GEICO SportsNite: Kearse 00:01:22
Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse discusses what it means to be a Jet and what it will take to defeat the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has only been with the Jets for a short while, but he has a strong opinion about one of their AFC opponents' home stadiums. 

The Raiders, which host the Jets in Week 2, play their home games at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The venue also hosts Oakland A's baseball games, so during the early part of the season, the infield diamond is still present on the field. 

"To be honest, I hate their field," Kearse told the Associated Press on Wednesday. "I can't stand that baseball part of the field."

Quarterback Josh McCown has experienced the Coliseum as both a Raider and a visitor, so he has slightly different feelings about the stadium. 

"They love their team and it's a rowdy atmosphere and they are behind their guys 100 percent," McCown said. "So it'll be a fun place, a fun environment to go into and play and enjoy it. I've already told some of the guys, they asked me what's it like, and we joke about it is kind of like Halloween. Those people, they go all out, and you love it. That's what having great fans is about, and so it will be fun to be a part of that environment and hopefully go in there and get a win."

But that did not change Kearse's distaste for the playing surface and having to deal with infield dirt. 

"It comes with it," Kearse said. "You just have to tough it up and just go out there and play."
New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) looks to the fans prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets defense wasn't at its best last week in Buffalo, particularly against the run game, so the group plans to turn things around against the Raiders in Week 2.

"We men, I feel like as a man you definitely want to accept that challenge," Muhammad Wilkerson told reporters Wednesday. "But we know what we have to do this week and accept the challenge from Coach [Todd Bowles]." 
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jonas Schwartz and Willie Colon welcome Mike Westhoff into the studio to discuss the good, bad, and ugly of the Jets' loss to Buffalo. Later, the guys take Twitter questions, and give their predictions to the Jets-Raiders' matchup in Week 2.

Click below to listen!
Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) tackles New York Jets tight end Eric Tomlinson (83) during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Rich Barnes)
TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow), LB Bruce Carter (knee), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), and S Rontez Miles (eye) all missed practice on Wednesday.

CB Morris Claiborne was limited.

Tomlinson and Carter both suffered injuries during the Jets' 21-12 loss to the Bills in their season opener Sunday. 

Tomlinson had two catches for 25 yards on Sunday before suffering the injury. The Jets are hurting at the tight end position with Austin Seferian-Jenkins serving his two-game suspension, and Leggett dealing with an injured knee. Newly acquired Will Tye filled in on Sunday...
(Dennis Schneidler)
Bilal Powell should be the Jets' starting running back over Matt Forte, SNY's Willie Colon said during The Jet Stream podcast on Tuesday.

"Matt Forte looked like he was tired at times," Colon said. "His wheels and his feet just weren't working for him. ... he dropped a couple of passes, he looked kind of out of it."

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Jets to honor longtime OL Mawae 00:01:58
SNY's Jeane Coakley talks to Kevin Mawae about being inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium this October.

Longtime Jets center Kevin Mawae is on a list of 108 players that have been nominated for induction for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2018 class. 

Mawae, who will join the Jets' Ring of Honor this year, spent eight of his 16 NFL seasons with the Jets from 1998-2005. He has made eight Pro Bowls in his career including six straight seasons while with the Jets (1999-2004).
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the game at Nissan Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Titans 26-16. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Running back Marshawn Lynch is back in the NFL this season and at least one Jets defensive player is already taking notice. 

Leonard Williams told reporters Wednesday that he is impressed by Lynch, who was officially retired for the 2016 season. The 31-year-old has returned to the league this year to join the Raiders, who host the Jets in Week 2.

"I was like, this is a guy who just retired and re-entered the league and he's still one of the top running backs," Williams said, according to ESPN. "It's pretty amazing to see that. He's a great running back."
Aug 17, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive back Lafayette Pitts (40) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (34) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Free agent RB Lorenzo Taliaferro worked out with the Jets on Tuesday, reports Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The 25-year-old last played with the Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He shifted to the fullback position during training camp this season, but struggled, gaining just 31 yards on 15 carries. The Ravens cut him as part of their final roster cuts heading into the season

The Jets are not close to signing him at this time, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Taliaferro has played just three games in each of the last two seasons after gaining 292 yards on 68 carries in his 2014 rookie campaign. He has 339 yards and five touchdowns in his career.
(Noah K. Murray)
Jets DE Leonard Williams is not worried about the defense despite it allowing over 400 total yards to the Bills in their season opener Sunday.

The Jets struggled to keep the Bills in check when they had the ball, especially when it was in the hands of star RB LeSean McCoy who totaled 110 yards. But Williams is confident in his squad, saying everyone on the unit just needs to do their job. 

