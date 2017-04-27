Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Giants have never been very good at hiding their intentions when it comes to the first round of the NFL draft. Usually by the time Draft Day rolls around, either their pick is pretty clear, or it's been narrowed down to a small handful of names.

That is most definitely not the case this year for a very good reason: In the days leading up to the draft, even the Giants didn't seem sure of what they were going to do.

Don't mistake that for confusion, though. It's more a reflection of their options. They don't have many areas of obvious need as they have in year's past. Also, they're picking lower than they've picked since 2012 and that always increases the variables. There's even more variety this year because a lot of scouts think the difference between the 10th and 30th player on most boards is pretty minimal. So with the Giants sitting at pick No. 23, they can't really be sure how the first 22 will go.

It's why one team source told me the possibilities at 23 were "wide open." Mostly what I've heard is some variation of "It all depends on who's there."

So what do we know about the possibilities? Start with this:

They don't love the offensive linemen in this class

Nobody does, but the Giants have paid particular attention to this group because it's what they believe is their one big area of need. Their line obviously wasn't good last year, and their two best linemen -- guard Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg -- are in the final year of their contracts. Ideally they would've come out of this draft with a tackle who can step right in. They don't think any of the top ones can.

Of those top three -- Alabama's Cam Robinson, Wisconsin's Ryan Ramcyzk and Utah's Garett Bolles -- they seem to like Bolles the best. He's also the one that seems most likely to be there at 23, if they go in that direction.

They've looked hard at linebackers

They always do this time of year, don't they? They show a ton of interest in a linebacker (Leonard Floyd last year, for example) and then he's either gone before they pick or they move on to someone else, and we're stuck reminding everyone that the last linebacker they took in the first round was Carl Banks in 1984.

This year they created a lot of buzz when GM Jerry Reese personally went to Vanderbilt's Pro Day -- a seemingly odd stop on his limited Pro Day itinerary -- apparently to get a good look at linebacker Zack Cunningham. They also fell in love over time with Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis, as did many other teams.

Davis could be their pick, but it's starting to look like he won't last until 23. I get the sense they're not as high on Cunningham as they were. Some scouts think he'll last until the second round.

They need a tight end, but they think there's value later

Yes, if Alabama's O.J. Howard fell to 23 the Giants would jump (although that would be such a huge fall they'd spend their time on the clock asking "Why?"). A play-making tight end would be an excellent addition to Ben McAdoo's offense.

But this draft seems to have many play-making tight ends -- and many that could go on Day 2. Maybe the only other one worthy of a first-round pick is Miami's David Njoku, who has been a favorite of many Mock Drafters for the Giants at 23. I have mixed information on him. Some scouts have told me he's a second-rounder. He told me he's heard he'll be picked between 8 and 20 (though it's hard to imagine him in the Top 10-15).

As for the Giants, I'm told they like him. One team source told me he would not be the pick at 23. Another said he could be a fallback option, depending on what's on the board at the time.

They truly seem open to anything

Over the years I've thrown plenty of cold water on the "best player available" myth, writing time and time again about how the Giants always factor "need" into their board and almost always consider it strongly in the first round. But this year is different. They really see O-line as their one true immediate need. They feel reasonably good at every other position. They don't even think they need a player who can help right away. They think they can contend for a Super Bowl as is.

So they will, essentially, let the board come to them. If another defensive end they like slips, I'm sure they'll grab him and add him to the rotation with Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. A cornerback? It's a deep year for those, but they may need a replacement for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie next year, so they wouldn't shy away.

A safety? Keep reading.

Oh, what about a quarterback?

They have sent a lot of signals that they're ready to draft Eli Manning's successor, but I think it would take an extraordinary set of circumstances for that to happen in the first round -- think one of the top two on their board slipping all the way to 23 the way Aaron Rodgers fell into the Packers lap at 24 in 2005. I do think they'll go the developmental route again. I would not rule out a quarterback on Day 2.

OK, enough hedging. With the 23rd overall pick the Giants will select...

It's amazing, for such an uncertain year, all the mocks seem to be aligning behind the idea of the Giants taking an offensive lineman (and mostly the same one). If you've followed my draft coverage -- including my semi-weekly stock watches -- you already know I'm on that bandwagon. And I'm not jumping off now. They're going to select Utah tackle Garett Bolles.

No, they're not scared off by his age (he'll be 25 next month), his troubled past, or the fact that he's one year removed from playing at tiny Snow College in Utah. They like his potential and his toughness.

Now, there have been several reports from credible NFL reporters that the Giants might even trade up to land Bolles or another offensive lineman. I don't see that happening. Never mind that Reese has never traded a first-round pick and rarely trades up. I just don't think they love these linemen enough to do that. You do that when you have a player rated far above everyone else or you have a need you're desperate to fill. Neither is the case here.

I actually think it's more likely they trade down. They will likely have several players rated about the same when they pick at 23, and they could figure that if they drop down a few spots -- like to a team that wants a late-round quarterback and needs to get ahead of Houston at 25 or Kansas City at 27 -- they can still get a player from the group that they like.

But I won't predict a trade. I'll predict them staying put at 23. And if they do, Bolles will be one of the highest-rated players left on their board and will match a need, making him too good to pass up.

Oh, and one more thing. There's a potential sleeper pick for them at 23 -- or perhaps more likely if they do drop down a few spots. There are a few people inside the organization who really like Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers. He projects to a late-first, early-second-round pick. The "diluted sample" from his combine drug test doesn't worry them.

What they like is that he's a defensive weapon -- a hybrid linebacker/safety who can blitz, cover, and play the run. There are a lot of creative things defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could do with a weapon like that. And he can help the return game, too.

Don't rule out Peppers as a surprise, especially if the Giants move down in Round 1.