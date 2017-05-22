New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith watches team warm up from sidelines before game against Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith watches team warm up from sidelines before game against Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The New York Jets waived/injured wide receiver Devin Smith on Monday, the team announced.

Smith suffered a torn ACL for the second time since the Jets drafted him in the second round in 2015.

"It's bad luck and bad timing because the kid worked so hard to get back," head coach Todd Bowles said during the NFL Draft, according to a press release. "He has to persevere and adversity will help him get stronger. But unfortunately in this game, over my course of time playing and coaching, you see these types of things. Some of the best athletes get hurt and don't get a chance to get on the field and it's just bad timing, bad luck."

Smith suffered the injury during the first phase of his offseason workout program. If he clears waivers, he would revert to injured reserve. Another team could claim him and his rookie contract for the 2018 season, according to NJ.com's Connor Hughes.

The 25-year-old Ohio State product played just 14 games over the past two years, recording 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. He had nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in 2015 before tearing his ACL in December 2015. Smith started the 2016 season on the PUP list and appeared in four games.

In a corresponding move, the Jets re-signed wide receiver Deshon Foxx, whom the Jets signed to a reserve/future contract in January and waived on May 9. Foxx, 24, has yet to play in an NFL game since the Seattle Seahawks signed him following the 2015 draft.

This isn't the end for Smith -- at least not yet. But it might come soon.

The Jets' decision to waive him with an injury designation is a procedural move that allows them to protect their rights to the 2015 second-round pick without using one of their training camp roster spots on him. Once he tore his ACL on the first day of the Jets' offseason program in April, his 2017 was over. By doing this, assuming he clears waivers and ends up back on the Jets' injured reserve list on Tuesday, the Jets still own his rights for 2018.

Of course, at this rate, who knows what, if anything, the Jets will ever get out of Smith, whose career has been slammed by bad injury luck? He's due a $1.235 million salary in 2018, which is a big price to pay for a receiver coming off his second torn ACL -- especially when cutting him next March would clear that same amount off their salary cap books.

The Jets have always liked his potential as a big-play threat, but his future hinges on his rehab and if there's enough left in his right knee after two ACL repairs to make him a dangerous deep threat next season. At this rate, it seems doubtful. But at least the Jets can spend the next nine months monitoring his rehab before they have to ultimately decide his fate.
Former Jets CB Darrelle Revis may not find a new home in the NFL soon due to his bleak market value, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Released by the Jets on March 9, there has been no talk about Revis generating interest around the league. Cimini states his decline in performance and lack of passion and commitment have turned off any potential suitors at the moment.

Revis is no longer the shutdown corner he used to be due to age and injuries from his ten-year career. His latest injury came in 2012 when he tore his ACL in Week 3. He would need microfracture surgery to repair it which ended his season. This was one reason the Jets traded him to the Buccaneers the following year.

Last season, Revis had a significant lapse in production as he secured only one interception which came in Week 17. He amassed five in 2015, which was good for sixth-best in the NFL.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) prepares to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) prepares to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrickthe team announced Friday morning.

The deal is for one year and worth $3 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fitzpatrick appeared in 14 games for the Jets last season, throwing for 2,710 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. 
McCown on team chemistry
Jeane Coakley talks to new Jets QB Josh McCown about how Bart Scott's Taste of the Jets event is bringing the whole team together

Jeane Coakley talks to new Jets QB Josh McCown about how Bart Scott's Taste of the Jets event is bringing the whole team together.
Leggett on Jets offense
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie tight end Jordan Leggett about his adjustment to the NFL and his role in the team?s offense.

The Jets have signed fifth-round pick Jordan Leggett who the team selected with the 150th overall pick in last month's NFL Draft...
New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland)
New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland)

Jets running back Matt Forte says the Jets do not want a repeat of last season's locker room issues this year.

"Being in that locker room and going through that season, we know what the issues were," Forte told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "We identify those issues as a group and meet with the coaches and talk about, 'How do we change that? How do we change the culture in the locker room? How do we change the mistakes we made last year?'"

Forte went on to say that team leaders have conducted "a lot of meetings" with the coaching staff throughout the offseason, and have relayed the message to the rest of the team. The veteran running back touched on a topic that was brought up by WR Quincy Enunwa at the end of last season, about how the Jets simply did not play as a team.
Aug 19, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. (Brad Mills (USA Today))
Aug 19, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. (Brad Mills (USA Today))

Jets linebacker David Harris said on Monday at a charity golf outing that former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis still has "a lot of football left in him."

