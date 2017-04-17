The Jets will meet with Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore on Tuesday, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Gareon Conley, another CB from Ohio State, will visit the Jets on Tuesday as well.

Lattimore, 20, became a starter for the Buckeyes this past season, and was given First Team All-Big Ten honors.

The 6'0", 194-pounder redshirted during his first season at Ohio State in 2014 and was limited to just seven games in 2015 due to hamstring issues.

He has the ability to be a lockdown corner in the NFL, according to his draft profile at NFL.com, with one AFC personnel director saying Lattimore is the top corner in the Draft.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick in the Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

Bent, theJetsBlog.com Follow on Twitter

Lattimore, who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine, is a viable consideration with the sixth pick. This will be an important visit for him because the Jets might be reluctant to pull the trigger on someone with durability concerns after what happened with Dee Milliner (and, to a lesser extent, Dexter McDougle).

Conley was somewhat overshadowed by Lattimore, but has a combination of athleticism and length that scouts typically drool over and an ability to play man-to-man and press coverage that would suit the Jets system. Add in the fact that he led the nation in terms of lowest quarterback rating when targeted and you have the recipe for a highly-sought after prospect.

While ultimately being groomed for a boundary corner role, the ability to play in the slot will be vital for any rookie cornerback joining the Jets this season, because boundary corners like Mo Claiborne and Juston Burris could end up monopolizing a lot of the reps. Conley didn't play in the slot much in college, but showed some promise in limited action there last season, intercepting two passes. He also posted a sub-6.7 three cone drill at the scouting combine, which suggests he has the agility to cope inside. Lattimore, on the other hand, barely played inside at all.