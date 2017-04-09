Jan 21, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders interim head coach Doug Weight coaches against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

Last week, we began a four-part series taking a look at players that general manager Garth Snow might take a look at this offseason in the hopes of reshaping his roster ahead of the 2017-18 season. Today, we move on to part two.

With the free agent market looking sub-par, trades might be the only option for Snow to try and get the right pieces that will lead the Islanders back to the playoffs, after missing the postseason this previous season by one point. While players get their injuries treated, some even surgically, general managers focus on the upcoming expansion draft and there should be no shortage of action leading up to this year's entry draft in Chicago on Friday, June 23.

To reiterate, this is all purely speculative and just my opinion on some players who, I believe, could help the Islanders get to the next level. The trade market is extremely fluid and almost impossible to predict until any deal actually is completed and submitted to the league office. Still, it's always fun to discuss.

Jonathan Drouin

164 GP, 29-66-95

Drouin's name has been in and out of the rumor mill for some time now. Over the course of the last couple of weeks, it has become more prominent. This is due to general manager Steve Yzerman's extremely difficult task of managing the Lightning salary cap, something he has proven adept at in the past but now faces a more difficult challenge with several key offensive and defensive players eligible for new deals and not much space to work with -- Drouin being one (restricted status).

Last season was a coming out party for the 22-year-old as after scoring eight goals in 91 games and being demoted to the AHL for a short stretch, Drouin collected 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games, using his outstanding agility and nifty stick skills to open up space for himself and linemates. He has had excellent possession statistics in his brief career, posting 5v5 corsi rates of 53.8, 50.7 and 52.7.

After all the drama between Drouin and the Lightning, his performance shows incredible maturity and renewed commitment. One would think Yzerman does not want to trade the dynamic forward, who once had 108 points in 46 games as a 19-year old with Halifax of the QMJHL, but he could be forced to depending on how negotiations go with Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Andrej Sustr and potentially Luke Witkowski, in addition to needing a backup goaltender and of course, getting Steven Stamkos back off LTIR.

Islanders fans might best remember Drouin from last season's playoffs when in the second round, he got steamrolled at center ice by Thomas Hickey. But if Snow has him on the radar and can make something work, they could remember him for much more.

Jordan Eberle

507 GP, 165-217-382

For a second straight season, Jordan Eberle was on general manager Garth Snow's radar. It's unknown just how serious talks have gotten, or if they even got off the ground for that matter, but he's been a player New York has inquired about previously, that much sources have confirmed. After seeing his performance, or lack thereof, in this season's Oilers playoff run, talks about moving the shifty forward are heating up.

The 26-year-old has two more seasons remaining on a contract that carries a $6 million dollar cap hit, and he produced 20 goals and 51 points while playing all 82 games in 2016-17. He has scored 25+ goals three times in seven seasons, with a high of 34 coming in 2011-12 and finished above 52% 5v5 corsi for a second straight season. His first taste of playoff action did not go as well, however. Eberle notched just two assists in 13 playoff games as the Oilers drove the Anaheim Ducks to a seventh game in the second round.

More than the upfront statistics, he was accused of being 'soft' and lacking 'sand' and grit, not showing the drive and intensity needed for success when the brightest lights get turned on. Now, this was his first ever taste, so let's keep that in mind as it's difficult to predict if that turns out to be an aberration or the norm when it comes to future performances. 

I believe Snow should move, aggressively, on Eberle. He has proven the ability to produce and I'm willing to bet on his playoffs being the aforementioned aberration. He would certainly be considered an offensive upgrade over Josh Bailey on a more consistent basis and with Anders Lee providing space with his power game, could really thrive playing with the captain in the middle. Plus, his price might never be lower than what it is right now.
The NHL will expand for the 2017-18 season, as the Vegas Golden Knights enter the league for their inaugural season. At the June 21 Expansion Draft, Golden Knights GM and former Islanders vice president George McPhee will start to assemble his club. So how will the Isles protect their players, and who will they lose? SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano discuss…

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

The expansion draft is just over a month away, and - when it comes to protecting a roster - the Islanders are one of the most intriguing teams in the league. So, Andy, what do you think Garth Snow does in preparation of the Golden Knights making their selections?
The Islanders have agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with G Linus Soderstrom, the team announced Thursday.

