Brian Compton and Mike Carver are ready to wrap the season, and are joined by Islanders forward Anders Lee for a chat about all things Isles. Later, Brian and Mike do a deep dive into the official announcement that Doug Weight is the head coach, what needs to happen in the offseason, and the dirty pool which is more arena talk!
Islanders General Manager Garth Snow is likely not in danger of being fired, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.
"He is safer than many of us expected," Friedman said during Hockey Night in Canada.
Andy Graziano, SNY.tv: The NHL will conclude Game 2 of all first-round playoff series tonight as the Islanders begin their summer vacations after missing out on the tournament by one single point. A point that will lead to a summer that could be the most defining in franchise history.
One last time for 2016-17, I present my thoughts via the scratchpad. After writing plenty of wrap-up material this week, including my retrospective and what's next, in addition to friend and colleague Brian Erni and I discussing the future of Garth Snow, now it's my turn to sit back on the couch and appreciate the greatest game on its biggest stage.
You, the reader, are essential to the success of SNY's Islanders Point Blank. We thank you for staying with us throughout the season - visiting, reading and commenting. This job is thankless and unforgiving. At times, downright exhausting. But to know you're reaching a large contingent of passionate Islanders fans, feeding their hunger for information, makes it all worth it, whether you agree with us or not.
This summer stands to be one full of franchise-defining issues for the Islanders. In a series of roundtables, SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano will discuss these topics. First up: Garth Snow's fate and the possibility of a new team president...
Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts
Alright, Andy. We now know Doug Weight will be back, as he'll be the main man behind the bench, but what about Garth Snow? Are the Islanders going to bring in a team president, and if so, will Snow stay on in some capacity?
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter
This spring will be the latest in a series that has tested the mettle of the Islanders from top down -- ownership, general manager, head coach and even players are not excluded from the exercise. The spring of 2017 could, however, prove to be the most challenging and defining of all.
We are officially at the end of year-one of the Jon Ledecky/Scott Malkin era of ownership, Garth Snow remains at the helm of hockey operations and Doug Weight, he of 40 games of NHL head coaching experience, was seemingly the only option in a summer that saw at least four others looking for work who had pedigree, and some even Stanley Cups, on their resume.
Latest Update (April 12)
8:00PM: The operators of Barclays Center are attempting to get the Islanders to return to Nassau Coliseum, according to a Newsday report.
The offer to move the Islanders back to their former home would include adding seats to the building.
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter
The Islanders named Doug Weight head coach this morning, removing the interim tag from his name and assigning him the task of making it to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2017-18 with a club that missed out by a single point this season.
GM Garth Snow, who looks to have retained his job for the upcoming season, joined Weight on a conference call announcing the move. And Snow addressed the three-headed goaltending drama that might have sunk the Islanders chances at competing for the ultimate prize a third straight season.
First,n Weight began by saying he thought long and hard about this decision over the past two days. And after discussing the matter with family and friends, came to a quick decision after being told he was the man, first and foremost, that management wanted to be the new bench boss.
The Islanders have taken the interim tag off Doug Weight, naming him head coach on Wednesday.
"Doug has earned this opportunity from the tremendous work he has put in over the past five seasons in our front office and especially from the time he took over as interim Head Coach earlier this season," President and General Manager Garth Snow said in a release. "His leadership and experiences from both playing and behind the bench are valuable intangibles that not every coach can translate into a winning formula. He's gained the trust and respect from our entire team, making him the best choice to become Head Coach."
Weight guided the Isles to a 24-12-4 record after taking over this season for the fired Jack Capuano.
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter
The Islanders finished the 2016-17 season on a six-game winning streak, which included wins over four teams that did not advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the end, it wasn't enough to continue their modest two-season playoff streak.
An ugly first quarter, marked by questionable defensive coverage, poor transition play, a powerless play and questionable management decisions will have them watching 16 teams compete for the ultimate prize from their living rooms. The fact that their 94 points are just two shy of the NHL record for most while missing the postseason (2014-15 Bruins had 96, 2006-07 Avalanche and 2010-11 Stars had 95) is no consolation, especially to the captain.
