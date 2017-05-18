The Detroit Red Wings could have interest in trading for D Calvin de Haan, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

Friedman went on to say the Islanders are worried about losing de Haan in next month's expansion draft to the Vegas Golden Knights.

New York might choose to trade de Haan, who has played well during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, rather than lose him in the expansion draft and get nothing in return.

Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

I'll say this loudly - there was not a more consistent defenseman on the Islanders last year than Calvin de Haan. From start to finish, the third-year pro was solid in his own zone and capable in transition. Offensively, he was never projected to be dynamic but did provide 25 points from the back end last season, 66th among all defenseman in scoring.

Now, comes the hard part. The expansion draft is looming a month away with protected lists due to the NHL and Vegas Golden Knights by June 17. All teams will lose one player and we know Thomas Hickey will be available to desert GM George McPhee. The 26-year old de Haan, off the season he just had and a great world tournament following, will be a desirable asset to build a defense around.

He wants to remain with the Islanders and the belief is that New York wants him too, but so far, things have been quiet on all fronts. Snow could be looking at trades prior to submitting his list to clear the glut, especially on defense, and the team could ask Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd to waive no-trade clauses, freeing up two protection spots, although they are more than likely to be rebuffed in those attempts.

In any event, it's wise for the Islanders to figure out a way to keep de Haan in the fold. Even if you have to toss McPhee a late draft pick to NOT select him.