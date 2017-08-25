This preseason, I'll be spotlighting an under-the-radar player who impressed me in each game and assessing that player's chances of making the team. Today, we'll look at LB Josh Martin, who was one of the top performers in the Jets' 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Who is he?

Martin was an undrafted free agent out of Columbia in 2013, but has mostly been a special teamer over the course of his career so far. After having spent time with the Chiefs, Colts and Bucs, Martin was signed by the Jets near the end of the 2015 season. However, he was inactive each week up to the end of the season.

Martin became a core special teamer for the Jets in 2016, playing 15 games and finishing up tied for sixth in the NFL for special teams tackles. He played just 23 snaps on defense but did record half a sack. The Jets re-signed Martin to a two-year, $3.8 million contract after the season.

Giants Game Breakdown

Martin was in the starting lineup for the first time in last night's game, but didn't play as many snaps as he had in the first two games. Nevertheless, he was still productive while he was out there, operating as the weakside outside linebacker in the base package and coming out of the game in passing situations.

Martin's first contribution was on the punt at the end of the Jets' first possession. The return man stumbled briefly and Martin closed superbly up the middle to wrap him up before he could get upfield. On the next punt, he drew a double-team and was later credited with an assist as he got in on the tackle on another punt.

He was just as quick to contribute defensively, coming unblocked off the backside to drag the running back down for no gain on the first defensive snap. He later made a similar play to stop the runner for a short gain. He also made a contribution that won't show up in the box score when he got upfield well to force Orleans Darkwa to cut back inside, leading to a Muhammad Wilkerson run stuff.

Martin had a sack in each of the first two games, but didn't get as many chances to rush the passer last night. His best rep saw him drive the left tackle back in Eli Manning's lap to get in his face and disrupt a throw, but he also blew past the left tackle around the outside on one play, although the quarterback was forced to roll away from him by interior pressure anyway.

Perhaps the most important aspect of his performance was that Martin didn't have any negative plays. He had been badly fooled on an end-around in the first preseason game against the Titans, but has played disciplined football since then. This will give the coaching staff confidence that they can turn to him if there are injuries or if other players aren't producing.

What are his roster chances?

Even if he wasn't playing well on defense, Martin is as close to a roster lock as you could get because he is so integral to the special teams units. He's also a capable blocker in addition to his contributions in kick coverage.

However, this was Martin's third productive performance in a row, notably playing against starters the whole time. Therefore, he's legitimately moved into contention to at least earn rotational work once the season starts.

The status of Lorenzo Mauldin will be vital to Martin's chances. Mauldin has missed the entire preseason with a back injury and if he remains out, then Martin might even be an option to start on opening day. The team seems likely to keep rookie Dylan Donahue in a situational rusher role and Jordan Jenkins seems locked-in as the other starter with Corey Lemonier and Frank Beltre on the outside looking in. The amount of outside linebacker reps available each week will probably vary based on the weekly game plan too.