"I think he'll keep playing," Harris said. "I think he has a lot of football left in him. He didn't have his best year last year, and he knew that. But I'm sure somebody will pick him up. He knows too much of the sport and he's too good of a player to be finished.

"I'm pretty sure he'll get picked up," he said. "I know Darrelle. He works hard. He's a student of the game. He loves football. So I think somebody will give him a shot.
Chad Hansen talks joining Jets
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano catches up with rookie WR Chad Hansen to talk about his long road to the NFL Draft, and his opportunity with the Jets.

The Jets have signed wide receiver Chad Hansen, their fourth-round selection out of California in last month's NFL Draft, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hansen (6'2", 202) ranked third in the FBS as a redshirt junior last season, with 9.2 catches/game and fourth with 124.9 receiving yards/game. He totaled 92 catches for 1,249 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games with an ankle injury...
Derrick Jones on minicamp
SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets rookie cornerback Derrick Jones about his first workouts with the team.

SNY's Jeane Coakley chats with Jets rookie CB Derrick Jones about his first workouts with the team, and starting to learn the playbook.

 
New York Jets player Jamal Adams (33) during New York Jets mini rookie camp at Atlantic Health Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)
New York Jets player Jamal Adams (33) during New York Jets mini rookie camp at Atlantic Health Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)

Jets linebacker David Harris was surprised when the Jets selected safeties in the first two rounds of last month's NFL Draft.

"It's very odd to have two safeties get drafted in the first and second rounds," Harris said to Connor Hughes of NJ.com. "All you can do is trust [the front office's] decision and try to move on." 

New York selected LSU's Jamal Adams at No. 6, and 33 picks later, took Florida's Marcus Maye. It marked the first time in franchise history the Jets selected two safeties, and also defensive backs, with its first two picks.

While he expected the team to draft one safety, Harris said management "surprised everybody" by doubling down and selecting two. 
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Latest Update (May 16)

8:55AM:  An arraignment hearing has been set for Jets WR Robby Anderson on June 6, according to Miami-Dade court records.

Anderson has been participating in the Jets' voluntary offseason program. 

New York is scheduled to practice on June 6.
The Jets have signed LB Jevaris Jones and released LB Austin Calitro, the team announced Monday.

Jones attended the Jets' recent rookie minicamp.

He had 106 tackles last season for Division II Shorter University.
The Jets currently have 100-to-1 odds to reach Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Their odds are tied with the Browns for the worst in the AFC.

The Jets currently have 150-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII. They opened at 75-to-1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, which moved to 150-to-1 odds on April 1...
Jets QB Christian Hackenberg is more confident and comfortable heading in to his second season with the team, he said Monday, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Hackenberg, who will battle with Josh McCown and Bryce Petty for the starting job, said he's excited about the opportunity.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this offseason that there will be an open competition for the starting quarterback job...
Chad Hansen talks joining Jets
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano catches up with rookie WR Chad Hansen to talk about his long road to the NFL Draft, and his opportunity with the Jets.

In the last two years, the Jets have loaded up on young wide receivers. With all of the depth New York now has at the position, the team is ready for a great competition as the young receivers prepare to battle for a spot on the roster.

Quincy Enunwa and possibly Robby Anderson look like the two receivers whose spots on the team are secure, while veteran Eric Decker is returning from hip and shoulder surgeries and doesn't necessarily fit with the Jets' youth movement.

Second-year players Anderson, Charone Peake, and Jalin Marshall will compete in training camp with third-round pick ArDarius Stewart and fourth-round pick Chad Hansen as the young receivers fight to get on the field.
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) makes a catch during practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) makes a catch during practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Noah K. Murray)

Jets WR Eric Decker is recovering well from hip and shoulder surgeries that were completed at the end of 2016.

According to SB Nation's Gang Green Nation, Decker said he is "back" and has "been doing everything." 

"The first phase was just the workout, so we were in the weight room and running," Decker said. "Now, we're on the field and I've been out there as a full participant. I feel great. It was a long four or five months, but to be where I am now and feel how I do, I'm excited."
Marcus Maye on joining Jets
SNY's Jeane Coakley talks with Jets rookie Marcus Maye about being drafted and playing alongside fellow rookie safety Jamal Adams.

SNY's Jeane Coakley talks with Jets rookie Marcus Maye about being drafted and playing alongside fellow rookie safety Jamal Adams.
JR Sport Brief: Jets predictions
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR has some solid advice for Muhammad Wilkerson and the rest of the Jets.

In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR has some solid advice for Muhammad Wilkerson and the rest of his Jets teammates.
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Jets have seemingly been searching for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath was wearing green. So it's no surprise that Namath doesn't want to see them waste any more time in their search.

