It was a long road to the NFL for Dylan Donahue, from an NAIA school in Montana to a junior college in San Diego, to a Division II school in Georgia. Those aren't the places prospects usually go to get noticed.

Good thing for him he caught a Pro Football Hall of Famer's eye.

Donahue has no doubt that Kevin Greene, the new Jets outside linebackers coach and a 2016 inductee into Canton, is the reason the Jets took him out of West Georgia in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He first met Greene at the NFL scouting combine in late -February, and the Jets assistant had his eye on him ever since. In the end, Donahue said, Greene "stuck his neck out for me a little bit."

And he's pretty sure he understands why.

"I feel like me and coach Greene have something in common," Donahue said just before taking the field for the first practice of Jets rookie camp on Friday. "He had a high motor and that made a lot of success for him. I think it'll do a lot of the same for me.

"I think he sees a little bit of himself in me."

Maybe a little in that they're both energetic, similarly sized edge rushers (Donahue is 6-3, 248) who lasted until the fifth round of the NFL draft (Greene went in the fifth round to the Los Angeles Rams in 1985). And both were overlooked long before they got to the NFL. Greene was famously once a walk-on at Auburn. Donahue blew his chance at a Division I scholarship because of poor grades and not paying nearly enough attention to school.

"I feel like if I played at a D-1 school I would've been in the first-, second- round," Donahue said. "I have no doubt in my mind, actually, about that."

His confidence is as clear as the chip on his shoulder. A few days ago he retweeted a highlight film from his high school days in Billings, Mont., that showed him making big hit after big, brutal hit. Not much has changed, he said. "I don't play with my head as much. I don't try to just go for the big hit like I used to in high school. But I still bring the heat and still try to be as physical as I can. I definitely still run like that, too."

It's that kind of stuff that draws comparisons to Greene, which has apparently delighted Donahue's father. Mitch Donahue spent four years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos from 1991-94 -- right around Greene's prime. Donahue was a linebacker too, and Greene was one of his favorite players to watch.

"He's like the happiest I've seen him in a long time," Dylan Donahue said. "Kevin Greene is one of his favorite players -- probably the favorite player. So he couldn't be more excited. I couldn't be more excited to see him like that."

Dylan Donahue was seven when Greene retired as a player, but he still has memories of how dominant Greene was. "Just how relentless his pursuit was to the quarterback and how he made quarterbacks hurt," Donahue said. "They didn't like him on the field."

Can Donahue be the same way? That remains to be seen, but he thinks it would be a mistake to overlook him. "I think I just have a lot more speed off the edge and people underestimate my strength," he said.

Left unsaid: People once underestimated Greene too.