Soderstrom, 20, led HV71 to the 2017 Swedish Hockey League Championship, posting a 2.11 GAA and .922 save percentage while going 12-4.
Andy Graziano, SNY.tv

When Howie Rose decided to shock Islanders nation and announce his retirement from broadcasting hockey in May of 2016, everyone wondered who would be the next up to take over the microphone and perform the difficult task of painting the action on the ice for an entire fanbase of rabid, loyal fans watching on their television sets.

Rumors swirled of candidates interviewing with MSG networks for the job. When 32-year old Brendan Burke was announced as the successor, many simply showed a confused expression and uttered the words, "who"? Everyone, however, would learn real quick who Burke was and come to admire and appreciate his smooth style as the Islanders pushed through a topsy-turvy 2016-17 season. National networks even paid attention, as Burke was selected to work the Western conference playoffs in San Jose and Anaheim as part of NBCSN's coverage.
New York Islanders forward John Tavares is expected to be fully ready for next season after he reportedly underwent hand surgery in April, according to Newsday's Arthur Staple.

Tavares' right hand is scheduled to be out of a cast next week after he underwent surgery a week after the Islanders' season ended, Staple reports. Tavares reportedly had an issue that lingered throughout the season.

Once his hand is removed from the cast, he is expected to continue his offseason training regimen, according to Staple.

The 26-year-old Tavares scored 28 goals and recorded 38 assists in 77 games for the Islanders last season. He is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team on July 1.
The offseason is always ripe with plenty of speculation and tension. Long suffering fanbases put their trust in management to identify the steps needed to be taken to get their teams to the next level. 

For the New York Islanders, this spring and summer looks to be even more vital, as in addition to looking at roster improvements, the cloud of a future home and contract status of their captain and most important player hangs over the head of the organization. What they do on all fronts will no doubt alter the look of this team for the foreseeable future.
Islanders goalie prospect Ilya Sorokin has been selected to play for the Russian Men's National Team in the IIHF World Hockey Championship that takes place May 5-21. 

The 21-year-old played on the Russian team last year, winning a bronze medal.

Sorokin was the Islanders' third-round pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. He had a 1.61 goals against average, including five shutouts, and a .929 save percentage with CSKA Moscow this season.
The Worcester Railers will be the New York Islanders' new ECHL affiliate, the organization announced Friday.

The Railers, who will play at the DCU Center, join the Bridgeport Sound Tigers as the Islanders' primary minor league affiliates.

"The proximity of having our ECHL team within driving distance from Bridgeport and the Islanders is a definite benefit," Islanders GM Garth Snow said in a press release.
This summer stands to be one full of franchise-defining issues for the Islanders. In a series of roundtables, SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano will discuss these topics. The guys have taken on Garth Snow's potential fate, and the chances of building a new arena at Belmont Park. In the final installment, it's the chances of signing captain John Tavares to an extension…

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

The Islanders have begun to prep their pitch for an extension to John Tavares. So Andy, what do you think is the linchpin to getting this thing done this summer?
The Islanders are preparing their extension pitch for team captain John Tavaresreports Elliotte Friedman

Tavares, 26, is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Isles on July 1.

He is about to enter the sixth and final season of the $33 million deal he signed prior to the 2012-13 season. 
Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

As playoff hockey roars on into the second round, the Islanders faithful are back in that somewhat familiar position of waiting around for the NHL Draft. And with the lottery set to take place this Saturday night, the Isles know to a virtual certainty the ping pong balls hold no surprises for them.

The Islanders have the worst chance of moving up and grabbing the number one pick in the draft -- a 0.9 percent chance, to be exact. So while the Avalanche (18 percent), Canucks (12.1 percent), and Golden Knights and Coyotes (10.3 percent) wait around with bated breath for the right to draft Nolan Patrick, the Islanders know that they'll likely be picking 15th, saddled with the distinction of being the first team on the outside of the postseason looking in.

That doesn't mean much, though. In fact, the Isles' sprint to the finish that fell just short of the playoffs meant far more than any delusions of NHL lottery grandeur...
The Islanders have re-signed D Dennis Seidenberg to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Seidenberg, 35, had five goals and 17 assists in 73 games played for the Isles this past season after signing a one-year deal during the offseason.

He had spent the last seven seasons with the Bruins, accumulating 23 goals and 94 assists in 401 games. He had two years remaining on his contract with Boston but the team bought out the rest of his deal in July. 
The Islanders plan to submit a bid to build a new arena at Belmont Racetrack, NHL commissioner said Friday, according to Newsday.

Bettmann said the Islanders are reviewing their options, while noting the land near Citi Field could be another potential spot for a new arena.