"Overall, as a team, it's disappointing, not making the playoffs," John Tavares said. "There are so many games to look back on, the opportunities we let slip away, and that's definitely frustrating. In a sense, it's a step back. What did we have, 94 points? So, three wins off last year. But, it's such a fine line. We need to step back, reflect and prepare to get where we need to be."
The Islanders cleaned out their lockers and had their exit interviews on Monday.
Eliminated from playoff contention Saturday, the Isles wrapped up the 2016-17 campaign with a 4-2 win over the Senators on Sunday.
They finished 41-29-12 (94 points), one point behind the Maple Leafs, who snagged the second and final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Tags: Cal Clutterbuck, Jason Chimera, John Tavares, Nikolay Kulemin, Travis Hamonic
The Islanders missed the playoffs by one point, but could their 2016-2017 failure lead to bigger things in the future?
"That's the margin for error these days," Josh Bailey said. "There's so much parity now, all it takes is that one point. You sometimes don't think of it at the time necessarily, but those are the ones that get you in or keep you out."
"We're going home and we're packing up," Anders Lee, who scored his 34th goal of the season in Sunday's season finale, added. "Our season is over without a chance to continue. It's a bitter feeling."
Though the disappointment stings, interim coach Doug Weight said he believes that this near-miss doesn't change the positive path the organization is on.
Tags: Anders Lee, Josh Bailey
Doug Weight is still unsure whether he wants a career in coaching, but it sure looks like he's the perfect fit for this Islanders club.
The Isles went 24-12-4 during Weight's interim tenure, and the former NHL All-Star seemed to have earned the respect of the locker room over that stretch.
"His communication and his leadership were followed. The guys want to play for him," Anders Lee said of the coach. "Dougie came in and really changed the mindset of the team. He's got a bright future in coaching. If he wants to do it, he'll be successful."
Tags: Anders Lee, Andrew Ladd
The New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday at Barclays Center in their season finale. >> Read more
First period:
- 3:23 NYI Andrew Ladd; Assists: Alan Quine, Johnny Boychuk
Second period:
- 8:17 NYI Anders Lee; Assists: Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson
- 13:52 NYI Brock Nelson; Assists: Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield
- 18:54 OTT Bobby Ryan; Assist: Ryan Dzingel
Third period:
- 2:34 OTT Jean-Gabriel Pageau; Assists: Alexandre Burrows, Chris Neil
- 18:52 NYI Jason Chimera (ENG); Assists: Nelson, Leddy
Tags: Alain Quine, Anders Lee, Andrew Ladd, Brock Nelson, Jason Chimera, Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Ottawa Senators
The Islanders briefly maintained their playoff chances with a win over the Devils on Saturday, but were later eliminated when the Maple Leafs defeated the Penguins and clinched the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Islanders will miss the postseason for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The Islanders will wrap up their season on Sunday when they will host the Ottawa Senators at The Barclays Center.
Anders Lee scored two goals and Jaroslav Halak saved 37 shots as the Islanders beat the Devils on Saturday at the Prudential Center. >> Read more
First period
No goals
The Islanders and Devils play each other for the final time this season at 6 p.m. at the Prudential Center.
According to STATS:
- The Islanders beat the Hurricanes, 3-0, at PNC Arena on Thursday night, keeping their slim postseason hopes alive in the process. New York has won four straight games -- its longest win streak of the 2016-17 campaign.
- New Jersey lost, 7-4, to Pittsburgh at Prudential Center on Thursday night, dropping to 1-5-2 in the last eight games overall. The seven goals scored by the Pens were the most allowed by the Devils in any game this season.
In what has been a common second half occurrence, Andrew Ladd found the back of the net again on Thursday to help the Islanders walk out of Carolina with two huge points.
With the Islanders already leading 2-0 and New York on the power play to start the second period, Ladd took a pass from Josh Bailey, ripped a wrister, and beat Eddie Lack for his 22nd goal of the season.
"We tried to stick with it, especially losing the personnel that we've lost," Ladd told reporters after the game. "We had guys step in and I think we've simplified our game a little bit."
Tags: Andrew Ladd, John Tavares, Josh Bailey
The Islanders need wins in their final two games and some help to reach their third straight postseason.
