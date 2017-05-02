The Jets currently have 150-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

They opened at 75-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, which moved to 150-to-1 odds on April 1.

Among the Jets' AFC East rivals, the Dolphins have 50-to-1 odds, while the Bill check in at 100-to-1.

The Patriots have the best odds in the NFL at 7-to-2, with the Browns and 49ers (both 200-to-1) having the worst.

The Jets went from 10 wins in 2015 to 5-11 and last place in the AFC East this past year.

New York has only reached the Super Bowl once, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.