They have watched as the roster has been dismantled around them, and they've surely heard the dire predictions. The Jets are in rebuilding mode this season.

But the players left on the roster still believe they can do some winning, too.

"I won't say 'rebuild'," linebacker David Harris said on a media conference call on Wednesday. "Every team makes transactions in the offseason to try and better the team. We still have the same goal as we do every year, and that's to win a Super Bowl."

OK, so maybe it's a stretch to envision the Jets in Super Bowl LII next February, but it's a healthy mindset for a veteran like Harris heading into what surely looks like a dismal season. The 33-year-old is one of the few remaining veterans on the team that has shed itself of most of the players who helped them go 10-6 two years ago.

Harris and his teammates aren't blind to what's happening. They're just trying to have a little faith.

"I'm trusting the process," defensive end Leonard Williams said. "We have a new GM and new head coach and they want their specific guys here. There were a lot of guys here before they got here that they didn't necessarily draft or you didn't know if they wanted them here or not. So I think I'm just kind of moving on from it. That was the offseason. Now we're back and have all new guys, so I'm trying to focus on the guys we have here, not the guys that we don't."

"Obviously we're always trying to get younger and faster during the offseason," added guard Brian Winters. "Obviously they made some changes. Some are for the better. Some are a little more harder than others to make. Obviously I think everything's for the better."

In truth, it's hard to imagine things getting much worse than the 5-11 disaster that was last season, that included a shocking 1-5 start. But if nothing else, the Jets sound like believers. And though the offseason workout program has only been open for 2 ½ weeks, the Jets that are there seem to like what they've seen.

"A lot of times you may look up and down the roster and from the outside you may think a certain way," said new Jets quarterback Josh McCown. "But what's happening on the inside that what we know as a team, and how we come together, how we build chemistry, those things matter a great deal. I do believe wholeheartedly we're on the right track with those types of things.

"And so for us it's about learning what your job is this spring, what you have to do, and then we'll go out and see what happens as these games come. … I think we're off to a tremendous start in that. It's been very encouraging in 2 ½ weeks just to see this locker room come together. It's a privilege to be a part of something like this."

"There's so much energy," added defensive tackle Steve McLendon. "We're enthused about coming back to work with one another, to just prepare and get ready for the battle that's coming up this season."
The Jets added to their offensive line depth when they were awarded guard/center Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-4, 310-pound Balducci played only two games last season for the 49ers after being promoted from their practice squad late in the season. That's about the extent of his offensive line experience too, because he played defensive tackle during his college career at Oregon...
Sheldon Richardson has been a regular at the Jets' offseason workouts, knowing every day there could be his last. He knows the Jets tried to trade him last season, and he surely knew they tried again during last week's NFL Draft.

But if he's bothered by that at all, his teammate, Leonard Williams, says it's hard to tell.

"I'm sure he's heard the rumors," Williams said on a conference call with the media on Wednesday. "He's not letting it affect him. He's just working while he is here and I respect him for that."
Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown (13) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Josh McCown said it will be a "full competition" for the Jets starting quarterback job this summer between him, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. Clearly it's a competition he expects to win.

But he also knows that's not the only reason he's here.
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field after the win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The New York Jets defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Kelley L Cox)
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field after the win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The New York Jets defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports (Kelley L Cox)

The Jets currently have 150-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

They opened at 75-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, which moved to 150-to-1 odds on April 1.

Among the Jets' AFC East rivals, the Dolphins have 50-to-1 odds, while the Bill check in at 100-to-1.

The Patriots have the best odds in the NFL at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)

Jets fans have endured more than their fair share of pain over the years. Too many losses. Too many broken promises. Too much unfulfilled potential.

Unfortunately it looks like a lot more pain is on its way in the 2017 season, as the Jets embark on what sure looks like a complete rebuilding of the franchise. The best advice to Jets fans might be: Be patient.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)

New York Jets great Joe Namath is rooting for Christian Hackenberg to win the quarterback competition the team will hold during training camp for the starting job.