The Jets legend made it clear that he wants to see Christian Hackenberg emerge as the starting quarterback for his old team this season, not the soon-to-be-38-year-old Josh McCown. Speaking before the United Way's Gridiron Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Namath said he understands why the coaches might go with McCown.

But he said if there's a chance the 22-year-old Hackenberg is the future, then the future has to be now...
Elijah McGuire on his future
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie running back Elijah McGuire about being drafted and his professional football future.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie running back Elijah McGuire about getting drafted by the Jets and what he can add to the team.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa misses a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler in the first half at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa misses a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler in the first half at MetLife Stadium. (Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports Images)

A year ago at this time Quincy Enunwa was just a former sixth-round pick with modest credentials who had been used mostly as a pseudo-tight end in the Jets' offense. He hadn't had his breakout season yet. And he was very deep in the shadow of some talented veterans on his team.

One year later, he's essentially the elder statesman and potentially the Jets' No. 1 receiver.
Cornerback Jeremy Clark, one of the Jets' three sixth-round picks in the NFL draft, officially signed his rookie contract on Wednesday. Now he can focus on getting on the field.

Clark, whom the Jets took with the 13th pick of the sixth round (197th overall), became the last of the Jets' three sixth-rounders to sign, joining Ole Miss cornerback Derrick Jones (20/204) and Lousiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire (4/188). The 6-3, 220-pound Clark, though, isn't quite ready to join his teammates. He's still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered early in his final season at Michigan.
NFL legend Joe Namath arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. (Kevin Jairaj)
NFL legend Joe Namath arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. (Kevin Jairaj)

Woody Johnson thinks this Jets season should be measured by progress, not wins. Some Jets fans think the team should tank the whole season to secure the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. The expectations for this team could not be much lower.

Joe Namath understands all that. But count him among the few who believe the Jets will be a better team this year.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pursued by New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson in the second half at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is pursued by New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson in the second half at MetLife Stadium. (William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports)

As bad as things were for the New York Jets last season, most people think things are about to get even worse. But not Muhammad Wilkerson. He sees something different.

After a miserable 5-11 season, he sees the Jets on the way back up.
Baylor Bears wide receiver KD Cannon celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos in the first quarter during the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Baylor Bears wide receiver KD Cannon celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Boise State Broncos in the first quarter during the Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets acquired former Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, the team announced.

Cannon, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound receiver, was waived on Sunday after the 49ers signed him as an undrafted free agent.

He scored 27 touchdowns and recorded 3,113 receiving yards in three seasons at Baylor, including 13 touchdowns and 1,215 receiving yards in his junior season in 2016.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field following a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field following a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Jets will play three preseason games at MetLife Stadium this year.

New York opens its preseason slate at home against the Titans on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Detroit to play the Lions on Aug. 19 at 7:30 pm.

The Jets will be the road team at MetLife Stadium against the Giants on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., before closing the preseason by hosting the Eagles on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
Donahue talks rookie camp
SNY's Jeane Coakley talks with Jets rookie linebacker Dylan Donahue about rookie minicamp, getting drafted and his small school background.

It was a long road to the NFL for Dylan Donahue, from an NAIA school in Montana to a junior college in San Diego, to a Division II school in Georgia. Those aren't the places prospects usually go to get noticed.

Good thing for him he caught a Pro Football Hall of Famer's eye.
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) and quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) prior to action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher)
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) and quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) prior to action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher)

Former Jets quarterback Michael Vick, who doesn't know which quarterback will get the starting job this season, is not optimistic on the Jets' chances this year.

"Man, good luck," Vick said to Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com with a laugh. "I don't even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there's three of them."

The Jets do have three quarterbacks under contract, and will hold an open competition throughout training camp to determine who will be the starter. The team signed veteran Josh McCown to battle against youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.
GEICO SportsNite: Willie Colon
Willie Colon talks with former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick at his golf outing on the outlook for quarterback Christian Hackenberg.
Brick, Colon and Mangold reunite
It's a New York Jets offensive line reunion, as Willie Colon chats with D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold on Monday at his golf outing.

It's a New York Jets offensive line reunion, as Willie Colon chats with D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold on Monday at his golf outing.
Leggett on Jets offense
SNY's Ralph Vacchiano talks with Jets rookie tight end Jordan Leggett about his adjustment to the NFL and his role in the team?s offense.

Jordan Leggett is aware of how little tight ends have mattered to the Jets over the last two seasons. But he's been assured that's all about to change.

