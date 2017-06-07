Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson (left) talks with general manager Mike Maccagnan on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson (left) talks with general manager Mike Maccagnan on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Almost every recognizable player has been purged from the Jets roster, which is now younger and less expensive than any team they've had in years. They will be led by a journeyman quarterback, who may only be keeping the seat warm for a second-year quarterback not good enough to take a single snap last year.

It's hard to know all that and see a roster that isn't exactly overflowing with talent and come to any conclusion other than this: The Jets are tanking this season with their eyes set on the No. 1 pick in next year's quarterback-rich draft, where they can finally get the franchise quarterback they've been searching for since Joe Namath.

Sounds far-fetched? Perhaps. Then again, when Jets GM Mike Maccagnan was asked that question point blank on Tuesday evening, hours after cutting another veteran (linebacker David Harris) and telling another he would be leaving soon (receiver Eric Decker), he didn't exactly say no.

"That's not the question," a somber Maccagnan said. "That's not something we're focused on. We're focused on making decisions about this team going forward."

Asked, "Is that a no?" Maccagnan again declined to use that definitive word.

"That's not our focus," he said.

OK, maybe that's just playing a game of semantics coming from a GM who talks in coach-speak, refusing to be committal about anything at all. Or maybe he knows how bad this rebuilding project looks at the moment and knows it would be hard for him to argue he's assembled a playoff team.

And maybe the look of this roster will be deceiving, but right now it's catnip for tired, frustrated, angry Jets fans who at this point wouldn't mind if the Jets truly embraced the "Suck for Sam" - a reference to USC quarterback Sam Darnold, who at this point is the favorite to be taken first in next year's draft. They have been stung by faux franchise quarterbacks for years, even decades.

Enduring one more year of waiting for a potential franchise savior wouldn't be the worst thing - assuming Darnold is as good as advertised and decides to leave school early. And, of course, assuming the Jets could get the tanking right.

But tanking isn't easy. For one, as Maccagnan said several times on Tuesday, football "is a competitive business". The players obviously will want to win. And so will coach Todd Bowles, who could be the first casualty of a season gone wrong even if that were the intention of Jets management. Also, as exciting as the future would be, a true tank job would leave owner Woody Johnson staring at a lot of unsold tickets, empty seats and probably quite a few unhappy season ticketholders.

Speaking of them, some of them have to be wondering at this point exactly why they paid for their ticket renewals. What does Maccagnan have to say to them?

"I think our focus has been, from Day One really, to build this thing through the draft," he said. "We've obviously talked about building a young team going forward that will position us for success. It's going to be a competitive roster. There's going to be a lot of opportunities for a lot of players on this roster and that's will play out over time. We're doing the things we feel are going to help this organization over the short and long term."

OK, but what about winning? Isn't that what matters most?

"Our focus is (that) we're in a competitive business, so I think our focus is to see how we create competition on our roster going forward," Maccagnan said. "We'll do everything in our power to be competitive (in games). That's the business we're in. We'll see how that unfolds going forward."

That's hardly the voice of confidence or a playoff guarantee. It sounds more like a man preparing for a struggle this season. Maybe it was right for the future of this franchise to cut Harris and (eventually) Decker, along with receiver Brandon Marshall, cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold, tackle Breno Giacomini and kicker Nick Folk. Maybe it makes sense to give his draft picks and other young players a true, unobstructed opportunity to sink or swim.

But that is destined to create growing pains - maybe a lot, especially if the Jets make a quick move from 38-year-old journeyman quarterback Josh McCown to second-year pro Christian Hackenberg. The wins could be hard to come by. So how exactly would Maccagnan measure success then?

"I think we'll measure it in terms of different things," Maccagnan said. "Obviously wins and losses. We'll measure it on how players develop. There's a lot of aspects that go into that and we'll kind of evaluate it going forward."

Again, maybe that's all just non-committal GM-speak, but Maccagnan seems to have gone to great lengths to avoid saying the Jets will be "good" or "a winner". He wouldn't even say that he disagrees with the notion that the Jets have the NFL's worst roster ("I'm not going to speculate on our roster or anybody else's roster," he said). Perhaps it's because he knows he can't argue that point. Or perhaps it's because this is all what he wants out of this season. Maybe he knows one season in the tank is exactly what the Jets need.

It wouldn't be the worst strategy. It's worked for many franchises in many sports over the decades.