He added that the recently renovated Nassau Coliseum is not a long-term option.
Brian Compton and Mike Carver are ready to wrap the season, and are joined by Islanders forward Anders Lee for a chat about all things Isles. Later, Brian and Mike do a deep dive into the official announcement that Doug Weight is the head coach, what needs to happen in the offseason, and the dirty pool which is more arena talk!

Click below to listen...

 
This summer stands to be one full of franchise-defining issues for the Islanders. In a series of roundtables, SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano will discuss these topics. Last week, the guys took on Garth Snow's fate and the possibility of a new team president. This week, it's the latest in talk of a new arena…

 

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts
Jean-Francois Berube is not expected to return to the Islanders next season as he plans on testing free agency, according to Arthur Staple of Newsday.

Berube started seven games for New York this past season, going 3-2-2 with an .889 save percentage and 3.42 GAA.

The Islanders already have goalies Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss under contract next season.
Islanders General Manager Garth Snow is likely not in danger of being fired, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

"He is safer than many of us expected," Friedman said during Hockey Night in Canada. 
Andy Graziano, SNY.tv: The NHL will conclude Game 2 of all first-round playoff series tonight as the Islanders begin their summer vacations after missing out on the tournament by one single point. A point that will lead to a summer that could be the most defining in franchise history.

One last time for 2016-17, I present my thoughts via the scratchpad. After writing plenty of wrap-up material this week, including my retrospective and what's next, in addition to friend and colleague Brian Erni and I discussing the future of Garth Snow, now it's my turn to sit back on the couch and appreciate the greatest game on its biggest stage.

You, the reader, are essential to the success of SNY's Islanders Point Blank. We thank you for staying with us throughout the season - visiting, reading and commenting. This job is thankless and unforgiving. At times, downright exhausting. But to know you're reaching a large contingent of passionate Islanders fans, feeding their hunger for information, makes it all worth it, whether you agree with us or not. 
This summer stands to be one full of franchise-defining issues for the Islanders. In a series of roundtables, SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano will discuss these topics. First up: Garth Snow's fate and the possibility of a new team president...

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

Alright, Andy. We now know Doug Weight will be back, as he'll be the main man behind the bench, but what about Garth Snow? Are the Islanders going to bring in a team president, and if so, will Snow stay on in some capacity?
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

This spring will be the latest in a series that has tested the mettle of the Islanders from top down -- ownership, general manager, head coach and even players are not excluded from the exercise. The spring of 2017 could, however, prove to be the most challenging and defining of all.

We are officially at the end of year-one of the Jon Ledecky/Scott Malkin era of ownership, Garth Snow remains at the helm of hockey operations and Doug Weight, he of 40 games of NHL head coaching experience, was seemingly the only option in a summer that saw at least four others looking for work who had pedigree, and some even Stanley Cups, on their resume.
Latest Update (April 12)

8:00PM: The operators of Barclays Center are attempting to get the Islanders to return to Nassau Coliseum, according to a Newsday report

The offer to move the Islanders back to their former home would include adding seats to the building. 
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

The Islanders named Doug Weight head coach this morning, removing the interim tag from his name and assigning him the task of making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2017-18 with a club that missed out by a single point this season.

GM Garth Snow, who looks to have retained his job for the upcoming season, joined Weight on a conference call announcing the move. And Snow addressed the three-headed goaltending drama that might have sunk the Islanders chances at competing for the ultimate prize a third straight season.

First,n Weight began by saying he thought long and hard about this decision over the past two days. And after discussing the matter with family and friends, came to a quick decision after being told he was the man, first and foremost, that management wanted to be the new bench boss.
The Islanders have taken the interim tag off Doug Weight, naming him head coach on Wednesday.

"Doug has earned this opportunity from the tremendous work he has put in over the past five seasons in our front office and especially from the time he took over as interim Head Coach earlier this season," President and General Manager Garth Snow said in a release. "His leadership and experiences from both playing and behind the bench are valuable intangibles that not every coach can translate into a winning formula. He's gained the trust and respect from our entire team, making him the best choice to become Head Coach."

Weight guided the Isles to a 24-12-4 record after taking over this season for the fired Jack Capuano.
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

The Islanders finished the 2016-17 season on a six-game winning streak, which included wins over four teams that did not advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the end, it wasn't enough to continue their modest two-season playoff streak.

