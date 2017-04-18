Restricted free agent DE Kerry Wynn will sign his tender with the Giants and participate in the team's offseason program, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

In 14 games last season, Wynn made 12 combined tackles to go with 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

Wynn will earn $1.797 million for the 2017 season. The contract is not guaranteed.

The defensive end visited with the Patriots last week, but left without an offer.

Wynn, who signed with New York as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond in 2014, has spent his entire three-year career with the Giants. He has appeared in 34 games and racked up 2.0 sacks, 82 combined tackles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

The 26-year old missed two games last season with a concussion, and played in just 11 percent of the defensive snaps as he fell behind Romeo Okwara and Owa Odighizuwa on the depth chart. Wynn also played 28 percent of the special teams snaps last year.