But if that's really what Maccagnan is doing, it just means that these Jets and their embattled fans are in for a very, very, very long year.
Jeane Coakley and Ralph Vacchiano discuss the direction the New York Jets are headed after releasing veteran linebacker David Harris.

Jeane Coakley and Ralph Vacchiano discuss the direction the New York Jets are headed after releasing veteran linebacker David Harris.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Eric Decker will be the next victim of the Jets' roster purge.

The veteran wide receiver, who is rehabbing from both hip and shoulder surgeries, has been told that he will either be traded or released this week, according to Jets GM Mike Maccagnan. He announced the move a shortt time after it was confirmed in a Twitter post from Decker's wife.
Jets head coach Todd Bowles discusses the organization's decision to release linebacker David Harris.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The Jets' offseason purge has unexpectedly claimed another victim -- and Todd Bowles doesn't seem happy about that at all.

David Harris, a 33-year-old linebacker and perhaps the last remaining veteran leader on the Jets' increasingly young defense, was released on Tuesday, shortly after participating in what turned out to be his final practice with the team. He was cut after what Bowles described as a "breakdown" in talks about a pay cut from the $6.5 million salary he was due this season.
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) and outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) celebrate after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) and outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) celebrate after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The NFL is investigating a weekend incident that involved Jets linebacker Darron Lee at a New York music festival, to see if he violated the league's personal conduct policy. But if he's disciplined at all, it won't be by Jets coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles said he had a long talk with Lee following the incident on Saturday, and excused it as just "an argument with his girlfriend." It occurred at the Governors Ball on Randalls Island and some of it was caught on a video that posted to social media. The highlight of the video was Lee's teammate, Leonard Williams, dragging him away from the unidentified woman.
(Christopher Hanewinckel)
(Christopher Hanewinckel)

The Jets have signed WR Devin Street and place WR Quinton Patton on injured reserved, the team announced Monday.

Street, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft,  played in five games (two starts) last season for the Colts.

Patton had signed with the Jets on March 23 after spending the first four years of his career with the 49ers.
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein go Boom or Bust on whether they think the New York Jets or Giants have bigger character issues to address.

Ex-Jet Brandon Marshall believes his former teammate, WR Robby Anderson, can be a No. 1 receiver, but needs to "turn it around," according to Connor Hughes of NJ.com.

Prior to Marshall signing a two-year deal with the Giants, the two spent time in Florida at Marshall's Fit Speed gym this offseason as Anderson wanted to learn from the 12-year veteran. Marshall admires the talent and dedication Anderson is willing to give to his game, but he thinks he's not quite there. 

"Robby needs to turn it around," Marshall said at the Receiver Factory Sports Camp at Capelli Sport Center Saturday. "I say that out of love."
Tags: Robby Anderson, Brandon Marshall
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR debates the merits of New York City as the toughest town to play for athletes. 
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Jets DE Leonard Williams calmly broke up an apparent altercation involving his teammate, LB Darron Lee, during the Governor's Ball music festival in New York on Saturday, according to a Twitter user who posted a video of the incident.

A Jets source confirmed to reporter Benjamin Allbright that Williams and Lee were the two people featured on the video.
Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins corner back Bobby McCain (28) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) runs the ball against Miami Dolphins corner back Bobby McCain (28) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The Jets swear they are not listening to the noise outside of their locker room, where they are surrounded by a near-universal prediction of doom and gloom. Some are bracing for an historic disaster of a season. Some are embracing it, hoping that when the dark clouds disperse there's a rainbow leading to USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

But what if the Jets aren't just in a state of denial? What if they sense something different going on with their rebuilding team? What if their dysfunctional, ugly, 5-11 season last year was rock bottom, and now there really is nowhere to go but up?
(Vincent Carchietta)
(Vincent Carchietta)

When the Jets drafted Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye with their first two selections in the 2017 draft, one of the most interesting questions was how it would affect the roles of the incumbent starters, Marcus Gilchrist and Calvin Pryor.

We now know the answer to that question as Pryor was traded to Cleveland Thursday, following Gilchrist's release last month. It's evident that the Jets are prepared to move on with the two rookies in prominent roles, but how exactly will they be employed and how easily will they emulate Pryor's contributions?

How was Pryor used?