An ugly first quarter, marked by questionable defensive coverage, poor transition play, a powerless play and questionable management decisions will have them watching 16 teams compete for the ultimate prize from their living rooms. The fact that their 94 points are just two shy of the NHL record for most while missing the postseason (2014-15 Bruins had 96, 2006-07 Avalanche and 2010-11 Stars had 95) is no consolation, especially to the captain.

"Overall, as a team, it's disappointing, not making the playoffs," John Tavares said. "There are so many games to look back on, the opportunities we let slip away, and that's definitely frustrating. In a sense, it's a step back. What did we have, 94 points? So, three wins off last year. But, it's such a fine line. We need to step back, reflect and prepare to get where we need to be."
The Islanders cleaned out their lockers and had their exit interviews on Monday.

Eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, the Isles wrapped up the 2016-17 campaign with a 4-2 win over the Senators on Sunday.

They finished 41-29-12 (94 points), one point behind the Maple Leafs, who snagged the second and final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. 
The Islanders missed the playoffs by one point, but could their 2016-2017 failure lead to bigger things in the future?

"That's the margin for error these days," Josh Bailey said. "There's so much parity now, all it takes is that one point. You sometimes don't think of it at the time necessarily, but those are the ones that get you in or keep you out."

"We're going home and we're packing up," Anders Lee, who scored his 34th goal of the season in Sunday's season finale, added. "Our season is over without a chance to continue. It's a bitter feeling."

Though the disappointment stings, interim coach Doug Weight said he believes that this near-miss doesn't change the positive path the organization is on.
Doug Weight is still unsure whether he wants a career in coaching, but it sure looks like he's the perfect fit for this Islanders club.

The Isles went 24-12-4 during Weight's interim tenure, and the former NHL All-Star seemed to have earned the respect of the locker room over that stretch.

"His communication and his leadership were followed. The guys want to play for him," Anders Lee said of the coach. "Dougie came in and really changed the mindset of the team. He's got a bright future in coaching. If he wants to do it, he'll be successful."
The New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday at Barclays Center in their season finale. >> Read more

First period:

  • 3:23 NYI Andrew Ladd; Assists: Alan Quine, Johnny Boychuk

Second period:

  • 8:17 NYI Anders Lee; Assists: Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson
  • 13:52 NYI Brock Nelson; Assists: Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield
  • 18:54 OTT Bobby Ryan; Assist: Ryan Dzingel

Third period:

  • 2:34 OTT Jean-Gabriel Pageau; Assists: Alexandre Burrows, Chris Neil
  • 18:52 NYI Jason Chimera (ENG); Assists: Nelson, Leddy
The Islanders briefly maintained their playoff chances with a win over the Devils on Saturday, but were later eliminated when the Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins and clinched the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

The Islanders will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The Islanders will wrap up their season on Sunday when they will host the Ottawa Senators at The Barclays Center.
Anders Lee scored two goals and Jaroslav Halak saved 37 shots as the Islanders beat the Devils on Saturday at the Prudential Center. >> Read more

First period

No goals
The Islanders and Devils play each other for the final time this season at 6 p.m. at the Prudential Center. 

According to STATS: 

  • The Islanders beat the Hurricanes, 3-0, at PNC Arena on Thursday night, keeping their slim postseason hopes alive in the process. New York has won four straight games -- its longest win streak of the 2016-17 campaign.
  • New Jersey lost, 7-4, to Pittsburgh at Prudential Center on Thursday night, dropping to 1-5-2 in the last eight games overall. The seven goals scored by the Pens were the most allowed by the Devils in any game this season.
In what has been a common second half occurrence, Andrew Ladd found the back of the net again on Thursday to help the Islanders walk out of Carolina with two huge points.

With the Islanders already leading 2-0 and New York on the power play to start the second period, Ladd took a pass from Josh Bailey, ripped a wrister, and beat Eddie Lack for his 22nd goal of the season.

"We tried to stick with it, especially losing the personnel that we've lost," Ladd told reporters after the game. "We had guys step in and I think we've simplified our game a little bit."
The Islanders need wins in their final two games and some help to reach their third straight postseason.

To qualify for the final Wild Card spot, the Islanders need all four points in their final two games, and need the Maple Leafs to get no more than one point over the course of their last two. The Islanders visit New Jersey on Saturday and host the Senators on Sunday. Toronto will host the Penguins on Saturday and the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

"I think it's a credit to the guys in the locker room," Anders Lee said of the Isles' run to the final spot. "We are a resilient group and we've fought out of a lot of stuff this year and we're not going to go down easy."
Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to lead the Islanders in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena. >> Read more

First Period

1:27 NYI Brock Nelson
Brian Compton and Mike Carver discuss John Tavares' hamstring injury, Jaroslav Halak's resurgence, and the team's knack for coming up small in certain games. Later, the TV voice of the Isles, Brendan Burke, calls into the show to give his take on Josh Ho-Sang, the goaltending drama, and the future of Doug Weight.

