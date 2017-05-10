SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie running back Elijah McGuire about getting drafted by the Jets and what he can add to the team.
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Jets have seemingly been searching for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath was wearing green. So it's no surprise that Namath doesn't want to see them waste any more time in their search.
The Jets legend made it clear that he wants to see Christian Hackenberg emerge as the starting quarterback for his old team this season, not the soon-to-be-38-year-old Josh McCown. Speaking before the United Way's Gridiron Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Namath said he understands why the coaches might go with McCown.
But he said if there's a chance the 22-year-old Hackenberg is the future, then the future has to be now...
Tags: Christian Hackenberg, Quincy Enunwa, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
A year ago at this time Quincy Enunwa was just a former sixth-round pick with modest credentials who had been used mostly as a pseudo-tight end in the Jets' offense. He hadn't had his breakout season yet. And he was very deep in the shadow of some talented veterans on his team.
One year later, he's essentially the elder statesman and potentially the Jets' No. 1 receiver.
Tags: Quincy Enunwa
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Cornerback Jeremy Clark, one of the Jets' three sixth-round picks in the NFL draft, officially signed his rookie contract on Wednesday. Now he can focus on getting on the field.
Clark, whom the Jets took with the 13th pick of the sixth round (197th overall), became the last of the Jets' three sixth-rounders to sign, joining Ole Miss cornerback Derrick Jones (20/204) and Lousiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire (4/188). The 6-3, 220-pound Clark, though, isn't quite ready to join his teammates. He's still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered early in his final season at Michigan.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
Woody Johnson thinks this Jets season should be measured by progress, not wins. Some Jets fans think the team should tank the whole season to secure the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. The expectations for this team could not be much lower.
Joe Namath understands all that. But count him among the few who believe the Jets will be a better team this year.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
As bad as things were for the New York Jets last season, most people think things are about to get even worse. But not Muhammad Wilkerson. He sees something different.
After a miserable 5-11 season, he sees the Jets on the way back up.
Tags: Muhammad Wilkerson, Ralph Vacchiano
The New York Jets acquired former Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, the team announced.
Cannon, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver, was waived on Sunday after the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent.
He scored 27 touchdowns and recorded 3,113 receiving yards in three seasons at Baylor, including 13 touchdowns and 1,215 receiving yards in his junior season in 2016.
Tags: Bryce Petty
The Jets will play three preseason games at MetLife Stadium this year.
New York opens its preseason slate at home against the Titans on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Detroit to play the Lions on Aug. 19 at 7:30 pm.
The Jets will be the road team at MetLife Stadium against the Giants on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., before closing the preseason by hosting the Eagles on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It was a long road to the NFL for Dylan Donahue, from an NAIA school in Montana to a junior college in San Diego, to a Division II school in Georgia. Those aren't the places prospects usually go to get noticed.
Good thing for him he caught a Pro Football Hall of Famer's eye.
Former Jets quarterback Michael Vick, who doesn't know which quarterback will get the starting job this season, is not optimistic on the Jets' chances this year.
"Man, good luck," Vick said to Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com with a laugh. "I don't even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there's three of them."
The Jets do have three quarterbacks under contract, and will hold an open competition throughout training camp to determine who will be the starter. The team signed veteran Josh McCown to battle against youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.
Tags: Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg
It's a New York Jets offensive line reunion, as Willie Colon chats with D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold on Monday at his golf outing.
Jordan Leggett is aware of how little tight ends have mattered to the Jets over the last two seasons. But he's been assured that's all about to change.
After talking with new offensive coordinator John Morton, Leggett - a tight end out of Clemson whom the Jets took in the fifth round of the draft - is convinced that he can be a big part of the Jets' new scheme. He said Morton, the former New Orleans Saints receivers coach, "loves" tight ends and plans to use them as a "go-to" guy in his passing attack.
The Jets may not be any better this season than they were last season, but one thing seems certain: Their coaching staff will be a lot louder.
That was crystal clear on Saturday, just listening to two of Todd Bowles' newest assistants -- outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene and offensive coordinator John Morton. The two could be heard constantly yelling and screaming at players -- both criticism and encouragement. Greene even slammed a garbage can after one broken play.
Yes, it was only rookie mini-camp and two practices filled with players who have little chance of making the team. But the intensity was high, particularly from Greene, the 54-year-old Hall of Famer who seemed more intense than just about every player on the team.
"Kevin is like Hulk Hogan and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage," Bowles said.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
Jets receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at a music festival in Florida on Sunday night after he allegedly shoved a police officer while resisting arrest.
The incident began with Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, fighting with security after he had been told to leave, according to an affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department, obtained by SNY. The arresting officer then ordered Anderson to sit on the ground, but he instead "tensed his body and pushed" the officer, according to the complaint.
He was then "redirected to the ground," but "continued to fight with police and security," according to the complaint. Anderson was then arrested and charged with one felony count of resisting arrest with violence, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police.
The New York Jets signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon from rookie minicamp and cut long snapper Zach Triner and offensive tackle Donald Hawkins, the team announced on Sunday.
Braden, who measures at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, started two years for Michigan and was an All-Big Ten second team selection in 2016. Bordelon, who is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, started 12 games at Nicholls State.
Hawkins spent time on New York's practice squad last season, while Triner had signed a reserve/futures contract in January.
Former Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards ripped owner Woody Johnson on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday.
"Keep your squad together from 2010 and the promise land shall reveal itself," the now-retired wide receiver said on Instagram. "Don't feel close to losing the franchise so now lie to save face and fans.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles spoke to reporters at Saturday's rookie mini-camp and said that the ultimate goal of the Jets season is to win the championship.
"Our ultimate goal is to get to the Super Bowl," Bowles said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "Obviously, we have to take steps. We have a lot of guys we have to get acclimated, chemistry-wise, right away. But our goal is to win, regardless of whether we've got younger guys or older guys. Our goal is to win.
The Jets waived former All-Star CFL cornerback John Ojo on Saturday afternoon.
Ojo played three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, leading them to the Grey Cup in 2015. That same season, Ojo was selected as a member of the CFL West All-Star team.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- There were plenty of people who didn't understand the Jets' decision to draft safeties in both the first and second round, but Marcus Maye wasn't one of them. As far as he's concerned, the Jets' plan was obvious and simple.
"They tried to get the best two safeties in the draft," he said. "And they did that."
Those are strong words coming from the former Florida safety whom the Jets took in the second round, one day and round after they took LSU safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick - especially since three other safeties were chosen in between them. But the Jets don't necessarily disagree with that assessment.
Tags: Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye
Connor Harris, a three-way player out of Lindenwood University in Missouri, took part in his first day of rookie minicamp with the Jets on Friday after signing a contract as an undrafted free agent.
If Harris makes the roster, he will be competing for a role at inside linebacker and a position on the special teams unit in his first NFL campaign. The college linebacker/wildcat quarterback/punter/kicker has 30 1/8-inch arms (short for a standard NFL player), but also won the 2016 Cliff Harris award for the nation's top defensive player at the Division II, III and NAIA levels, and is the NCAA's all-time tackle leader.
RB Khiry Robinson is among 39 players trying out at the Jets' rookie minicamp this weekend.
Robinson was waived in March after breaking his leg for a second time.
Click here to see the full list of tryout players, which includes three quarterbacksl, five running backs, four wide receivers, and three tight ends.
Tags: Khiry Robinson
Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins thinks not having veterans in the secondary to offer advice and leadership to recent Jets draftees Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye could be a detriment.
"There was pressure from the team on me to take over the back end [of the secondary], but I didn't have any old heads [veterans] that could coach me up on the field and teach me about the quarterbacks," Collins told the NY Post about his first year in the league in 2015.
"I was out there on the field trying to figure it out. I basically felt like I was on my own."
Once the draft was over, the Jets had room to sign six undrafted free agents -- although they can create room for more by cutting other players on their roster.
Below is a list of the UDFAs they are believed to have signed since the end of the NFL draft on Saturday night.
On Friday morning, the Jets announced the signing of eight of the nine players listed below (all but DE Jareid Combs).
The Jets have released S Marcus Gilchrist and waived CB Nick Marshall and FB Chris Swain, the team announced Thursday.
Gilchrist was due $6 million in salary this season, and the Jets cleared $4.6 million in cap space by releasing him.
The 28-year-old had 66 tackles last season before injuring his knee in Week 14 and winding up on injured reserve.
The Jets drafted two safeties -- Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye -- during last week's NFL Draft, making Gilchrist expendable.
Tags: Marcus Gilchrist
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
They have watched as the roster has been dismantled around them, and they've surely heard the dire predictions. The Jets are in rebuilding mode this season.
But the players left on the roster still believe they can do some winning, too.
Tags: Brian Winters, David Harris, Steve McLendon, Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Jets added to their offensive line depth when they were awarded guard/center Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
The 6-4, 310-pound Balducci played only two games last season for the 49ers after being promoted from their practice squad late in the season. That's about the extent of his offensive line experience too, because he played defensive tackle during his college career at Oregon...
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Sheldon Richardson has been a regular at the Jets' offseason workouts, knowing every day there could be his last. He knows the Jets tried to trade him last season, and he surely knew they tried again during last week's NFL Draft.
But if he's bothered by that at all, his teammate, Leonard Williams, says it's hard to tell.
"I'm sure he's heard the rumors," Williams said on a conference call with the media on Wednesday. "He's not letting it affect him. He's just working while he is here and I respect him for that."
Tags: Leonard Williams, Sheldon Richardson
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Josh McCown said it will be a "full competition" for the Jets starting quarterback job this summer between him, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Clearly it's a competition he expects to win.
But he also knows that's not the only reason he's here.
The Jets currently have 150-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.
They opened at 75-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, which moved to 150-to-1 odds on April 1.
Among the Jets' AFC East rivals, the Dolphins have 50-to-1 odds, while the Bill check in at 100-to-1.
The Patriots have the best odds in the NFL at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.
Ralph Vacchiano, SNY.tv
Jets fans have endured more than their fair share of pain over the years. Too many losses. Too many broken promises. Too much unfulfilled potential.
Unfortunately it looks like a lot more pain is on its way in the 2017 season, as the Jets embark on what sure looks like a complete rebuilding of the franchise. The best advice to Jets fans might be: Be patient.
Tags: Christian Hackenberg, Ralph Vacchiano
New York Jets great Joe Namath is rooting for Christian Hackenberg to win the quarterback competition the team will hold during training camp for the starting job.
"I'd like to see Hackenberg get a shot, and I'd like to see him win the job," Namath told Bob Glauber of Newsday Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day event in New York. "That would give us the [hope of], 'Hey, lookie here. Maybe we don't do it this year, but boy, we'll get ready next year. We'll get ready the year after that.' "
Hackenberg, last year's second round pick, will compete with the recently signed veteran Josh McCown and third-year QB Bryce Petty for the starting position. The second-year QB out of Penn State did not play a single down last season.
Tags: Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg
Jets WR Eric Decker, who had season-ending surgeries on his hip and shoulder last season, says he'll be ready for training camp.
"My health is good," Decker said, according to Newsday. "I'm back and I'm doing everything right now. There are no [structural] issues. I'm just getting my strength back. But as far as everything else, I'm a full go."
Decker also weighed in on his status amid the Jets' youth movement, which included the removal of CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini from the roster.
"I don't think anyone's ever locked in, unless you've got a guaranteed contract," Decker said. "But I'm not worried about that. I'm more worried about going to work every day. My motto my entire life in football has been, 'I'm going to lose my job, so I have to work harder than the next person.' That's how I approach it. Everything else takes care of itself."
Tags: Eric Decker
Jets owner Woody Johnson wants the team to be judged by how much they improve during the season.
"The way I want to be judged, hopefully from the fans' standpoint, is just watch how we improve during the year," Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN New York radio.
Johnson, who said he wants the Jets to focus more on free agency and less on trading draft picks, said the team's youth movement is "a direction we've never tried in the 17 years I've been involved with the Jets."
CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini are among the players the Jets have cut since the end of the 2016 season.
The Jets are not going to pick up S Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option, making the safety a free agent following the 2017 season, a Jets source confirmed to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.
New York had been attempting to trade Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL Draft, but were unable to make a deal.
Pryor appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season, making 62 total tackles while forcing one fumble.
Tags: Calvin Pryor
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Jets didn't take a quarterback and that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft.fans should care that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft and that the Jets didn't take a quarterback.
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis Samuel, David Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:
TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)
There is no doubt who the biggest winner was in the 2017 draft for the Jets. No one had a better three days than Christian Hackenberg.
Once thought to be the Jets possible Quarterback of the Future, he apparently still is after the Jets avoided the Quarterback Class of 2017 with all of their nine draft picks over the three days of the NFL draft. That wasn't a guarantee, either. They heavily scouted the top ones, and all of them except for North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky were available when they made the sixth overall pick.
Tags: Christian Hackenberg, Eric Decker
There has long been a conventional wisdom in the NFL that safeties aren't usually worth high draft picks. There are exceptions, of course, but good ones can often be developed later. And there are more premium positions like quarterback, receiver, cornerback and defensive end.
Still, the value was so high on LSU safety Jamal Adams that he was a great pick for the Jets when he fell to No. 6.
But taking another one near the top of the second round?
Minutes after the 2017 NFL Draft ended, the Jets got bad news about their second-round pick from 2015.
Wide receiver Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL, according to general manager Mike Maccagnan. Smith, who missed most of last season and has only played three NFL games, sustained the injury in the first team workout of the year.
Tags: Devin Smith
The Jets selected Derrick Jones with the 204th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was their third pick of the sixth round and final pick of the draft.
The Jets selected Jeremy Clark with the 197th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the second of four Jets' sixth-round picks.
THE VITALS:
The Jets traded down for fifth time in 24 hours Saturday at the start of the sixth round of the NFL draft.
After making seven selections in the draft, including the first of the sixth round, the Jets sent their second pick of the sixth round (191st overall) to the Cowboys, (who sent the Jets their sixth-round pick (221st) as well as a fifth-round choice in the 2018 draft.
The Jets selected Elijah McGuire with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the first of the Jets' three six-round picks.
The Jets selected Dylan Donahue with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Jets selected Jordan Leggett with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.