Pryor had a difficult rookie year, but seemed to have turned a corner in 2015 before regressing once more last season. His improvements in 2015 were attributed to the fact that he was able to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
SNY.tv takes a look at the best moments of the week from Jets OTAs in Florham Park, New Jersey.

SNY.tv takes a look at the best moments of the week from Jets OTAs in Florham Park, New Jersey.
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Jets players will report to training camp on Friday, July 28, kicking off a summer that will feature eight practices open to the public in Florham Park, N.J., and the annual Green and White scrimmage at the Meadowlands on Aug. 5.

The first open practice will take place on Monday, July 31, beginning at 1:50 p.m. They'll have one more open session at the same time on Thursday, Aug. 3, before their annual practice/scrimmage at MetLife Stadium, on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m...
Eamon McAnaney, John Harper, Sal Licata and Anthony Mccarron discuss the Jets' trade of linebacker Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets are trading former-first round pick Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker and former-Jet Demario Davis, SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Thursday morning.

New York was planning on releasing Pryor before agreeing to the trade with Cleveland, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets declined Pryor's fifth-year option last month, making the safety a free agent following the 2017 season.
Tags: Calvin Pryor, Demario Davis
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - He appears to be the third man in a two-man quarterback fight that might not turn into much of a fight at all. It's hard to completely predict how the Jets' summer quarterback battle will turn out, but one thing seems certain: Bryce Petty doesn't have much of a chance.

Don't try telling that to the 26-year-old Petty, though. He may not be the newly signed veteran, nor is he the second-round pick who they hope is the quarterback of the future. But he is the only QB on the roster who actually played quarterback for the Jets last season.

And if that makes him the underdog … well, he doesn't quite understand how.
Jeane Coakley reports on the current New York Jets quarterback competition between Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Jeane Coakley reports on the current New York Jets quarterback competition between Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.
New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson laughs during practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson laughs during practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson said he is committed to being with New York for the 2017 season amid trade rumors that have surrounded him over the past several months.

Richardson acknowledged he has heard the rumors and is open to the possibility that this season, his fifth since the Jets drafted him 13th overall in 2013, could be his last with New York.

"I'd be a fool not to be open to it," he said, according to Newsday's Bob Glauber. "I just want to go out there and have a great season. I can get my trade value to go up. I can get traded during the season. Might get a first-round, second-round pick. You never know."
Tags: Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson
New York Jets running back Matt Forte catches the ball in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets running back Matt Forte catches the ball in the second half at MetLife Stadium.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- What makes Matt Forte so dangerous, he believes, is his two-way ability as a running back. He can be as dangerous catching passes out of the backfield as he is at running the ball.

So why did the New York Jets throw to him so infrequently last season? Forte doesn't know the answer to that either.

He just knows things are going to be different this year.
(Kyle Terada)
(Kyle Terada)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Calvin Pryor was out on his field for the Jets' organized team activity (OTA) session on Tuesday, one week after he skipped the first one. He wasn't in his usual spot with the starters, though. He was on a backfield, working with the third team. Rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye worked with the starters.

Significant? Maybe. Or, as Todd Bowles indicated, maybe not.

"No, we move guys around every day," the Jets head coach said. "It's a sign that we're moving guys around on both fields trying to get guys acclimated."

Perhaps that's true, but it was impossible to read nothing into the lineup, especially when even Bowles admitted that "some guys don't move" between teams. Pryor's situation is also unique and loaded with uncertainty, since the Jets used a first-round (Adams) and second-round pick (Maye) on safeties and then decided not to pick up the fifth-year option (for 2018) on his current contract.
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

The Jets have signed WR Chris Harper and wavied TE Braedon Bowman, according to newyorkjets.com.

Harper spent the 2016 season with the 49ers, where he totaled 133 yards on 13 receptions in nine games. Undrafted out of Cal in 2015, he signed with the Patriots where he split time on the active roster and practice squad.

Harper spent three seasons at Cal where he posted 163 receptions, 2,030 yards and 13 touchdowns in 35 career games. 

Bowman was picked up off waivers by the Jets last September. He played in three games before tearing his ACL, which ended his season. 
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) carries the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) carries the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins has dropped 25 pounds this offseason after training with a fitness guru in Las Vegas, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

In Vegas, the former Buccaneer worked out three times a day and took a hot pilates class.
(Kathy Willens/AP)
(Kathy Willens/AP)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - He's been a disappointment on and off the field for most of the last two seasons, and he knows the Jets have tried their best to ship him somewhere else. Yet as the Jets begin preparing for the 2017 season, Sheldon Richardson is still on their roster.