"I'd like to see Hackenberg get a shot, and I'd like to see him win the job," Namath told Bob Glauber of Newsday Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day event in New York. "That would give us the [hope of], 'Hey, lookie here. Maybe we don't do it this year, but boy, we'll get ready next year. We'll get ready the year after that.' "

Hackenberg, last year's second round pick, will compete with the recently signed veteran Josh McCown and third-year QB Bryce Petty for the starting position. The second-year QB out of Penn State did not play a single down last season.
(Raymond Carlin III)
(Raymond Carlin III)

Jets WR Eric Decker, who had season-ending surgeries on his hip and shoulder last season, says he'll be ready for training camp.

"My health is good," Decker said, according to Newsday. "I'm back and I'm doing everything right now. There are no [structural] issues. I'm just getting my strength back. But as far as everything else, I'm a full go."

Decker also weighed in on his status amid the Jets' youth movement, which included the removal of CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini from the roster.

"I don't think anyone's ever locked in, unless you've got a guaranteed contract," Decker said. "But I'm not worried about that. I'm more worried about going to work every day. My motto my entire life in football has been, 'I'm going to lose my job, so I have to work harder than the next person.' That's how I approach it. Everything else takes care of itself."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Jets owner Woody Johnson wants the team to be judged by how much they improve during the season.

"The way I want to be judged, hopefully from the fans' standpoint, is just watch how we improve during the year," Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN New York radio.

Johnson, who said he wants the Jets to focus more on free agency and less on trading draft picks, said the team's youth movement is "a direction we've never tried in the 17 years I've been involved with the Jets."

CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini are among the players the Jets have cut since the end of the 2016 season.
New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada)
New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada)

The Jets are not going to pick up S Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option, making the safety a free agent following the 2017 season, a Jets source confirmed to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

New York had been attempting to trade Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL Draft, but were unable to make a deal.

Pryor appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season, making 62 total tackles while forcing one fumble. 
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Jets didn't take a QB and the Giants waited to take a lineman in the draft

Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Jets didn't take a quarterback and that the Giants waited to take a lineman in the Draft. 
(James Snook)
(James Snook)

Once the draft was over, the Jets had room to sign six undrafted free agents -- although they can create room for more by cutting other players on their roster.

Below is a list of the UDFAs they are believed to have signed since the end of the NFL draft on Saturday night. The list is not official until the Jets announce it, which usually comes after the player actually signs his contract. Until then, the team or the player can change their minds, and sometimes players don't pass physicals.

Also sometimes players say they've "signed" when they really mean to say they've been invited to rookie mini-camp for a tryout - which may explain why there are more than six "signed" players below.
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis SamuelDavid Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:

TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)

There is no doubt who the biggest winner was in the 2017 draft for the Jets. No one had a better three days than Christian Hackenberg.

Once thought to be the Jets possible Quarterback of the Future, he apparently still is after the Jets avoided the Quarterback Class of 2017 with all of their nine draft picks over the three days of the NFL draft. That wasn't a guarantee, either. They heavily scouted the top ones, and all of them except for North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky were available when they made the sixth overall pick.
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jamal Adams (LSU) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jamal Adams (LSU) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)

There has long been a conventional wisdom in the NFL that safeties aren't usually worth high draft picks. There are exceptions, of course, but good ones can often be developed later. And there are more premium positions like quarterback, receiver, cornerback and defensive end.

Still, the value was so high on LSU safety Jamal Adams that he was a great pick for the Jets when he fell to No. 6.

But taking another one near the top of the second round?
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL. (Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL. (Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)

Minutes after the 2017 NFL Draft ended, the Jets got bad news about their second-round pick from 2015.

Wide receiver Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL, according to general manager Mike Maccagnan. Smith, who missed most of last season and has only played three NFL games, sustained the injury in the first team workout of the year.
Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Derrick Jones (19) reacts after a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)
Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Derrick Jones (19) reacts after a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)

The Jets selected Derrick Jones with the 204th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was their third pick of the sixth round and final pick of the draft.
Nov 28, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jalin Marshall (7) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Michigan Wolverines safety Jeremy Clark (34) in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)
Nov 28, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jalin Marshall (7) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Michigan Wolverines safety Jeremy Clark (34) in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)

The Jets selected Jeremy Clark with the 197th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the second of four Jets' sixth-round picks.

 

THE VITALS:
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

The Jets traded down for fifth time in 24 hours Saturday at the start of the sixth round of the NFL draft. 