To qualify for the final Wild Card spot, the Islanders need all four points in their final two games, and need the Maple Leafs to get no more than one point over the course of their last two. The Islanders visit New Jersey on Saturday and host the Senators on Sunday. Toronto will host the Penguins on Saturday and the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
"I think it's a credit to the guys in the locker room," Anders Lee said of the Isles' run to the final spot. "We are a resilient group and we've fought out of a lot of stuff this year and we're not going to go down easy."
Tags: Anders Lee
Jaroslav Halak had 29 saves to lead the Islanders in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at PNC Arena. >> Read more
First Period
1:27 NYI Brock Nelson
Brian Compton and Mike Carver discuss John Tavares' hamstring injury, Jaroslav Halak's resurgence, and the team's knack for coming up small in certain games. Later, the TV voice of the Isles, Brendan Burke, calls into the show to give his take on Josh Ho-Sang, the goaltending drama, and the future of Doug Weight.
Click below to listen!
Tags: Jaroslav Halak, John Tavares
Islanders prospect Devon Toews of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers has been named to the 2016-17 AHL All-Rookie Team, it was announced Thursday.
Toews, a defenseman who has played in 71 games this season, leads all AHL rookies with 37 assists.
He was selected by the Islanders in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Tags: Nick Leddy
Jaro Halak will start in goal tonight, Doug Weight told reporters Thursday morning.
The Islanders will use the same lineup as Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Predators.
Tags: Jaroslav Halak
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Matt Moulson wants hospitalized Buffalo Sabres teammate Kyle Okposo to know he has the team's support.
"You're family here," Moulson said after the Sabres closed their home schedule with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. "And no matter what type of injury or what you have, you always feel for them and their family and giving them support."
Okposo has spent the past three days in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week.
Tags: Kyle Okposo
Jaroslav Halak has been red hot since rejoining the Islanders for the stretch run.
Halak made 22 of 23 saves in the Isles' overtime win, his fourth victory since March 24.
"Obviously, I'm happy that I'm playing right now," Halak told reporters after the game.
Halak even got on the score sheet, as he assisted on Thomas Hickey's game winner.
Tags: Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss
Brock Nelson broke out of a cold streak and scored a clutch third period goal in the Islanders' 2-1 overtime victory in Nashville.
A minute-and-a-half into the third period, with New York trailing 1-0, Nelson ripped a wrist shot past Pekka Rinne for his18th goal of the season.
For Nelson, the goal was his first since March 24, a stretch of five games without a goal, and just his second in his last 11 games.
Tags: Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome
Recap
Thomas Hickey scored 1:25 into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 Tuesday night to preserve their thin playoff hopes for at least another game.
Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders, and goalie Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves as they won their third straight in chasing the Eastern Conference's second wild card.
Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at KeyBank Center. >> Read more
First period:
- 9:31 NYI Cal Clutterbuck; Assist: Nick Leddy
Second period:
- 10:08 BUF Evander Kane; Assist: C.J. Smith
- 11:04 NYI Joshua Ho-Sang; Assist: Dennis Seidenberg
Third period:
- 5:17 BUF Zemgus Girgensons; Assists: Matt Moulson, William Carrier
- 9:19 NYI Anders Lee
- 14:33 NYI Lee
Tags: Anders Lee, Cal Clutterbuck, Nick Leddy, Buffalo Sabres
Andy Graziano, SNY.TV:
Barring a miraculous event of biblical proportions, this will be the final week of the New York Islanders 2016-17 season.
They currently trail the Boston Bruins by six points with a game in hand but only five games remaining. Since it's now impossible to catch the Bs in regulation wins (40-34), that deficit is seven points. That would mean picking up 70% of remaining possible points with the Bruins picking up zero points in their final four games.
I don't need to tell you that's very….very….very unlikely.
In what has been a difficult season and with time running out, the New York Islanders will have to get around a roadblock at the worst possible time in a last-ditch effort to secure a playoff spot.
With leading scorer and captain John Tavares out for the foreseeable future, the Islanders open a four-game road trip Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.
While still mathematically in the mix, the Islanders' chances of a third straight playoff appearance are slim. New York (36-29-12) and Carolina trail Boston by six points for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Islanders and Hurricanes each have five games remaining and the Bruins have four.
The injury-plagued Islanders called up forward Connor Jones from Bridgeport Saturday.
The Islanders have sustained a number of injuries recently. Earlier Saturday, they announced John Tavares is "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury believed to be a hamstring problem.
The Islanders said Saturday captain John Tavares is "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury sustained late in the Islanders' 2-1 victory over the Devils Friday.
That likely means he is out for the remainder of the regular season as the Islanders try to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Islanders are four points behind the Bruins for the final Eastern Conference playoff berth with five games to play.
Tavares, who has 66 points this season, had to be helped off the ice with 3:14 remaining iafter getting tangled up with the back of the net and a Devils player. Tavares was clutching the back of his left leg in the hamstring area.
Tags: John Tavares
Recap
Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored to help the New York Islanders preserve their slim playoff chances with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.
Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots as the Islanders pulled four points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. New York won at home for the first time since beating the Devils here on Feb. 19, going 0-4-1 at Barclays Center in between.
Tags: Anders Lee
Reports have started to indicate that John Tavares wants to have his mind made up about what to do about his next contract this summer. Have the Islanders given him enough reason to stay? SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano discuss...
Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts
Alright, Andy. Lots of John Tavares murmuring of late, with the Canadian media luminaries (like Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger) alluding to the idea that JT wants to have his mind made up on a course of action by June. Where do you think things stand at this very moment?
Tags: John Tavares, Andy Graziano, Brian Erni
Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic did not return to the game against the Flyers after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period. The 26-year-old dropped the gloves and fought Philadelphia's Dale Weise in the opening period.
Hamonic was seen following the Islanders' loss with a cast on his left hand.
The 26-year-old has tallied three goals and 11 assists in 48 games this season.
Tags: Travis Hamonic
The Islanders surrendered five first-period goals to the Flyers in a 6-3 loss Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. >> Read more...
First period:
- 4:30 PHI Dale Weiss; Assists: Sean Couturier, Brayden Schenn
- 5:49 PHI Sean Couturier; Assists: Brandon Manning, Brayden Schenn
- 8:06 PHI Radko Gudas; Assists: Dale Weiss, Sean Couturier
- 9:19 PHI Jordan Weal; Assists: Wayne Simmonds, Valtteri Filppula
- 15:42 PHI Wayne Simmonds (power play); Assists: Shayne Gostisbehere, Jakub Voracek
Second period:
- 3:14 NYI Cal Clutterbuck; Assists: Stephen Gionta, Calvin de Haan
Third period:
- 0:40 NYI Jason Chimera; Assists: Calvin de Haan
- 16:02 NYI Andrew Ladd; Assists: Casey Cizikas, Adam Pelech
- 18:19 PHI Valtteri Filppula (empty net); Assists: Wayne Simmonds, Chris VandeVelde
Tags: Andrew Ladd, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Stephen Gionta
The Islanders try and keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
According to STATS:
- The Islanders are 8-3-1 over their last 12 road games. Since February 21, the Rangers (18) are the only team in the NHL with more points earned on the road than the Islanders (17).
- The Flyers fired 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Senators. Philadelphia (26) trails only Pittsburgh (36) and Boston (33) for the most games with 35+ shots this season.
Tags: Josh Bailey
Thomas Greiss will start in goal tonight, Doug Weight told reporters Thursday morning.
Johnny Boychuk will be in the lineup for Thomas Hickey.
Boychuk has not played since suffering a lower body injury on March 3.
Tags: Johnny Boychuk, Thomas Greiss, Thomas Hickey
The Islanders and forward Tanner Fritz have agreed to a two-way contract that will begin next season, the team announced.
In his first full professional season, Fritz, 25, has 19 goals and 21 assists in 61 games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the AHL.
Fritz has totaled 52 points in 80 AHL games thus far.
With the Islanders in desperate need of points, head coach Doug Weight is trying his best to help his club get off to faster starts during the last seven games of the season.
"You have to want it - want to come out and put your opponent on their heels," Weight said. "Our first periods too many times lately have just been touchy-feely, letting all our opponents think they can hang around and get going on us. You can't do that this time of year."