And the Jets believe -- or at least hope -- he's returning more motivated than ever before.

"After just one day in OTAs, and watching him move around, this guy -- I shouldn't say (he has) a chip on his shoulder," said Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. "I think he kind of has something to prove."

That seems obvious given how the last two seasons have gone. He's been suspended twice -- four games in 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and once last season after he was arrested for resisting arrest and other traffic violations when he was caught driving 143 miles per hour with a loaded gun and a 12-year-old in his car. He also had a disappointing five sacks in 11 games in 2015, and a dismal 1 ½ sacks in 15 games last year...
Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) sits on the bench after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field.
Dec 11, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) sits on the bench after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field.

Jets OT Kelvin Beachum told Sirius XM Radio on Friday that he feels "great" despite not participating in an organized team activity that was open to the media this past week. 

Beachum, who is expected to be the Jets' starting left tackle, remained in the rehab area for most of the session and did not participate in any team drills. 

"I feel great, man," Beachum said via NJ.com. "I can really say I feel great."
SNY Football insider Erik Coleman joins Daily News Live to break down the Giants and Jets feuding in the media during OTA's this week.

SNY Football insider Erik Coleman joins Daily News Live to break down the Giants and Jets feuding in the media during OTA's this week. 
SNY takes a look at the best moments from the first week of Jets OTAs in Florham Park, New Jersey.

SNY takes a look at the best moments from the first week of Jets OTAs in Florham Park, New Jersey.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles (left) and offensive coordinator John Morton (right) watch organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles (left) and offensive coordinator John Morton (right) watch organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

The Jets will hire their first woman coach, Collette Smith, who will intern as a defensive backs coach in training camp, the New York Daily News reports.

Smith, a Queens, New York native, has been serving as a coach and marketing executive for the New York Sharks of the Independent Women's Football League.

"I'm over the top. I'm humbled and I'm proud," Smith said. "This could have happened with any NFL team. But it just so happened that it was with my beloved New York Jets. This is bigger because of that."
Giants DT Damon Harrison reacts to Jets DL Sheldon Richardson's recent comments on Giants WR Brandon Marshall.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Brandon Marshall was well aware of the "15 reasons" Sheldon Richardson had to be glad Marshall is gone from the Jets, and he knew the questions were coming. He even began his first press conference with the Giants by saying "Sheldon Richardson questions, go ahead and open it up."

But Marshall tried not to open up about his running feud with his former teammate. He preferred to stay as much as possible on the high road instead.
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays from the Jets' third-round draft pick, Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart.

Third-round pick WR ArDarius Stewart has officially signed his rookie contract, according to the Jets.

Stewart recently spoke of his acclimation to the Jets saying, "It's going pretty good. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can as fast as I can. I'm just ready to get in, get deeper into the playbook, and see where it goes."
Christian Hackenberg impresses in Jets workouts and Josh McCown talks about competing for the starting QB position.

The Jets have been pleased with QB Christian Hackenberg's performance so far this spring, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Hackenberg is in the mix with Bryce Petty and newly acquired veteran, Josh McCown, for the Jets starting quarterback position. Offensive coordinator John Morton told NJ.com that the QBs will be "getting the same amount of reps [with the starters] throughout the week." 

Hackenberg, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2016, has yet to see the field in regular season play. 
(Kyle Terada)
(Kyle Terada)

Calvin Pryor's absence from the Jets organized team activities (OTAs) lasted only one day.

The Jets' safety was apparently back with his teammates and out at practice for Day 2 of the OTAs on Wednesday. A league source confirmed to SNY that Pryor was expected to attend, and one report indicated he was present. However, there was no media access on Wednesday, and Pryor was not shown in any photos or videos on the Jets' social media posts.

All OTA practices are voluntary, according to NFL rules. Still, the absence of the 24-year-old Pryor on Day 1 was noteworthy given his current situation. The Jets recently drafted safeties in both the first and second rounds, and then declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, which will make him an unrestricted free agent next March.
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR lectures Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Jets DE Sheldon Richardson took a swipe at former teammate Brandon Marshall on Tuesday after the Jets' first day of OTAs.