After making seven selections in the draft, including the first of the sixth round, the Jets sent their second pick of the sixth round (191st overall) to the Cowboys, (who sent the Jets their sixth-round pick (221st) as well as a fifth-round choice in the 2018 draft.
Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire (15) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. (Mark Zerof)
Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire (15) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. (Mark Zerof)

The Jets selected Elijah McGuire with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the first of the Jets' three six-round picks.
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Georgia defensive end Dylan Donahue speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski)
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Georgia defensive end Dylan Donahue speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski)

The Jets selected Dylan Donahue with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Jeanne Coakley talks with the Jets' first-round pick, Jamal Adams, and highlights the team's second- and third-round picks.

The Jets selected Jordan Leggett with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Nov 26, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Chad Hansen (6) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Marcus Rios (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium the California Golden Bears defeated the UCLA Bruins 36 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
Nov 26, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Chad Hansen (6) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Marcus Rios (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium the California Golden Bears defeated the UCLA Bruins 36 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)

The Jets selected Chad Hansen with the 141st overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

The Jets made two deals during the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, giving them two extra picks going into rounds 4-7 Saturday.
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Jets selected ArDarius Stewart with the 79h overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. 
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of the season from the Jets' second-round pick, safety Marcus Maye.

The Jets selected Marcus Maye with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The Daily News Live panel assesses the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets and the needs of each team going into Rounds 2 and 3.

The panel analyzes the first round picks of the Jets and Giants and their needs that have to be addressed going into Round 2.
Oct 2, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) hits Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after a catch in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Oct 2, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) hits Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after a catch in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

The Jets are looking to trade safety Calvin Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL draft, according to USA Today reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Jets took LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round Thursday. Pryor is going into his fifth year with the Jets, who might not pick up his option at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent next March.
First-round pick Jamal Adams speaks to the media for the first time after being selected by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft.

First round pick Jamal Adams speaks to the media for the first time about being selected by the Jets.
(James Snook)
(James Snook)

The first round of the Draft couldn't have worked out much better for the Jets. A player atop their board, whom they didn't think they'd get, ended up falling right into their lap. And for the second time in three years, they stood pat at No. 6 and ended up with a Top 3 player.

Could they have a similar stroke of luck in the second round?

It's entirely possible with the Jets slated to pick seventh when Day 2 of the draft resumes on Friday night. They will have three picks over two rounds -- 39th overall in Round 2, and 70th and 107th overall in Round 3 (the latter is a comp pick and the final pick of the night). And there are a whole bunch of players still available that many considered first-round talents...
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

While most of the attention this weekend will be on the top picks, it's those teams that can find some diamonds in the rough who end up having the most productive draft classes. Every team, even the Jets, has seen success with late-round picks and undrafted free agents, and the Jets will be hoping some of this weekend's less-heralded selections will emulate some of those lightning-in-a-bottle type successes from the past.

With that in mind, let's count down my choices for the top draft steals in Jets history...

5. Brandon Moore, OG, Illinois, 2002 (Undrafted)

Having been drafted as a defensive tackle, "Meat" spent over a decade with the Jets, winning the starting right guard spot in 2004 and making it his own, as he ascended to Pro Bowl status by 2011. Moore, who was selected to announce one of the Jets' picks on Friday, sneaks into the top-five ahead of more recent undrafted pick-ups Mike DeVito and Damon Harrison, because he lasted a lot longer with the team than they did.
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets bolstered their secondary by picking LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, and the team is high on Adams' potential.

"He is an outstanding player, obviously. Smart, fast, tough, physical, he's an alpha, he's good on and off the field," Bowles said. "He checked all the boxes for us and really, we think we got a real good football player. We had him rated high."

Adams, a 6-foot, 214-pound defensive back, was one of the highest-rated players in the draft -- one whom the Jets originally didn't think would be there at 6, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.

The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Jamal Adams, talking to the Jets' newest member about how it feels to be drafted in the first round.

The Jets selected Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Mike Maccagnan to learn about his mindset heading into the 2017 NFL draft.

Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Mike Maccagnan and discuss his mind set heading into the 2017 NFL draft.
