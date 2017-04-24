Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After initially being "open for business" with the sixth pick of the draft and admitting a desire to trade down, Mike Maccagnan seemed to close up shop on Monday. Now the Jets GM says "We feel pretty good at 6 right now."

And they should, because if the sudden frenzy over the quarterbacks in this draft is more than just a smokescreen, the Jets will end up with a better player at 6 than they previously believed.

For the longest time it didn't look like any quarterback would go in the first five picks of the NFL draft. The scouting world was down on all of the top quarterbacks in the draft and few believed any were worthy of even a Top 10 pick. The idea that any of them could end up as the top pick seemed crazy -- as crazy as the idea that two could go in the Top 10.

Now? Suddenly there are reports that the Cleveland Browns are split on whether to take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett or North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the first overall pick. And if they do take Garrett, there are now reports that the 49ers are thinking about Trubisky -- or perhaps another quarterback -- at No. 2.

Video: Highlights of QB Mitch Trubisky

There has been at least one report that the Chicago Bears, despite throwing all that money at free agent Mike Glennon, will consider a quarterback at 3. And some think the Buffalo Bills, picking 10th, might want to trade up to grab a quarterback for themselves.

Maybe that's crazy, but that's what happens with quarterbacks in the NFL draft. Because any team that doesn't have a franchise quarterback is desperate to find one. Yes, that includes the Jets, but Maccagnan appeared to downplay his interest in this year's quarterback crop in his pre-draft briefing with reporters on Monday. Of course, maybe that's a ruse too.

But if the Jets aren't going to take a quarterback, they'd love to see one or even two go in the Top 5 because it increases their options at 6. The quarterback frenzy is one reason why it's not clear whom the Jets are targeting or who will even be available. But at this rate they may not have to settle for the sixth-best player in the draft. They might get someone in their Top 2 or 3.

Video: LSU RB Leonard Fournette highlights

With that in mind, here's some insight into their thinking as they begin their final draft meetings and finalize their draft board this week, from various interviews with sources in the organization and around the league: