

Goodson, who had a great season opener against the Cowboys, was a surprise to see listed as questionable on the team's injury report Saturday. However, head coach Ben McAdoo said it is an injury that occurred Friday at practice. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter | : This one hurts. If the defense had any bright spot last week against the Cowboys, it was B.J. Goodson and his 18 tackles. He was all over the field, and said that performance is what he brings to the table every night. 
(AP)
(AP)

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul said the potential return of WR Odell Beckham, Jr. on Monday night against the Lions could lift up the team, but that they can't rely on it to carry them.

Beckham is listed as questionable due to a high-ankle sprain.

"I feel like anybody with a special talent lifts up the whole team," Pierre-Paul said. "You can't look towards one guy to lift up a team. That's not what 'team' is. 'Team' is every guy coming together and playing together as one. We can't depend on one guy, otherwise you'll never find yourself in the same place. Odell is a special kind of player and hopefully he is able to go, but if he's not, the next guy has to step up. That's basically what it is."
The Giants could be without CB Janoris Jenkins in their home opener against the Lions Monday night. 

Jenkins was demoted to "questionable" in the Giants injury report due to ankle and hand issues. He was seen with a wrap around his hand following the Giants' season opener against the Cowboys. 

Scott Thompson, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The Giants may tout one of the best cornerback tandems in the league. Unfortunately, they can't say the same about their depth at the position. 
Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability for tonight's game against the Lions at MetLife Stadium.

He has been listed as questionable for the game. 

Beckham has been nursing a high ankle sprain, and the team is more confident about him playing Monday night than they were heading in to last Sunday night's game, head coach Ben McAdoo said last week...
(Tim Heitman)
(Tim Heitman)

Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (ankle/hand) has been downgraded to questionable for the Giants' Monday night matchup with the Lions at MetLife Stadium.

Jenkins' had a wrap on his hand following the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but indicated that it wouldn't be an issue moving forward, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported. The Giants revealed on Wednesday that Jenkins was dealing with an ankle injury, but it is not clear when the injury occurred. Jenkins went on to practice fully on Thursday and Friday.

Jenkins registered one tackle in the team's 19-3 loss to the Cowboys in Week 1.
Giants on their need to improve 00:01:06
The Giants defense and head coach Ben McAdoo discuss what ways they need to improve prior to their home opener against the Lions.

 
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Odell Beckham Jr. speaks to the media after skipping OTAs. (Seth Wenig/AP)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. posted a message for fantasy football owners on Twitter this afternoon. 

The injured star said, "No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on getting healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time." 
GEICO SportsNite: Giants-Lions 00:00:50
Steve Spagnuolo and Damon "Snacks" Harrison discuss the threat of Matt Stafford and the Lions and what they need to do to lock in a win.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has one of the strongest arms in the league, and Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie knows the secondary needs to be weary of it Monday night. 

"Definitely. He definitely trusts his arm," Rodgers-Cromartie said on Stafford's abilities in the pocket. "You can see on film, he has tight coverage, but somehow he zips it in there. When he's healthy, he's got a real strong arm."

Stafford is without his favorite target last season in Anquan Boldin, but with rookie WR Kenny Golladay showing out in his NFL debut, he has another viable deep threat in Rodgers-Cromartie's eyes. 
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Giants RB Orleans Darkwa is hoping for more of a workload against the Lions on Monday night.

Darkwa was limited to only three carries last Sunday against the Cowboys even though he broke out a 12-yard run on his first touch. However, he doesn't mind who gets more touches in the backfield as long as positive yards are gained. 

"Yeah, I hope so," Darkwa said on if he hopes to get more carries Monday. "Running backs want to be able to get carries, but we have a lot of talented backs in the room and I think everybody deserves carries and opportunities. So, when we get those opportunities, we've just got to make the most of them."
(Robert Deutsch)
(Robert Deutsch)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Giants knew they were returning almost all of their starters from last year's outstanding defense, but there was one player that Damon "Snacks" Harrison just wasn't sure about.

"I told him coming into this offseason that I wasn't a full believer in B.J. Goodson," Harrison said of the Giants new starting middle linebacker. "He was just a young guy at middle linebacker. You have to know everything. You have to get people in the right spots. He only played like 12 snaps last year so we didn't get a chance to see him. … It was just yet to be seen."

Then the 24-year-old Goodson had a strong offseason where he took control of a veteran-heavy defensive team. And then on opening night, during a 19-3 loss in Dallas, he was a dominant defensive force, making 18 tackles. Like all of the best middle linebackers the Giants have had, Goodson was all over the field.
Daily News Live: Say it Ain't O! 00:03:21
Odell Beckham Jr. practiced for the second straight day and the DNL panel discuss how far the Giants should push him to play on Monday.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Odell Beckham, Jr. has taken yet another step towards his return to the Giants.

The star receiver was out on the field again on Friday as the Giants began their second full practice of the week, participating in all the individual drills during the half hour the practice was open to the media. He was joined by right tackle Bobby Hart, who missed practice on Thursday with his own sprained ankle.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elie Bouka (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Elie Bouka (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants worked out defensive backs Elie Bouka and Robert Nelson this week, according to Inside Football's Patricia Traina.

Bouka, 25, who spent last year on the Arizona Cardinals' injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, was waived in August with an ankle injury. He worked out with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the month, according to 3 Down Nation's Justin Dunk.

Bouka was a third-round pick by the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nelson, 27, has played 18 games over the past three seasons, recording 17 total tackles, two passes defensed and one interception in 11 games with the Texans in 2016.
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch)
Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sacked by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports (Robert Deutsch)

Giants DE Olivier Vernon knows the team's defense will have their hands full when they face veteran QB Matthew Stafford and the Lions on Monday night.

Stafford threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the Lions' 35-23 win over the Cardinals in Week 1, and he also ran the ball twice for 14 yards. Vernon praised Stafford for his mobility and awareness as a veteran quarterback.
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)
(William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports)

 

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Giants spent $5 million guaranteed for this season on Brandon Marshall, and they spent the offseason bragging about what a great addition he is going to be.
Can OBJ be a difference-maker? 00:02:35
Odell Beckham Jr. described his ankle sprain as a "six-to-eight week thing," but returned to practice Thursday.

 
GEICO SportsNite: OBJ returns 00:01:27
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports from Giants practice after Odell Beckham Jr. participated for the first time in over a month.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Just in time, perhaps, to save the Giants' offense, Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

And it turns out, he wasn't expected to be back nearly this soon.
Odell on ankle injury 00:01:09
Odell Beckham Jr. gives an update on the status of his ankle and discusses the rumors of a dance off with Russell Westbrook.

Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle during the preseason on Aug. 21.

Beckham has a high ankle sprain that could take as little as four weeks or as many as 12 to fully heal, he clarified to SNY's Taylor Rooks after earlier telling reporters it's a six-to-eight week injury.

He was limited during practice, according to head coach Ben McAdoo, who said he's more optimistic this week than last about Beckham playing.
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)
Aug 31, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New York Giants place holder Brad Wing (9) holds the ball for kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Greg M. Cooper)

Giants K Aldrick Rosas watched via FaceTime as his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's daugther early Sunday morning, prior to Rosas' NFL debut against the Cowboys in Dallas that night.

Rosas' girlfriend, Tiffany Lopez, had been scheduled to be induced on Monday in California with Rosas there, but went into labor late Saturday night, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

"I got to be there," Rosas said on Wednesday. "It was a little grainy, but it was good to kind of be there in support. It was an amazing feeling."

Rosas, who visited his daughter earlier this week, told Raanan he had decided in advance that he would stay with the team if Lopez went into labor early.
GEICO SportsNite: Giants 00:01:33
Following the Giants' loss in Dallas last weekend, Ralph Vacchiano joins Eli Manning and crew as they look ahead to their home opener.

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV: 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - They didn't score a touchdown. They had just 233 total yards. Their quarterback was under pressure almost the entire game and they couldn't run the ball at all. It's a continuation of the same problems the Giants had all summer, and most of the same ones they had last season, too.

So for anyone prone to panicking, now would be a good time. But Eli Manning just isn't a panicky guy.
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.TV:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Bobby Hart turned his right ankle on the Giants second offensive series Sunday night and it clearly bothered him the rest of the game. Obviously he didn't want to come out of the first game of the season.

He also probably knew that he couldn't.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

Odell Beckham and Russell Westbrook might play different sports, but the two both have dance moves that they put on display the Catch NYC bash, according to the the New York Post. 

The Post reports that Beckham and the Oklahoma City Thunder star were spotted busting moves on the dance floor while rapper Wyclef Jean performed on stage.
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
(Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

The Yankees will recognize the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl XLII Champion Giants this Saturday, it was announced.

Over 40 members of the Giants' championship team will be part of a pregame ceremony that will take place prior to the Yankees' 4:05 p.m. game. against the Orioles.

"The Yankees and the Steinbrenner family look forward to welcoming the New York Football Giants and the Mara and Tisch families back to Yankee Stadium," Yankees Chief Operating Officer Lonn Trost said in a press release. "This is a unique opportunity to highlight the 10-year anniversary of the Giants historic 2007 Super Bowl run. To have so many of the players here in this setting - and to celebrate their remarkable accomplishment - will make for a special and entertaining day."
Former Giants lineman Geoff Schwartz said the current offensive line looks the same as it did last season.

"I don't know what was expected any differently of them,'' he told Paul Schwartz of the NY Post.

The line, which struggled to protect QB Eli Manning and create holes for the running backs during Sunday night's season-opening loss to Dallas, returned intact from last season, with GM Jerry Reese hoping for improvement.
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
CBS announcer Phil Simms greets Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Running back Tiki Barber and quarterback Phil Simms are among 108 player nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. 

Barber, who spent all of his 10 NFL seasons with the Giants, rushed for 10,449 yards and 55 touchdowns during his pro career before retiring at the end of the 2006 season.
(AP)
(AP)

Giants backup QB Geno Smith ripped WFAN's Craig Carton, who was arrested last week stemming from charges that he was involved in a Ponzi scheme.

Smith wrote the following on Twitter:

"Same guy who was calling me a thug on some lame radio station was running a Ponzi scheme?? Funny how life works, can't believe these fools!"
