Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Josh Martin (95) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney (11) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Schneidler)
This preseason, I'll be spotlighting an under-the-radar player who impressed me in each game and assessing that player's chances of making the team. Today, we'll look at LB Josh Martin, who was one of the top performers in the Jets' 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Who is he?

Martin was an undrafted free agent out of Columbia in 2013, but has mostly been a special teamer over the course of his career so far. After having spent time with the Chiefs, Colts and Bucs, Martin was signed by the Jets near the end of the 2015 season. However, he was inactive each week up to the end of the season.

Martin became a core special teamer for the Jets in 2016, playing 15 games and finishing up tied for sixth in the NFL for special teams tackles. He played just 23 snaps on defense but did record half a sack. The Jets re-signed Martin to a two-year, $3.8 million contract after the season.

Giants Game Breakdown

Martin was in the starting lineup for the first time in last night's game, but didn't play as many snaps as he had in the first two games. Nevertheless, he was still productive while he was out there, operating as the weakside outside linebacker in the base package and coming out of the game in passing situations.

Martin's first contribution was on the punt at the end of the Jets' first possession. The return man stumbled briefly and Martin closed superbly up the middle to wrap him up before he could get upfield. On the next punt, he drew a double-team and was later credited with an assist as he got in on the tackle on another punt.

He was just as quick to contribute defensively, coming unblocked off the backside to drag the running back down for no gain on the first defensive snap. He later made a similar play to stop the runner for a short gain. He also made a contribution that won't show up in the box score when he got upfield well to force Orleans Darkwa to cut back inside, leading to a Muhammad Wilkerson run stuff.

Martin had a sack in each of the first two games, but didn't get as many chances to rush the passer last night. His best rep saw him drive the left tackle back in Eli Manning's lap to get in his face and disrupt a throw, but he also blew past the left tackle around the outside on one play, although the quarterback was forced to roll away from him by interior pressure anyway.

Perhaps the most important aspect of his performance was that Martin didn't have any negative plays. He had been badly fooled on an end-around in the first preseason game against the Titans, but has played disciplined football since then. This will give the coaching staff confidence that they can turn to him if there are injuries or if other players aren't producing.

What are his roster chances?

Even if he wasn't playing well on defense, Martin is as close to a roster lock as you could get because he is so integral to the special teams units. He's also a capable blocker in addition to his contributions in kick coverage.  

However, this was Martin's third productive performance in a row, notably playing against starters the whole time. Therefore, he's legitimately moved into contention to at least earn rotational work once the season starts.

The status of Lorenzo Mauldin will be vital to Martin's chances. Mauldin has missed the entire preseason with a back injury and if he remains out, then Martin might even be an option to start on opening day. The team seems likely to keep rookie Dylan Donahue in a situational rusher role and Jordan Jenkins seems locked-in as the other starter with Corey Lemonier and Frank Beltre on the outside looking in. The amount of outside linebacker reps available each week will probably vary based on the weekly game plan too.
Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jets QB Bryce Petty suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain Saturday night and may be able to play in the team's preseason finale on Thursday night, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN
(William Hauser)
(William Hauser)

The Jets have traded CB Dexter McDougle to the Eagles for S Terrence Brooks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Jets were in need of some safety depth, which is why the move was made according to Schefter. 

McDougle was drafted in the third round by the Jets in 2014. He didn't play that year due to a torn ACL in preseason. He was also waived prior to the start of last season before signing on the Jets' practice squad. 
Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) calls a play at the line during the third quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - At least one Jets quarterback had a great night. And he didn't even have to take a snap.

Because if this game was about Todd Bowles trying to figure out if Christian Hackenberg had any shot at all of being his Opening Day starter, the answer was loud and clear. Hackenberg was awful, at least against the first-team defense in what turned into a 32-31 loss to the Giants on Saturday night.

The offense was abysmal. In the second half, against the Giants' second- and third-team defense, Bryce Petty was impressive, but even before he suffered a knee injury late in the game, he probably wasn't a serious contender for the starting job.
Giants get offense going in win 00:01:49
Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo react to the Giants' 32-31 preseason victory over the Jets on Saturday night.

Bryce Petty and the Jets stormed back after falling behind 29-3 at the half, scoring three touchdowns in the final two quarters, but a failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter doomed the comeback attempt in a 32-31 preseason loss to the Giants on Saturday >> Box score

Petty, who left in the second half with a knee injury, was 15-for-18 and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in relief of Christian Hackenberg. Hackenberg returned after Petty's injury and finished 12 for 21 with a touchdown and two interceptions. Veteran quarterback Josh McCown did not play.

