New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty during the game against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
Bryce Petty will be the New York Jets' No. 2 quarterback for the near future, head coach Todd Bowles said after Sunday's 45-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.

Bowles did not initially name a backup quarterback to Josh McCown. Although Petty was listed second on the depth chart prior to the season, he was inactive for New York's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a sprained MCL.

Christian Hackenberg, the Jets' 2016 second-round pick, was listed as inactive for Sunday's game.

A week after throwing for 187 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, McCown threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 31 yards, but was sacked four times and lost a fumble as the Jets fell to 0-2.

Petty threw for 809 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games played last year. He did not play as a rookie in 2015.

Hackenberg has yet to appear in a regular-season game with the Jets. In the preseason, he threw for 372 yards on 42-of-74 passing with two touchdowns, two interceptions and two lost fumbles.
The Jets Post Game Overtime crew gives out its report cards following the Jets' 45-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

 
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. (Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets are not a good football team, so when they have an opportunity -- any opportunity -- they have to take advantage.

That's why what happened at the end of the first half of Sunday's 45-20 loss was so catastrophic to their chances on Sunday in Oakland. Forget the final score. Forget that this game turned into a blowout. And forget all the reasons why the Raiders deserved to win this game big.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Josh McCown talk about what went wrong in the team's 45-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Marshawn Lynch ran for a touchdown in his first home game with Oakland and Derek Carr threw three TD passes to Michael Crabtree to lead the Raiders to a 45-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard added long touchdown runs to help put the game away and give the Raiders (2-0) wins in the opening two games of the season for the first time since their AFC championship season in 2002.

Josh McCown threw a pair of TD passes to Jermaine Kearse but the Jets (0-2) proved to be no match for the more powerful and talented Raiders. >> Read more

Todd Bowles on the challenge of traveling across the country to face a talented Raiders team, and trying to slow down Marshawn Lynch.

 
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)
Seven Jets players are listed as inactive for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.

QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, S Rontez Miles, LB Bruce Carter, OL Jonotthan Harrison, TE Eric Tomlinson, TE Jordan Leggett will not suit up on Sunday, according to the team.

QB Bryce Petty, who missed last week's game, is active and will be the backup behind QB Josh McCown. WR Jeremy Kerley and TE Neal Sterling will also return after missing last week's game.

Dakota Dozier is slated to back up C Wes Johnson in the absence of Harrison, who suffered a concussion during practice this week.
The crew from Jets Game Plan discusses its "players to watch" in Sunday's game against the Raiders in Oakland.

THE GAME

The Jets (0-1) at the Oakland Raiders (1-0) at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Coverage on SNY:
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses his three keys to a Jets' victory vs. the Oakland Raiders in Week 2.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)
DL Lawrence Thomas and OLB Freddie Bishop have been signed off the practice squad before Sunday's game against the Raiders. The Jets also waived/injured LB Edmond Robinson, who will revert to injured reserve if he isn't claimed by another organization.

Thomas, who is in his second year out of Michigan State, played only three games last season, including one start. He had six tackles with his best outing coming against the Giants (five tackles).
Jeane Coakley talks to Jamal Adams about what he and the Jets expect from a potent Raiders offense going into their matchup on Sunday.

 
Jets LB Darron Lee was fined $9,115 by the league for his unnecessary roughness penalty last Sunday against the Bills, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Lee dished out a late hit on the Bills' Eric Wood following CB Juston Burris' interception in the end zone. Lee was flagged for unnecessary roughness following the play. 

The sophomore linebacker finished the game with ten total tackles and one pass defended. Last season, he amassed 73 combined tackles and one sack in 13 games played. 
The Jets have signed LB Freddie Bishop and DL Lawrence Thomas off their practice squad, per NY Post's Brian Costello.

The team also waived/injured LB Edmond Robinson.

With DL Claude Pelon being waived on Thursday, there were two roster spots open to replace. Also, LB Bruce Carter has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders leaving a linebacker spot open for Bishop to fill. 
TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), LB Bruce Carter (knee), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), and S Rontez Miles (eye), RB Donovan Robinson, and OL Jonotthan Harrison will not play on Sunday against the Raiders in Oakland, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday.

WR Jeremy Kerley will be a game-time decision.

Tomlinson and Carter both suffered injuries during the Jets' 21-12 loss to the Bills in their season opener Sunday. 

Tomlinson had two catches for 25 yards on Sunday before suffering the injury. The Jets are hurting at the tight end position with Austin Seferian-Jenkins serving his two-game suspension, and Leggett dealing with an injured knee. Newly acquired Will Tye filled in on Sunday.
New York Jets offensive tackle Brandon Shell during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports)
Jets right tackle Brandon Shell will make his first visit to Oakland Coliseum on Sunday when New York faces the Raiders, but he won't be the first Shell to play there.

Shell's great uncle, Art Shell, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle for the Raiders between 1968 and 1982, leading Oakland to two Super Bowls and going to eight Pro Bowls.

"I've seen some tape of [Art Shell] and Gene Upshaw from when they played back in the day," Shell, 25, told the New York Post's Alex Squadron.

Shell will likely have to try to block Raiders defensive end Kahlil Mack, who has emerged as one of the NFL's top defensive players as he has forced seven fumbles and recorded 26 sacks since 2015.
Michelle Yu talks to Leonard Williams and Todd Bowles about how they are preparing for their Week 2 matchup against the Raiders on Sunday.

 
Jets S Rontez Miles and OL Jonotthan Harrison will likely be out this week, coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday.

Miles will miss his second straight game with two orbital fractures, while Harrison suffered a concussion during the team's practice on Wednesday.

