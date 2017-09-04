The Jets claimed four players off waivers on Sunday and added eight players to the practice squad over the past two days.

New York claimed tight end Will Tye, linebacker Edmond Robinson and wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Damore'ea Stringfellow off waivers on Sunday.

To make room on the roster, the Jets cut tight end Jason Vander Laan, running back Marcus Murphy and linebacker Freddie Bishop. The Jets also cut linebacker Bruce Carter, but re-signed him on Monday when they placed Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve.

Bishop and Murphy were added to the Jets' 10-player practice squad on Monday.

The Jets signed four players -- linebacker Frank Beltre, offensive lineman Ben Braden, cornerback Xavier Coleman and defensive lineman Deon Simon -- to the practice squad on Sunday. On Monday, they announced they added defensive lineman Patrick Gamble, offensive lineman Geoff Gray, wide receiver JoJo Natson and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield to the practice squad.

Tye, who joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2015, hauled in 90 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Giants. He joins the Jets as tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins begins his two-game suspension.

Raymond started last season on the Broncos practice squad before he was activated for the final four games, serving primarily as a kick and punt returner. Stringfellow, an undrafted rookie, is joining the Jets after a stint with the Dolphins. He caught a 99-yard touchdown pass in the first game of the preseason.

Robinson, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He played in 12 games for the Vikings last season, tallying two tackles and a pass deflection. Gray, 22, was cut by the Packers after they signed him in the spring.

Tye is clearly the most high-profile of these four additions, as he's been a productive receiver for the Giants over the past few years. He lacks height and is not regarded as much of a blocker, but will provide the Jets with an experienced replacement for Seferian-Jenkins until he returns from suspension and perhaps some depth and upside thereafter.

Of the other three, Robinson is the most experienced, although he's been used primarily on special teams with the Vikings. He's another athletic player, which seems to be a theme with the recent additions as the Jets are looking to improve upon their disappointing special teams performance over the past few seasons. However, Raymond could be the one who makes the most immediate impact, as he's a strong candidate to return kicks and punts; at least for the four weeks until Jalin Marshall returns from his own suspension.

With seven receivers currently on the active roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets make one more move between now and Sunday. Stringfellow will have to impress at practice over the next few days, otherwise the Jets may opt to try and sneak him onto their practice squad. This is not an uncommon practice with post-cutdown waiver claims. If Stringfellow looks good this week, then Charone Peake would seem to be the most likely candidate to lose his spot when the Jets finalize their roster for Week 1

Gamble fits the mold of the type of defensive lineman the Jets like with his long arms and athletic ability and had some good flashes in preseason with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. With Sheldon Richardson gone, there's less of a logjam on the defensive line, and perhaps he could transition onto the active roster in Year 2. That's the path Claude Pelon has taken this year.

Sinkfield is a speedy 26-year old cornerback who has been with nine other pro franchises, including a stint in Canada as a wide receiver and punt retuner. The other two are rookies. Natson is a talented but diminutive return man, and Gray is a rookie guard/tackle from Canada.