They have watched as the roster has been dismantled around them, and they've surely heard the dire predictions. The Jets are in rebuilding mode this season.

But the players left on the roster still believe they can do some winning, too.

"I won't say 'rebuild'," linebacker David Harris said on a media conference call on Wednesday. "Every team makes transactions in the offseason to try and better the team. We still have the same goal as we do every year, and that's to win a Super Bowl."

OK, so maybe it's a stretch to envision the Jets in Super Bowl LII next February, but it's a healthy mindset for a veteran like Harris heading into what surely looks like a dismal season. The 33-year-old is one of the few remaining veterans on the team that has shed itself of most of the players who helped them go 10-6 two years ago.

Harris and his teammates aren't blind to what's happening. They're just trying to have a little faith.

"I'm trusting the process," defensive end Leonard Williams said. "We have a new GM and new head coach and they want their specific guys here. There were a lot of guys here before they got here that they didn't necessarily draft or you didn't know if they wanted them here or not. So I think I'm just kind of moving on from it. That was the offseason. Now we're back and have all new guys, so I'm trying to focus on the guys we have here, not the guys that we don't."

"Obviously we're always trying to get younger and faster during the offseason," added guard Brian Winters. "Obviously they made some changes. Some are for the better. Some are a little more harder than others to make. Obviously I think everything's for the better."

In truth, it's hard to imagine things getting much worse than the 5-11 disaster that was last season, that included a shocking 1-5 start. But if nothing else, the Jets sound like believers. And though the offseason workout program has only been open for 2 ½ weeks, the Jets that are there seem to like what they've seen.

"A lot of times you may look up and down the roster and from the outside you may think a certain way," said new Jets quarterback Josh McCown. "But what's happening on the inside that what we know as a team, and how we come together, how we build chemistry, those things matter a great deal. I do believe wholeheartedly we're on the right track with those types of things.

"And so for us it's about learning what your job is this spring, what you have to do, and then we'll go out and see what happens as these games come. … I think we're off to a tremendous start in that. It's been very encouraging in 2 ½ weeks just to see this locker room come together. It's a privilege to be a part of something like this."

"There's so much energy," added defensive tackle Steve McLendon. "We're enthused about coming back to work with one another, to just prepare and get ready for the battle that's coming up this season."