"We know what we have," Williams told The Post's Brian Costello. "Every person on the team knows what type of defense we are and what type of defense we could be. We've seen glimpses of it when every person on the defense is doing their job. We just have to hold ourselves to that standard, and everybody has to do their job, and we'll get it done."
New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and safety Jamal Adams tackle Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert as he runs the ball during the first half at New Era Field. (Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports)
Jets rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye impressed head coach Todd Bowles in their NFL debuts in Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

Adams, whom the Jets drafted sixth overall, recorded five tackles and one pass defensed, while the second-round pick Maye recorded seven combined tackles.

"I thought Jamal had an outstanding game," Bowles said, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. "His eyes were good. He was physical. He played very smart. Minus one play, Marcus had a good ball game as well."
(Rich Barnes)
Bent, theJetsBlog.com Follow on Twitter

The Jets' season got to an inauspicious start with a 21-12 loss on the road in Buffalo. Questionable coaching decisions, poor communication in the defensive backfield, an overly conservative offensive gameplan, and inconsistent tackling all contributed to the loss. However, the Jets still kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter.

Let's break down the performances on the defensive side of the ball:
GEICO SportsNite: Todd Bowles 00:00:21
Jets head coach Todd Bowles discusses his decision to punt the ball on fourth down when trailing by nine points late in the fourth quarter.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

There might be a good football rationale explaining why Todd Bowles decided to punt in the fourth quarter on Sunday with the Jets near midfield, down two scores and 4 minutes remaining. His explanation about the field position and the three time outs he had left sounded logical.

But it was still wrong -- because these are the Jets, and nobody should know that better than Bowles.
Daily News Live: Bowles, McAdoo 00:04:05
With the Giants and Jets both struggling offensively Week 1, does Todd Bowles or Ben McAdoo deserve more scrutiny?

The Jets lost to the Bills in Week 1, falling 21-12 in Buffalo. In Dallas, the Giants lost to the Cowboys, 19-3.

So, which head coach deserves more scrutiny? Todd Bowles or Ben McAdoo? The Daily News Live crew debates...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead reacts during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets gave injury settlements to wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and linebacker Corey Lemonier on Monday, releasing them from their injured reserve list, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Whitehead suffered a broken foot and decided to undergo surgery after the Jets picked him up from the Cowboys.

Lemonier appeared in 51 career games since he was drafted in 2013 by the 49ers. He was placed on IR prior to the season.
Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) knocks down a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (10) during the second half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Timothy T. Ludwig)
Jets WR Jermaine Kearse led the receivers in his first game with the team on Sunday against the Bills. 

Kearse, who was traded to the Jets from the Seahawks for Sheldon Richardson, saw eight targets, the most to a receiver from QB Josh McCown throughout the game. Head coach Todd Bowles said he liked what he saw from his newest wideout, but he will go back and watch the film to see what he can improve on.

"I'll watch the tape," Bowles said. "I know he had some catches, but that doesn't tell the story of the whole game. You have to watch the tape and evaluate the whole performance. It just doesn't go off of big plays." 
(Timothy T. Ludwig)
Jets running backs, Bilal Powell and Matt Forte, struggled to pick up yards in the team's loss to the Bills on Sunday. 

The two veteran backs are supposed to be catalysts in the Jets' offensive production this season. Forte believes sharing the reps with Powell creates an advantage for the Jets. 

"It's a good offense for versatile type running backs," Forte told The Post's Brian Costello earlier in the week, "where me and Bilal can go out there and get the ball on third downs and run different routes, be split out on different downs and sets and create mismatches. I've been in offenses like that before with Mike Martz and different coaches in Chicago. It's fun to be in that type of offense because you can play many different sets and you can be in different positions on the field."
(Kirby Lee)
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Jets looked predictably awful on Sunday -- like a team already leading the race for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. In fact, it's hard to imagine any scenario where they won't end up with a very high selection.

That means The Quarterback Watch is on.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) throws a pass over Buffalo Bills' Lorenzo Alexander (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)
Jets QB Josh McCown couldn't get anything going on offense in his first game on Sunday against the Bills. 

The Jets only tallied 12 points, and McCown didn't have a passing touchdown all game. Instead, he rushed on fourth-and-goal on a QB sneak for the score. But his overall performance wasn't enough to lead the Jets to victory. 

"Not good enough, obviously," McCown told Jets.com's Ethan Greenberg about the offense's performance. "Give the circumstances in what we're trying to build, there are some things in there that we can build on. We have to be better on third down, we have to keep ourselves in manageable situations. We have to do a better job of protecting the football. We'll look at the tape to get a better assessment, but usually you come out of these things with some good and some bad. When you don't come out winning, and that's the goal, it's a disappointing thing."
(Timothy T. Ludwig)
Bent, theJetsBlog.com Follow on Twitter

The Jets' season got off to an inauspicious start with a 21-12 loss in Buffalo. Questionable coaching decisions, poor communication in the defensive backfield, an overly conservative offensive gameplan, and inconsistent tackling all contributed to the loss. However, the Jets still kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter.

