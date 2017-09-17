Bryce Petty will be the New York Jets' No. 2 quarterback for the near future, head coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.

Bowles did not initially name a backup quarterback to Josh McCown. Although Petty was listed second on the depth chart prior to the season, he was inactive for New York's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a sprained MCL.

Christian Hackenberg, the Jets' 2016 second-round pick, was listed as inactive for Sunday's game.

A week after throwing for 187 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, McCown threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 31 yards, but was sacked four times and lost a fumble as the Jets fell to 0-2.

Petty threw for 809 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games played last year. He did not play as a rookie in 2015.

Hackenberg has yet to appear in a regular-season game with the Jets. In the preseason, he threw for 372 yards on 42-of-74 passing with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles.