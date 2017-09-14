Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has only been with the Jets for a short while, but he has a strong opinion about one of their AFC opponents' home stadiums.

The Raiders, which host the Jets in Week 2, play their home games at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The venue also hosts Oakland A's baseball games, so during the early part of the season, the infield diamond is still present on the field.

"To be honest, I hate their field," Kearse told the Associated Press on Wednesday. "I can't stand that baseball part of the field."

Quarterback Josh McCown has experienced the Coliseum as both a Raider and a visitor, so he has slightly different feelings about the stadium.

"They love their team and it's a rowdy atmosphere and they are behind their guys 100 percent," McCown said. "So it'll be a fun place, a fun environment to go into and play and enjoy it. I've already told some of the guys, they asked me what's it like, and we joke about it is kind of like Halloween. Those people, they go all out, and you love it. That's what having great fans is about, and so it will be fun to be a part of that environment and hopefully go in there and get a win."

But that did not change Kearse's distaste for the playing surface and having to deal with infield dirt.

"It comes with it," Kearse said. "You just have to tough it up and just go out there and play."