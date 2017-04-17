The New York Jets will meet with Miami tight end David Njoku on Monday after his previously scheduled meeting with thwe Giants was canceled, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

After having a formal interview with the Giants at February's NFL Combine, Njoku was scheduled to meet with the Giants for a second time on Monday, according to The Record's Art Stapleton. Instead, the New Jersey native will meet with the Jets.

The 20-year-old Njoku, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, had 43 catches and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season.

Bent, theJetsBlog.com Follow on Twitter

Njoku is considered the second best tight end prospect in this year's class and has been called a potential first round pick. Despite a terrific performance at the scouting combine, Njoku was never going to leap-frog OJ Howard, this year's consensus top tight end prospect. Howard is a much better blocker, whereas Njoku generated a lot of his production while lined up in the slot.

Tight end is an obvious area of need for the Jets and we can expect the position to be featured a lot more heavily under John Morton than it was when Chan Gailey was the offensive coordinator. There's a strong chance that if the Jets spend a high pick on a tight end, that player will be able to move straight into a significant role from the outset. Even with his initial deficiencies as a blocker, Njoku could fit nicely into a west coast style offense as a safety value that can stretch the field or generate yardage after the catch.

It's perhaps not essential that they spend a high pick to obtain an upgrade here. There is plenty of depth in this year's class, with this year's group profiling as better than last year's both in terms of athletic measurables and production.