Click below to listen!
Islanders prospect Devon Toews of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers has been named to the 2016-17 AHL All-Rookie Team, it was announced Thursday.

Toews, a defenseman who has played in 71 games this season, leads all AHL rookies with 37 assists. 

He was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Matt Moulson wants hospitalized Buffalo Sabres teammate Kyle Okposo to know he has the team's support.

"You're family here," Moulson said after the Sabres closed their home schedule with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. "And no matter what type of injury or what you have, you always feel for them and their family and giving them support."

Okposo has spent the past three days in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week.
Jaroslav Halak has been red hot since rejoining the Islanders for the stretch run.

Halak made 22 of 23 saves in the Isles' overtime win, his fourth victory since March 24.

"Obviously, I'm happy that I'm playing right now," Halak told reporters after the game.

Halak even got on the score sheet, as he assisted on Thomas Hickey's game winner.  
Brock Nelson broke out of a cold streak and scored a clutch third period goal in the Islanders' 2-1 overtime victory in Nashville.

A minute-and-a-half into the third period, with New York trailing 1-0, Nelson ripped a wrist shot past Pekka Rinne for his18th goal of the season.

For Nelson, the goal was his first since March 24, a stretch of five games without a goal, and just his second in his last 11 games.
Recap

Thomas Hickey scored 1:25 into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 Tuesday night to preserve their thin playoff hopes for at least another game.

Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, and goalie Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves as they won their third straight in chasing the Eastern Conference's second wild card.
Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at KeyBank Center. >> Read more

First period:

  • 9:31 NYI Cal Clutterbuck; Assist: Nick Leddy

Second period:

  • 10:08 BUF Evander Kane; Assist: C.J. Smith
  • 11:04 NYI Joshua Ho-Sang; Assist: Dennis Seidenberg

Third period:

  • 5:17 BUF Zemgus Girgensons; Assists: Matt Moulson, William Carrier
  • 9:19 NYI Anders Lee
  • 14:33 NYI Lee
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV: 

Barring a miraculous event of biblical proportions, this will be the final week of the New York Islanders 2016-17 season.

They currently trail the Boston Bruins by six points with a game in hand but only five games remaining. Since it's now impossible to catch the Bs in regulation wins (40-34), that deficit is seven points. That would mean picking up 70% of remaining possible points with the Bruins picking up zero points in their final four games.

I don't need to tell you that's very….very….very unlikely. 
In what has been a difficult season and with time running out, the New York Islanders will have to get around a roadblock at the worst possible time in a last-ditch effort to secure a playoff spot.

With leading scorer and captain John Tavares out for the foreseeable future, the Islanders open a four-game road trip Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

While still mathematically in the mix, the Islanders' chances of a third straight playoff appearance are slim. New York (36-29-12) and Carolina trail Boston by six points for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Islanders and Hurricanes each have five games remaining and the Bruins have four.
The Islanders said Saturday captain John Tavares is "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury sustained late in the Islanders' 2-1 victory over the Devils Friday.

That likely means he is out for the remainder of the regular season as the Islanders try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Islanders are four points behind the Bruins for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth with five games to play.

Tavares, who has 66 points this season, had to be helped off the ice with 3:14 remaining iafter getting tangled up with the back of the net and a Devils player. Tavares was clutching the back of his left leg in the hamstring area.
Recap

Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the New York Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots as the Islanders pulled four points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. New York won at home for the first time since beating the Devils here on Feb. 19, going 0-4-1 at Barclays Center in between.
Reports have started to indicate that John Tavares wants to have his mind made up about what to do about his next contract this summer. Have the Islanders given him enough reason to stay? SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano discuss...

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

Alright, Andy. Lots of John Tavares murmuring of late, with the Canadian media luminaries (like Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger) alluding to the idea that JT wants to have his mind made up on a course of action by June. Where do you think things stand at this very moment?
Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic did not return to the game against the Flyers after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period. The 26-year-old dropped the gloves and fought Philadelphia's Dale Weise in the opening period.

Hamonic was seen following the Islanders' loss with a cast on his left hand.

The 26-year-old has tallied three goals and 11 assists in 48 games this season.