Matt Forte had 10 carries for 43 yards and two catches for one yard, while Bilal Powell had a big day receiving, hauling in four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries for 32 yards. ArDarius Stewart had four receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.

The Jets, who scored 28 points in the second half, limited the Giants' offense to just three points in the final two quarters. Julian Stanford had eight tackles, including two for a loss, while Lawrence Thomas had five tackles. Buster Skrine had two tackles and two pass deflections and Marcus Williams broke up three passes. Sheldon Richardson had a sack and Juston Burris had an interception.
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Jets defeated the 49ers 23-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Kyle Terada)
Jets DE Leonard Williams has a sore wrist and QB Bryce Petty will undergo an MRI on his knee Sunday, coach Todd Bowles said after the team's preseason game against the Giants on Saturday.

Both players left the game with injuries and did not return. Williams suffered a wrist injury, while Petty injured his knee late in the fourth quarter. Williams re-appeared on the sideline with a large wrap on his wrist, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. Petty was seen with a wrap around his knee.

Petty completed 15 of his 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns before departing the game.

Williams recorded 68 combined tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and eight stuffs for the Jets last season.
Jul 29, 2017; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) hands off the ball to New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) during New York Jets training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jets CB Morris Claiborne and LB Lorenzo Mauldin, both game-time decisions, are among seven players who will not play on Saturday night as the team takes on the Giants at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.
Daily News Live: Jets vs. Giants 00:05:18
The Daily News Live panel previews the preseason game between the Giants and the Jets.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Todd Bowles plans to name his starting quarterback sometime early next week, which means his answer should become pretty clear by late Saturday night.

Unfortunately at the moment there's nothing clear about it at all.
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jonas Schwartz and Willie Colon welcome some very special guests. Former Jets special teams coach and current SNY Analyst Mike Westhoff joins the show to talk about the preseason matchup against the Giants, the development of the team's defense, and his thoughts on Christian Hackenberg.

Later, former Jets lineman Damien Woody calls in to help break down the offense, discuss how a good line can help a young quarterback, and to chat about the anthem protest issue in the NFL.

Click below to listen!
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
Jets DE Leonard Williams is aiming to record a sack per game this season, per NY Daily News' Manish Mehta

Since being drafted by the Jets in 2015, Williams has been a nuisance to quarterbacks around the league. This year, he looks to be even more of a pest as his goal is to get the quarterback on the ground in all 16 games. 

"My goal this year is a sack in every game," Williams said. "That's my goal. It seems like something's that pretty tangible. If you're looking at it game-by-game, a sack a game doesn't seem too far away (or) too far of a stretch."
(AP)
The 2016 Cleveland Browns finished 1-15, ranking 28th in passing offense, 27th in receiving offense, and 31st in total yards allowed. Are the 2017 Jets worse?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the answer is yes.

"FPI believes the Jets are 7.9 points worse per game than the average NFL team, whereas the Browns were minus-7.4 last preseason, and it thinks all three parts of the Jets are a liability. The gruesome details: 5.2 points worse than average on offense, 2.1 points worse on defense and 0.6 points worse on special teams."
(AP)
New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh is ready to go up against New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson on Saturday after their brief Twitter spat last month.

When Pugh took a shot at the Jets in early July, Wilkerson responded by saying he should be ready for the annual Jets-Giants preseason game...
GEICO SportsNite: Todd Bowles 00:00:47
Jeane Coakley talks with Todd Bowles about the Jets' preparation for Saturday's preseason game.

 
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles answers questions from media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
Jets head coach Todd Bowles may decide to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday to name the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season, according to Newsday.

Originally, the Jets were expected to name their starter on Monday -- two days after their third preseason game against the Giants. 
Westhoff on Jets QB competition 00:06:40
Mike Westhoff joins Daily News Live to provide updates from Jets camp and to discuss Todd Bowles' future in New York.

 
Klecko on Hall of Fame and Jets 00:05:38
SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with former New York Jets star Joe Klecko to talk about the NFL Hall of Fame and the current team.

SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with former New York Jets star Joe Klecko to talk about the NFL Hall of Fame and the current team.

Klecko was not among the finalists named for the Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Jets rookie Jamal Adams grew up a Giants fan, so he's excited to have the chance to against play the team in the preseason this Saturday night. 

Adams lived in Texas but cheered on the Giants because his father, George, played for the team for five seasons.

"It's really ironic how everything happens," he told reporters Wednesday. "This is definitely one of the games [my dad] has circled."
Colin Kaepernick rally in NY 00:03:07
Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the United We Stand rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside of NFL headquarters in New York.

