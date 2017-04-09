Don't check your calendar. Yes, it's 2017 and we're talking about Ilya Kovalchuk. The 34-year-old is eyeing a return to the NHL, and he reportedly has a desire to play in the New York market. Could the Islanders be a fit? SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano discuss…

Elliotte Friedman said this week that the Islanders could make sense as a destination for Ilya Kovalchuk. What do you think, Andy? Any chance the Isles can land the former 50-goal scorer?

I'm sure the interest will be there on the Islanders' side, even if we don't know how strong, but is it there from the Kovalchuk side? He has said he wants to stay in the area, with whispers mentioning the Rangers. What else is new, right? The question will be does he view the Islanders as Stanley Cup contenders? I'd argue they might be closer than their Manhattan rivals.

That's a good point. It certainly feels like the Rangers' window is closing, and their cap space is going to be tight, with six regulars pending RFAs that will require new deals. There may be a good chance he considers the Islanders as the better landing spot.

Looking at the two rosters, how could he not? The allure of playing for the Rangers will always be there for many players, and while they have had more playoff success than the Islanders, they still haven't won anything.

Now, in fairness, the Islanders cap space, at least for this year, will be tight. But it's worth trying to make this work. Kovalchuk, whom I've always admired as one of the league's top snipers, would be a deadly addition to the Isles first line and power play.

And the prospect of playing with John Tavares has to be an enticing one, right? I mean, what better way for Kovalchuk to return to the NHL than alongside JT in a major market. Maybe a potential JT extension would go a long way in helping Kovalchuk look at the Isles as a legitimate contender for his services as well.

And that, my friend, is the special ingredient to making all this work. Once the expansion draft is over, getting Tavares' name on an extension is first and foremost (even before they enter, and likely lose out in, the Matt Duchene sweepstakes). I believe things will fall into line after that.

If the Isles can extend Tavares, and then work out a deal with Kovalchuk for nothing but a low pick, that's a big win, at least to me. I know that our buddy Brian Compton has been preaching on Twitter this week that the biggest need the Isles have is a second line center to replace the void left by Frans Nielsen, and I agree that's a need. But it could potentially be filled in-house (by Matt Barzal). So if they can get an impact scorer for nothing and bolster their depth that way without giving up prospects, it could really work out nicely.

Right, Kovalchuk would have to sign a deal with New Jersey first, then be traded. So, New York would be giving up something in the way of assets, but for a player who hasn't been in the league in years and is 34-years-old? What does that constitute? A third rounder? If you can make the salary work, sign me up.

But it still leaves them with a hole. In my opinion, I can't see Barzal replacing Nielsen, especially not in the short term, because his play away from the puck is simply too lacking. Compton is correct, New York never replaced the two-way prowess that Frans brought every night, and it hurt them in their own zone last year. Duchene fills that hole beautifully. It's why I believe he has to be Snow's number one target. I just have my doubts as to him being able to actually pull it off.

Agreed. And I think the point we're skirting around here is that this year is a transitional one, from when the organization will be right up against the cap to the mountain of space they'll have next offseason. It's why Garth will likely have to get creative on upgrades, and why Barzal might be forced into an every-day role earlier than expected. Unless Mikhail Grabovski wakes up one day and wants to just surrender the final year of his deal, I'm not sure how much different this roster will look.

Exactly, which is no big loss anyway. The free agent market looks putrid, so I think it's either the trade route or more of the same come September for New York.

And that's a tough spot. Prospects like Barzal and Pulock scare the bejesus out of me in terms of expectations, for fear of how previous prospects in this organization were developed and handled. Ryan Strome anyone? What's going to be his deal next season? I think the roster needs to look different, I just can't see how it possibly can outside of some good deals falling in Snow's lap.

Which is why the reality is simply that Isles fans may need to be patient. The biggest impact move they might be able to do -- outside of a JT extension -- is something like Kovalchuk. So at the very least, he should be on New York's radar. Hopefully the Islanders are on Kovalchuk's.