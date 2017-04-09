The NHL will expand for the 2017-18 season, as the Vegas Golden Knights enter the league for their inaugural season. At the June 21 Expansion Draft, Golden Knights GM and former Islanders vice president George McPhee will start to assemble his club. So how will the Isles protect their players, and who will they lose? SNY's Brian Erni and Andy Graziano discuss…

Brian Erni, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive Posts

The expansion draft is just over a month away, and - when it comes to protecting a roster - the Islanders are one of the most intriguing teams in the league. So, Andy, what do you think Garth Snow does in preparation of the Golden Knights making their selections?

Andy Graziano, SNY.TV Twitter

I am very intrigued about the avenue the Islanders take. Teams can either protect seven skaters, three defensemen, and one goalie, or eight skaters of any combination and one goalie. Do they go the 7/3/1 route, or does Snow go 8/1? Personally, I think they go with the former, protecting only the three defenseman.

Erni

I disagree, and think they'll go 8/1, protecting more than three defensemen in the process.

Because of their no-move clauses, John Tavares, Andrew Ladd, and Johnny Boychuk must be protected. You would figure Anders Lee and Nick Leddy would be on that list, too. That leaves room for three more skaters, and I can make a case for more defensemen than forwards.

Ryan Pulock has to be protected. I'd assume they'd want to protect Travis Hamonic, down year and all, because even if they move him, they'd rather try to get something for him. And there's the debate of Thomas Hickey, Calvin de Haan, both, or neither. Josh Bailey is really the only other forward eligible for the draft that seems like he has a high probability of being protected.

Graziano

The Pulock issue really is a tough one. Let's not confuse him with Bobby Orr. There is no body of work to go off in terms of what Pulock's true potential is, and we all know how hard it is to master the position in at the NHL level. De Haan is a great example of that: Good rookie season followed by disastrous sophomore campaign culminating in, what I believe, to be his best pro season this past year.

Erni

It doesn't matter if his NHL body of work is limited. He's a valuable commodity that you don't give away for free. We know who, for example, Thomas Hickey is. Pulock's ceiling is far higher. Whether he reaches that ceiling or not is another matter, but on the chance that he does, you can't be the team that gave him away for nothing just to protect a third pairing defenseman.

Graziano

Pulock is probably Snow's biggest headache right now in terms of his protected list. I think a trade made prior to the expansion draft could solve that dilemma. Because remember: trades are the wild card in all this, Brian. We know George McPhee wants to be aggressive and make his mark on the franchise early, announcing his intentions to the league. There will be plenty of discussions, I'm sure, about moving assets to Vegas to not take certain players.

The Islanders have tons of assets -- under-performing ones perhaps -- to get something done to clear the logjam. I am not suggesting they give Pulock away for free, just trying to keep everything in perspective. Griffin Reinhart had a very high projected ceiling also and we all saw how that worked out.

Erni

But that's my point entirely. Reinhardt was traded for two picks, a 16th (Mathew Barzal) and a 33rd (later flipped in a separate trade for the 28th pick, which was used on Anthony Beauvillier). The end product of the player's eventual career matters a lot less than the current perception of the player, and with Pulock's shot and power play prowess, he could net plenty in a trade with a defensively-starved team.

Graziano

The reality is there are people making these decisions who are a lot smarter than we are in terms of evaluating talent at the NHL level is all I'm trying to say.

Erni

That's debatable, too.

Graziano

[laughs] There is the obvious McPhee-Islanders connection as well. So Snow might have a little more working for him than against him when compared to other GMs around the league.

Erni

I think that works both ways, though, because McPhee is so familiar with the organization, their prospects, and Garth's line of thinking. I saw some fans theorizing that the reason Pulock never got the call to Brooklyn this year was to hide him from Vegas. That's...just not possible. If you think McPhee is capable of forgetting Pulock, you're mistaken.

So yes, maybe Garth swings a deal for a middle round pick to ensure he has all his bases covered on d-men, but I think that goes to reinforce the point further of how he'll go 8/1. And that should leave guys like Brock Nelson out there for the taking.

Graziano

As maddeningly frustrating as Nelson can be, the fact remains he has scored 20-plus goals in three straight seasons, and that's quite an accomplishment.

Erni

Well, the Isles have to leave someone unprotected, and it's not like this team is a Cup winner that can't afford to be broken up. Plus, with Beauvillier and Josh Ho-Sang presumably taking full time roles next year, and Barzal potentially ready for the NHL, you're going to need to find some room for them. Nelson has a $3.5 million salary for next season ($2.5m cap hit) after which he'll be a restricted free agent likely looking for a raise. I'm just not sure he fits into the future plans.

Graziano

Snow is going to have to get creative, no doubt about that. The bigger question is: Can he? And do fans trust him to?

Erni