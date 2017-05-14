Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

BAYONNE, N.J. - Aldrick Rosas may be a complete unknown to just about everyone outside the Giants organization, but it sounds like he's made quite an impression on his new team this spring.

"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done."

That's quite a compliment coming from the 11-year veteran, especially for a first-year player who has yet to kick in an NFL game. But the Giants seem to have a strong belief in the 22-year-old who last kicked regularly for Southern Oregon, an NAIA school. He is the only kicker on their roster at the moment, and there's been no indication that they plan to bring in anyone else.

That would be an odd choice for a team that believes it's a Super Bowl contender. But so far, DeOssie -- speaking at the Newark Mentoring Movement golf outing at the Bayonne Golf Club -- really likes what he sees.

"He's got ice in the veins and he's got a super leg," DeOssie said. "I don't like to say this, but ignorance is bliss and this kid hasn't kicked much in the league. But he is coachable. He is committed. And he is definitely, definitely capable so we are excited to work with him."

Asked what's been so memorable about Rosas' offseason so far, DeOssie said "His accuracy." The Giants have diligently charted all of Rosas' kicks this spring, and he apparently hasn't missed much.

"I guess in the past, working with vets, you don't really pay attention to their percentages and you know what you're going to get out of those particular kickers," DeOssie said. "They have ice in the veins -- the Lawrence Tyneses, the Josh Browns and the Robbie Goulds. On the field they were good kickers so you knew what to expect. If they miss a kick, they miss a kick. What are you going to do?

"Here, this kid is, for the first time, by himself with a lot of pressure (and) we're mapping out every single kick he takes, and he's doing incredibly well and handling it exceptionally well. We've just got to keep pressing forward."

Kicking in the quiet of a spring practice, of course, is much different than even a preseason game. To really see if Rosas can handle the job they'll have to find a way to turn the pressure up on him this summer. DeOssie believes Rosas has "the right mentality." He knows he has the right work ethic, too.

"We're just trying to keep him happy and motivated," DeOssie said. "Younger kickers tend to just go kick all day every day. They'll just go kick against a wall until their leg falls off. That's not what we want. We want more quality vs. quantity and we're getting that so far.

"They're going to put him with Brad (Wing, the Giants punter) and I," DeOssie added. "We're going to do our best to bring him along. It's been super easy so far. He's been hitting a lot of kicks. He's got the right mentality. He's got the right attitude. And I'm looking forward to working with him. I hope it works out."