The Isles are 3-5-1 since March 11 and have lost consecutive games to fall four points behind the Bruins for the final playoff spot.
The Islanders visit the Flyers on Thursday night followed by a matchup at home with the Devils on Friday.
Islanders F Josh Ho-Sang said he never expected to be up with the team this season.
"If you asked me if I thought I would be in the NHL, not a chance," Ho-Sang told the NY Post on Tuesday. "A few months ago, I was like, 'What am I doing?' Then I started playing better. For me, it's been a crazy year."
Ho-Sang, 21, was called up for his NHL debut earlier this month and has notched three goals and five assists in 14 games.
The Islanders' 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night may be a blow too big to overcome in their late push to the playoffs.
The Isles came out flat, being outshot 22-to-15 through two periods, and fell behind into a 2-0 hole. Josh Bailey's second period goal got them closer, but Ryan Johansen scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left to seal the victory for Nashville.
"We've been a little too late to the party on a consistent basis," Doug Weight said of the team's sluggish starts of late. "It didn't bite us against the Rangers, but it did the last couple games."
Tags: Josh Bailey, Ryan Pulock, Thomas Greiss
The Islanders have signed D Jake Bischoff to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Bischoff, who was the alternate captain for the University of Minnesota the last two seasons, had five goals and 27 assists in 38 games this season.
He had 17 goals and 51 assists during his four-year career with Minnesota.
The Islanders also signed F Matt Gaudreau, reports Arthur Staple of Newsday...
The Islanders lost to the Predators on Monday night and with 82 points, trail the Bruins by two points for the second and final Wild Cadrd spot in the Eastern Conference.
New York also trails the Lightning, who have 83 points. The Isles, Bruins, and Lightning all have seven games remaining.
While they've struggled, going 4-5-1 over their last 10 games, the Islanders aren't using fatigue as an excuse.
Tags: John Tavares, Josh Bailey, Ryan Strome
The New York Islanders lost to the Nashville Predators, 3-1, Monday at Barclays Center. >> Read more
First period:
- 10:17 NAS Kevin Fiala; Assists: Calle Jarnkrok, Anthony Bitetto
Second period:
- 3:15 NAS Viktor Arvidssonl Assists: Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm
- 17:20 NYI Josh Bailey; Assist: Nick Leddy
Third period:
- 19:39 NAS Ryan Johansen (ENG); Assist: Ryan Ellis
Tags: Josh Bailey, Nashville Predators, Nick Leddy
The New York Islanders host the Nashville Predators at Barclays Center on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
According to STATS:
- The Islanders are 6-1-0-1 over their last eight home games against the Predators. Nashville's last win on the road against the Islanders came January 16, 2012.
Tags: John Tavares, Nashville Predators
The Islanders have signed F John Stevens to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.
Stevens, 22, was the captain for Norheastern University this season, notching five goals and 23 assists in 25 games.
He had 26 goals and 80 assists in 138 games during his four-year career with Northeastern.
Thomas Greiss will start in goal for the Islanders tonight as they take on the Predators, Doug Weight told reporters Monday morning.
Alan Quine will be in the lineup for Shane Prince.
Thomas Hickey will be in the lineup for Scott Mayfield.
Tags: Alain Quine, Shane Prince, Thomas Greiss, Thomas Hickey
Riley Nash's two goals were all the Boston Bruins needed to beat the Islanders on Saturday night at The Barclays Center. >> Read more
The Islanders continue their playoff push as they face the Bruins at Barclays Center tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
According to STATS:
- The Bruins lost to the Lightning, 6-3, on Thursday in Boston, their fourth consecutive loss following a string of four straight wins. They allowed a combined seven goals in those four wins, but have allowed 20 goals over their four losses.
- The Islanders have won both meetings between the teams this season -- 4-2 on December 20, and 4-0 on January 16, both in Boston. Prior to this year, the Bruins had won five straight against the Islanders, include a three-game season sweep last year.
- David Pastrnak scored against Tampa Bay on Thursday, giving him 32 goals and 32 assists this season, both well above his prior career highs. Pastrnak had never registered more than 27 points in his two prior seasons in the league.