Bowles is not certain what caused Harrison's concussion, but believes he had contact with another player. "I guess it happened in individual period," Bowles said. "Maybe it hit him the wrong way or his helmet, I don't know. It just happened. I just found out."

Miles played in all 16 of the team's games last season, tallying 31 tackles and starting four games. Harrison signed with the Jets this off-season after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in 44 of games and had 23 starts for the Colts.
The crew from Jets Game Plan discusses its "players to watch" in Sunday's game against the Raiders in Oakland.

 
Jets head coach Todd Bowles wants everyone on the team -- including the coaching staff -- to improve moving forward after a 21-12 loss to the Bills in Week 1.

The new-look Jets failed to score a touchdown and QB Josh McCown threw two interceptions. New York struggled on the ground, tallying just 38 yards rushing, and the Jets' offense only had 214 total yards in the game. 

"Stat-wise, we didn't do very well," Bowles said on Thursday. "Individually, it was a guy here or there. It wasn't everybody at the same time, so you can talk up the performances individually - they weren't as bad. But, as a group, we didn't run it well and receivers and tight ends are involved in that as well.
The Jets have waived DL Claude Pelon, the team announced Thursday.

A corresponding move was not announced.

Pelon, 24, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jets after not being selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, and had signed a reserve/future contract this past January.
Jets LB Lorenzo Mauldin likely needs season-ending back surgery due to a herniated disk, head coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday.

Mauldin is currently undergoing tests to see if surgery is necessary, Bowles said, according to Calvin Watkins of Newsday.

The 24-year-old Mauldin, the Jets' third-round pick in 2015, was placed on IR after originally making the 53-man roster, meaning the earliest he can return would be Week 9.

With the NFL's new IR rules, Mauldin was eliglble to be one of two players on IR who returns at some point this season.
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jonas Schwartz and Willie Colon welcome Mike Westhoff into the studio to discuss the good, bad, and ugly of the Jets' loss to Buffalo. Later, the guys take Twitter questions, and give their predictions to the Jets-Raiders' matchup in Week 2.

Click below to listen!
Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse discusses what it means to be a Jet and what it will take to defeat the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has only been with the Jets for a short while, but he has a strong opinion about one of their AFC opponents' home stadiums. 

The Raiders, which host the Jets in Week 2, play their home games at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The venue also hosts Oakland A's baseball games, so during the early part of the season, the infield diamond is still present on the field. 

"To be honest, I hate their field," Kearse told the Associated Press on Wednesday. "I can't stand that baseball part of the field."
Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse discusses what it means to be a Jet and what it will take to defeat the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

 
New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) looks to the fans prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets defense wasn't at its best last week in Buffalo, particularly against the run game, so the group plans to turn things around against the Raiders in Week 2.

"We men, I feel like as a man you definitely want to accept that challenge," Muhammad Wilkerson told reporters Wednesday. "But we know what we have to do this week and accept the challenge from Coach [Todd Bowles]." 
Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles New York Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson (83) during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Rich Barnes)
TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), LB Bruce Carter (knee), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), and S Rontez Miles (eye) all missed practice on Wednesday.

CB Morris Claiborne was limited.

Tomlinson and Carter both suffered injuries during the Jets' 21-12 loss to the Bills in their season opener Sunday. 

Tomlinson had two catches for 25 yards on Sunday before suffering the injury. The Jets are hurting at the tight end position with Austin Seferian-Jenkins serving his two-game suspension, and Leggett dealing with an injured knee. Newly acquired Will Tye filled in on Sunday...
Bilal Powell should be the Jets' starting running back over Matt Forte, SNY's Willie Colon said during The Jet Stream podcast on Tuesday.

"Matt Forte looked like he was tired at times," Colon said. "His wheels and his feet just weren't working for him. ... he dropped a couple of passes, he looked kind of out of it."

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
SNY's Jeane Coakley talks to Kevin Mawae about being inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium this October.

Longtime Jets center Kevin Mawae is on a list of 108 players that have been nominated for induction for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. 

Mawae, who will join the Jets' Ring of Honor this year, spent eight of his 16 NFL seasons with the Jets from 1998-2005. He has made eight Pro Bowls in his career including six straight seasons while with the Jets (1999-2004).
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the game at Nissan Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Running back Marshawn Lynch is back in the NFL this season and at least one Jets defensive player is already taking notice. 

Leonard Williams told reporters Wednesday that he is impressed by Lynch, who was officially retired for the 2016 season. The 31-year-old has returned to the league this year to join the Raiders, who host the Jets in Week 2.

"I was like, this is a guy who just retired and re-entered the league and he's still one of the top running backs," Williams said, according to ESPN. "It's pretty amazing to see that. He's a great running back."
Aug 17, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive back Lafayette Pitts (40) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (34) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Free agent RB Lorenzo Taliaferro worked out with the Jets on Tuesday, reports Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The 25-year-old last played with the Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He shifted to the fullback position during training camp this season, but struggled, gaining just 31 yards on 15 carries. The Ravens cut him as part of their final roster cuts heading into the season

The Jets are not close to signing him at this time, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Taliaferro has played just three games in each of the last two seasons after gaining 292 yards on 68 carries in his 2014 rookie campaign. He has 339 yards and five touchdowns in his career.
Jets DE Leonard Williams is not worried about the defense despite it allowing over 400 total yards to the Bills in their season opener Sunday.

The Jets struggled to keep the Bills in check when they had the ball, especially when it was in the hands of star RB LeSean McCoy who totaled 110 yards. But Williams is confident in his squad, saying everyone on the unit just needs to do their job. 

"We know what we have," Williams told The Post's Brian Costello. "Every person on the team knows what type of defense we are and what type of defense we could be. We've seen glimpses of it when every person on the defense is doing their job. We just have to hold ourselves to that standard, and everybody has to do their job, and we'll get it done."