Hundreds of demonstrators particpated in a United We Stand rally in support of QB Colin Kapernick outside of NFL headquarters on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who declined to stand for the national anthem last season while protesting social justice issues, remains unsigned admidst whispers that he's been blackballed by the NFL.

If any Jets players decide to protest, head coach Todd Bowles will have their back.

"We don't have a rule book on what's right to protest and not protest," Bowles said at Jets training camp last Wednesday, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "You don't know those things until the course of time, whether it's sitting for the anthem, whether it's raising your fist, wither it's speaking out, a walk to Washington -- who's to say whose protest is good or bad?"
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters that he is less concerned about his numbers this year, instead focusing on becoming a role model on and off the field. 

"I don't really have any statistical goals, but I have a personal goal of being a better leader to my teammates, raising expectations and just setting the bar of expectation on how to practice and how to come out every day and work hard," Williams said.
Bowles on quarterback situation 00:00:47
Jets head coach Todd Bowles gives an update on the teams' quarterback competition at this point in the preseason.

 
The Jets released RB Jordan Todman and signed RB Jahad Thomas on Wednesday, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

The Jets acquired Thomas after the Cowboys waived him earlier in the week. The rookie, from Elizabeth, N.J., went undrafted after playing college football at Temple. He had 953 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

Todman, who has spent time on six NFL teams, served primarily as a kick returner for the Colts in 2016. He received nine carries for 59 yards last season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In the Jets' first preseason game against the Titans, he carried the ball eight times for 20 yards but had just one carry in the team's second game.

The Jets' backfield already includes Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, and Elijah McGuire.
(Raj Mehta)
The Jets announced they waived WR Marquess Wilson, and signed TE Brandon Barnes.

Wilson had missed time at Jets camp due to a hip injury, and he wasn't able to play in the team's latest preseason matchup against the Lions on Saturday. 

A seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2013, Wilson hauled in 56 receptions for 777 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons with Chicago. He signed with the Jets in June after becoming a free agent. 
GEICO SportsNite: Forte returns 00:01:47
SNY's Jeane Coakley reports from Jets practice where running back Matt Forte returned for the first time since July 31.

 
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Forte's hamstring is feeling healthy and he's ready for some game action.

The New York Jets running back practiced fully on Tuesday for the first time in more than three weeks and insists he'll be ready to play in the regular-season opener.

"No doubt," said Forte, who was sidelined since July 31 with a hamstring injury that limited him to only individual drills the last several days. >> Read more

(Kirby Lee)
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan ignored speculation to draft Saints RB Alvin Kamara as he didn't want to take the risk, reports NY Daily News' Manish Mehta

Kamara is turning heads as the rookie has shown out in his two preseason games with the Saints so far this year. Mehta says the Jets wanted to make a push to draft Kamara this year, but Maccagnan decided to stay where they were on the draft board as he viewed Kamara as too much of a risk.

The Jets drafted WR ArDarius Stewart at No. 79 overall in the third round, but now they are seeing what they could have possibly gotten with Kamara in their backfield. The 5-foot-10, 194 pound back has totaled 118 yards and a touchdown on just 10 touches in two preseason games. 

Kamara is shaping up to be a difference maker if he can continue the pace he is on, and the Jets could certainly have used his talents. However, head coach Todd Bowles believes there are playmakers already on his roster...
(Brad Penner)
Jets head coach Todd Bowles believes his team will perform better than anyone is expecting them to this season, per ESPN's Rich Cimini

Bowles spoke to Mike Francesa on WFAN radio at camp Monday, and gave the Jets' fan base an encouraging message. 

"I would tell them that we're not going to be a terrible team," Bowles said. "We're going to come out there and fight, and blood, sweat and tears will go out to the city and our fans, and we're going to win more games than everybody ever expected."
Jeane Coakley on Jets camp 00:01:55
Jeane Coakley reports from Jets training camp where Todd Bowles wants more consistency and hopes to name a starting quarterback soon.

 
Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jets head coach Todd Bowles said he will "probably" name a starting quarterback next Monday.

Bowles said on Monday that he wants to first watch film of Saturday's game against the Giants before making an announcement. The Jets will conclude their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Eagles at home on August 31.
Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jets owner Woody Johnson has passed on the duties of team chairman and CEO to his brother, Christopher Johnson, the team announced on Monday.

The anticipated move came after Woody Johnson was sworn in as US Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland on Monday.  

Earlier this month, Woody Johnson was confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role.
(Jim O'Connor)
Jets fans took to Twitter after Sunday night's episode of HBO's Game of Thrones to jokingly suggest the Night King should be their quarterback.

Warning: Episode spoilers below!
