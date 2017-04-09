The Islanders have named Luke Richardson an assistant coach on Doug Weight's staff.

Richardson's last NHL coaching experience was as an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009 to 2012. He spent four seasons as the head coach of the AHL Binghamton Senators from 2012-16

"Luke brings a tireless work ethic and outstanding character to our organization," Weight said in a release from the team. "He'll have his hands on every aspect of the team, including our systems, skill development, and team culture. Luke's coaching experience, including four years running an organization as Head Coach in Binghamton, make him an excellent addition to our staff."

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

Richardson had been long-rumored to be a part of Weight's staff (as has Kelly Buchberger), and I think it's a nice addition. As a heady, defensive-first D-man in his playing days, Richardson will undoubtedly focus on the skater's responsibilities in their own zone. As we know from the Islanders' possession metrics last season, they could certainly use it.

I'm also encouraged that Richardson had such a hands on experience both in the AHL and with Team Canada (where he coached the team in both the Deutschland Cup and the Spengler Cup after he missed out on the Anaheim job last summer). The Islanders will undoubtedly rely on some younger players next season (Josh Ho-Sang, maybe Matt Barzal and Ryan Pulock), and having someone who has recent experience getting players ready to play in the NHL could make him extra relatable, especially helping a greener player avoid some of the pitfalls of adjusting to the NHL game.