While answering a question regarding whether he wanted to remain with the Jets (he does), Richardson said the "locker room is a whole lot easier to get along with now."

After being asked why the locker room is better, Richardson said "let's just say there are 15 reasons why it's better." Marshall wore No. 15 with the Jets...
Dec 5, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
Dec 5, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Jets running back Matt Forte found former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey's backfield rotation "odd" last season, according to Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

Running in a committee system alongside Bilal Powell, Forte thought Gailey didn't utilize his talents properly and decided to criticize him at OTAs Tuesday.

"Chan Kind of did me on first and second down, and then put Bilal in on third, which is odd to say the least," Forte said. 
Jon Hein and Sal Licata run through the latest Jets news, including Sheldon Richardson's recent comments and the battles for QB and safety.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - On the first day of spring practice, the Jets' presumed quarterback of the future was relegated to a far field to work with the third-stringers, while a 37-year-old journeyman got the first-team snaps on the main field. That's probably the way it'll be when training camp opens this summer.

But not definitely, because the Jets continue to insist that their quarterback depth chart is subject to change.

As they have all offseason long, the Jets insisted again on Tuesday that their quarterback competition will be wide open this year, and new offensive coordinator John Morton promised the three quarterbacks will all get reps with the first-team offense. On Day 1, Josh McCown got all the first-team snaps and Bryce Petty worked mostly with the second team, while off in the distance Christian Hackenberg worked with everyone else.
Jeane Coakley reports on the beginning of the Jets OTAs and Sheldon Richardson's comments on improved locker room camaraderie.
John Morton talks to his team during the team's organized team activities.
John Morton talks to his team during the team's organized team activities.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - As a first-time NFL offensive coordinator, John Morton's offensive philosophy is a bit of a mystery. And for now, he prefers to keep it that way.

The 47-year-old Morton, in his first interview since being hired by the Jets, promised that his offense would be "competitive" but wouldn't even broadly describe the type of scheme he plans to run. He even promised that the offense would change, depending on whom the Jets are playing.

For what it's worth, quarterback Josh McCown confirmed what everyone suspected -- that Morton, who spent time as an assistant at USC and with the 49ers and Saints, will be running a "West Coast-style offense". But Morton preferred to leave the specifics out.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
May 23, 2017; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) runs with the ball during organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - When the Jets took the field for their first practice of the spring, receiver Eric Decker was right there, running with the first-team offense.

That was far from a guarantee a few months ago.
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

Second-round safety Marcus Maye and fifth-round linebacker Dylan Donahue signed their rookie contracts with the Jets today following the team's first OTA practice, the organization reported.
(Kyle Terada)
(Kyle Terada)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Even after the Jets drafted safeties in the first and second rounds last month, head coach Todd Bowles insisted there was still a place for Calvin Pryor. He talked about his plans to use three safeties in some defensive packages. And he seemed to believe Pryor could handle the increased competition, too.

"If you're afraid of competition," Bowles said earlier this month, "you don't need to be here."

On Tuesday, the first day of organized team activities (OTAs) for the Jets, the 24-year-old Pryor wasn't here.

That's not to say that he's afraid of the competition he'll surely get from Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, the Jets' first- and second-round picks. But with no reason given for why he was one of the very few Jets to skip the voluntary practice, it's hard to believe his absence isn't somewhat related. After all, the drafting of Adams and Maye was a clear signal that Pryor isn't in the Jets' future plans.
New York Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey talks with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey talks with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick explained losing his job as the starter last season as "a game of musical chairs," in an interview at Buccaneers OTAs.

After an abysmal 81-yard performance on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, Fitzpatrick was ousted from his position as the Jets starter. Bryce Petty, a 2015 fourth-rounder, took his place for the rest of that 41-10 loss as well as the final four games of the season. 

Fitzpatrick was 3-8 as a starter last season. He threw for 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 56.6 completion percentage. 

The Buccaneers signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason. 
New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith watches team warm up from sidelines before game against Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith watches team warm up from sidelines before game against Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

Jets WR Devin Smith has cleared waivers and been placed on injured reserved, the team announced.

He had been waived/injured on Monday.

Smith suffered a torn ACL last season for the second time since the Jets drafted him in the second round in 2015.