Let's break down the performances on the offensive side of the ball:

Quarterbacks

From the outset, it was clear the Jets were going to operate a low-risk, short passing game. Josh McCown operated this gameplan efficiently for three quarters. He led an 11-play, 75 yard drive to bring the Jets within two points late in the third quarter. But from that point on, he threw eight passes, three of which were intercepted -- although one doesn't officially count because it was on a two-point conversion attempt. McCown completed just three of those eight passes for eight yards...
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on a Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Era Field. (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles defended his decision to punt near midfield late in the fourth quarter in a two-possession game in Sunday's 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-8 from their own 44-yard line with 4 minutes to go in a nine-point game instead of going for it, Bowles said he trusted his defense to get a quick stop so the Jets could get the ball back.

"We thought we could get field position and we had three timeouts," Bowles said, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "We thought we could stop them and get the ball back."

Instead, the Bills got a first down on their next drive, forcing the Jets to burn all three of their timeouts. Buffalo punted with 1:44 remaining, and quarterback Josh McCown threw an interception on his first pass on the ensuing drive.
Jets Post Game Overtime: 9/10 00:13:36
The SNY crew grades different aspects of the New York Jets' 21-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

 
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Jets are now officially in last place in the AFC East, and it's a good bet that's where they're going to stay all year long.

In what was likely to be one of the most winnable games on their schedule, the Jets blew a huge opportunity on Opening Day in Buffalo. Against a Bills team that is rebuilding just like them, the Jets' offense was the disaster that everyone expected and their defense was an unexpected mess. Add in a couple of questionable coaching decisions from Todd Bowles and it all deteriorated into a disappointing 21-12 loss.

Here are a few thoughts on the Jets' 2017 debut …
Bowles, Kearse on losing opener 00:01:41
Todd Bowles addresses his clock management decisions and Jermaine Kearse talks about competing in a season opening loss to Buffalo.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills' Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes and the Jets' Josh McCown threw two fourth-quarter interceptions as Buffalo defeated the Jets 21-12 in the season opener for both teams Sunday.
Bowles on his message to Jets 00:01:26
Todd Bowles talks about the challenge of opening the season on the road and what he told his team heading into Week 1 against the Bills.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

THE GAME

The Jets (0-0) at the Buffalo Bills (0-0) at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

THE WEATHER

It should be a beautiful, fall-ish day with lots of sun, little wind and temperatures in the mid-60s.

WHAT IT MEANS

It's a battle for first place in the AFC East! No, really! … OK, these are two rebuilding -- or possibly "tanking" -- teams, neither of which are expected to win many games this season. If they're tanking, then a loss here gets them off to a good start. If they're not, then they ought to take the wins where they can find them because neither have a lot of winnable games on their schedule this year...
(Ed Mulholland)
Jets QB Josh McCown will earn $125,000 in Sunday's game against the Bills, and every game in which he plays 50 percent of the snaps. 

The 38-year-old McCown has this incentive in his one-year, $6 million contract that is fully guaranteed. If he were to play in all 16 games, he would earn an extra $2 million on top of his deal. 

There are also playoff incentives in McCown's deal. If the Jets make the playoffs, he receives $2 million as well as $1.5 million for making it to the Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl. 
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown pales the ball before being hit by Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Joe Walker during the first half at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

A year after finishing with the sixth-worst record in the NFL, the Jets are expected to be among the league's worst teams in 2017. How bad are they supposed to be? Maybe not historically bad as some suggest, but they are still in a rebuild.

LAST YEAR

5-11, last place AFC East
TODAY is the debut of Jets Pre-Game Live, the only dedicated Jets pre-game show on television, at 12:00 p.m. on SNY.

Jets Pre-Game Live provides fans with up-to-the-minute news and analysis leading up to kickoff.

Jonas Schwartz will be joined each week in-studio by Ray Lucas, Willie Colon and Mike Westhoff, while Jets reporter Jeané Coakley will provide reports from the field.
New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.) (Michael Noble Jr./AP)
Jets RB Matt Forte expressed his confidence in New York's starting QB Josh McCown when he spoke to reporters this week, according to Newsday.

"Everybody has to be that tight knit group while we're playing, and sacrificing for the greater good of the team out there," Forte said. "So Josh, I played with him in Chicago, same guy being in the locker room, a great dude and a good quarterback that [can help us] be smart, and be smart with the football."

Forte and McCown played together with the Bears from 2011 to 2013, but the quarterback played just 11 games in three seasons. When Jay Cutler suffered an injury in 2013, McCown had a strong stretch of eight games as he finished the season with a 66.5 completion percentage, 13 touchdowns, one interception and 1,829 yards.
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jeané Coakley and former Jets guard Willie Colon look back at the Sheldon Richardson trade, and discuss whether the deal was a thumbs up or thumbs down for Mike Maccagnan. Later, Jeané and Willie discuss the team's cuts, and preview the Jets' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Click below to listen!
