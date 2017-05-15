In the last two years, the Jets have loaded up on young wide receivers. With all of the depth New York now has at the position, the team is ready for a great competition as the young receivers prepare to battle for a spot on the roster.

Quincy Enunwa and possibly Robby Anderson look like the two receivers whose spots on the team are secure, while veteran Eric Decker is returning from hip and shoulder surgeries and doesn't necessarily fit with the Jets' youth movement.

Second-year players Anderson, Charone Peake, and Jalin Marshall will compete in training camp with third-round pick ArDarius Stewart and fourth-round pick Chad Hansen as the young receivers fight to get on the field.

"It's going to be major competition because they're all young as well," coach Todd Bowles told Brian Castello of the New York Post. "With the exception of [Decker] and [Enunwa] having been here, they're all young and they're coming in and everybody's learning a new system. They're all getting it at the same time. Nobody's a year behind or those type of things. They're talented, but obviously experience and play time will get them better. I'm excited to see that."

The Jets like what they see in Stewart, who had 54 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Alabama. During New York's rookie camp last week, the 23-year old flashed good hands and good route running.

"He plays fast, that's what you want," said Bowles. "It's just a matter of getting him to learn the system."

Hansen was great for the University of California last season, finishing the year with 92 receptions for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 receiver, who many believed would be drafted as high as the second round, fell to the Jets in the fourth.

"He's a good player," said Bowles. "He makes a lot of clutch catches. He can run. He brought a lot of value to our team sitting there. When you watch him play, he goes up to get the ball. He has great speed. He has good hands. He's a good route runner. When he gets a little bit of strength on him and he gets in the program, he'll be able to compete with those other guys. But we love him as a football player."