"It's bad luck and bad timing because the kid worked so hard to get back," head coach Todd Bowles said during the NFL Draft, according to a press release. "He has to persevere and adversity will help him get stronger. But unfortunately in this game, over my course of time playing and coaching, you see these types of things. Some of the best athletes get hurt and don't get a chance to get on the field and it's just bad timing, bad luck."
(Kyle Terada)
(Kyle Terada)

Roger Goodell announced the NFL will be more laid back when it comes to touchdown celebrations this season, according to his Commissioner Letter. 

The NFL has been harsh when it came to players getting creative in the end zone, and after speaking with over 80 current and former players, Goodell decided it was time for that to change. 

"We are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays," Goodell said in his letter.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis may not find a new home in the NFL soon due to his bleak market value, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Released by the Jets on March 9, there has been no talk about Revis generating interest around the league. Cimini states his decline in performance and lack of passion and commitment have turned off any potential suitors at the moment.

Revis is no longer the shutdown corner he used to be due to age and injuries from his ten-year career. His latest injury came in 2012 when he tore his ACL in Week 3. He would need microfracture surgery to repair it which ended his season. This was one reason the Jets traded him to the Buccaneers the following year.

Last season, Revis had a significant lapse in production as he secured only one interception which came in Week 17. He amassed five in 2015, which was good for sixth-best in the NFL.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) prepares to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) prepares to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrickthe team announced Friday morning.

The deal is for one year and worth $3 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games for the Jets last season, throwing for 2,710 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. 
Jeane Coakley talks to new Jets QB Josh McCown about how Bart Scott's Taste of the Jets event is bringing the whole team together

Jeane Coakley talks to new Jets QB Josh McCown about how Bart Scott's Taste of the Jets event is bringing the whole team together.
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie tight end Jordan Leggett about his adjustment to the NFL and his role in the team?s offense.

The Jets have signed fifth-round pick Jordan Leggett who the team selected with the 150th overall pick in last month's NFL Draft...
New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Jets running back Matt Forte says the Jets do not want a repeat of last season's locker room issues this year.

"Being in that locker room and going through that season, we know what the issues were," Forte told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "We identify those issues as a group and meet with the coaches and talk about, 'How do we change that? How do we change the culture in the locker room? How do we change the mistakes we made last year?'"

Forte went on to say that team leaders have conducted "a lot of meetings" with the coaching staff throughout the offseason, and have relayed the message to the rest of the team. The veteran running back touched on a topic that was brought up by WR Quincy Enunwa at the end of last season, about how the Jets simply did not play as a team.
Aug 19, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field.


Jets linebacker David Harris said on Monday at a charity golf outing that former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis still has "a lot of football left in him."

"I think he'll keep playing," Harris said. "I think he has a lot of football left in him. He didn't have his best year last year, and he knew that. But I'm sure somebody will pick him up. He knows too much of the sport and he's too good of a player to be finished.

"I'm pretty sure he'll get picked up," he said. "I know Darrelle. He works hard. He's a student of the game. He loves football. So I think somebody will give him a shot.
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano catches up with rookie WR Chad Hansen to talk about his long road to the NFL Draft, and his opportunity with the Jets.

The Jets have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen, their fourth-round selection out of California in last month's NFL Draft, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hansen (6'2", 202) ranked third in the FBS as a redshirt junior last season, with 9.2 catches/game and fourth with 124.9 receiving yards/game. He totaled 92 catches for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games with an ankle injury...
SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets rookie cornerback Derrick Jones about his first workouts with the team.

SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets rookie CB Derrick Jones about his first workouts with the team, and starting to learn the playbook.

 
New York Jets player Jamal Adams (33) during New York Jets mini rookie camp at Atlantic Health Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)
New York Jets player Jamal Adams (33) during New York Jets mini rookie camp at Atlantic Health Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)

Jets linebacker David Harris was surprised when the Jets selected safeties in the first two rounds of last month's NFL Draft.

"It's very odd to have two safeties get drafted in the first and second rounds," Harris said to Connor Hughes of NJ.com. "All you can do is trust [the front office's] decision and try to move on." 

New York selected LSU's Jamal Adams at No. 6, and 33 picks later, took Florida's Marcus Maye. It marked the first time in franchise history the Jets selected two safeties, and also defensive backs, with its first two picks.

While he expected the team to draft one safety, Harris said management "surprised everybody" by doubling down and selecting two. 