After talking with new offensive coordinator John Morton, Leggett - a tight end out of Clemson whom the Jets took in the fifth round of the draft - is convinced that he can be a big part of the Jets' new scheme. He said Morton, the former New Orleans Saints receivers coach, "loves" tight ends and plans to use them as a "go-to" guy in his passing attack.
Read More
The Jets may not be any better this season than they were last season, but one thing seems certain: Their coaching staff will be a lot louder.

That was crystal clear on Saturday, just listening to two of Todd Bowles' newest assistants -- outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene and offensive coordinator John Morton. The two could be heard constantly yelling and screaming at players -- both criticism and encouragement. Greene even slammed a garbage can after one broken play.

Yes, it was only rookie mini-camp and two practices filled with players who have little chance of making the team. But the intensity was high, particularly from Greene, the 54-year-old Hall of Famer who seemed more intense than just about every player on the team.

"Kevin is like Hulk Hogan and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage," Bowles said.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Donald Hawkins during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Donald Hawkins during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon from rookie minicamp and cut long snapper Zach Triner and offensive tackle Donald Hawkins, the team announced on Sunday.

Braden, who measures at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, started two years for Michigan and was an All-Big Ten second team selection in 2016. Bordelon, who is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, started 12 games at Nicholls State.

Hawkins spent time on New York's practice squad last season, while Triner had signed a reserve/futures contract in January.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)

Former Jets wide receiver Braylon Edwards ripped owner Woody Johnson on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday.

"Keep your squad together from 2010 and the promise land shall reveal itself," the now-retired wide receiver said on Instagram. "Don't feel close to losing the franchise so now lie to save face and fans.
Jets rookies report for camp
Ralph Vacchiano discusses the stories and early standouts from Jets rookie mini-camp in Florham Park on GEICO SportsNite.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles, center, looks on after challenging a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Jets head coach Todd Bowles spoke to reporters at Saturday's rookie mini-camp and said that the ultimate goal of the Jets season is to win the championship.

"Our ultimate goal is to get to the Super Bowl," Bowles said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "Obviously, we have to take steps. We have a lot of guys we have to get acclimated, chemistry-wise, right away. But our goal is to win, regardless of whether we've got younger guys or older guys. Our goal is to win.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field following a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles leaves the field following a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

The Jets waived former All-Star CFL cornerback John Ojo on Saturday afternoon. 

Ojo played three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, leading them to the Grey Cup in 2015. That same season, Ojo was selected as a member of the CFL West All-Star team. 
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- There were plenty of people who didn't understand the Jets' decision to draft safeties in both the first and second round, but Marcus Maye wasn't one of them. As far as he's concerned, the Jets' plan was obvious and simple. 

"They tried to get the best two safeties in the draft," he said. "And they did that." 

Those are strong words coming from the former Florida safety whom the Jets took in the second round, one day and round after they took LSU safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick - especially since three other safeties were chosen in between them. But the Jets don't necessarily disagree with that assessment. 
GEICO SportsNite: Jets rookies
Jeane Coakley talks to the young Jets about their experience at rookie mini-camp.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/AP)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/AP)

Connor Harris, a three-way player out of Lindenwood University in Missouri, took part in his first day of rookie minicamp with the Jets on Friday after signing a contract as an undrafted free agent.

If Harris makes the roster, he will be competing for a role at inside linebacker and a position on the special teams unit in his first NFL campaign. The college linebacker/wildcat quarterback/punter/kicker has 30 1/8-inch arms (short for a standard NFL player), but also won the 2016 Cliff Harris award for the nation's top defensive player at the Division II, III and NAIA levels, and is the NCAA's all-time tackle leader. 
Daily News Live: Jets camp
The DNL panel discusses the changes in the Jets defense heading into rookie training camp this year.

RB Khiry Robinson is among 39 players trying out at the Jets' rookie minicamp this weekend.

Robinson was waived in March after breaking his leg for a second time.

Click here to see the full list of tryout players, which includes three quarterbacksl, five running backs, four wide receivers, and three tight ends.
Giants All-Pro safety Landon Collins thinks not having veterans in the secondary to offer advice and leadership to recent Jets draftees Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye could be a detriment.

"There was pressure from the team on me to take over the back end [of the secondary], but I didn't have any old heads [veterans] that could coach me up on the field and teach me about the quarterbacks," Collins told the NY Post about his first year in the league in 2015.

"I was out there on the field trying to figure it out. I basically felt like I was on my own."
Once the draft was over, the Jets had room to sign six undrafted free agents -- although they can create room for more by cutting other players on their roster.

Below is a list of the UDFAs they are believed to have signed since the end of the NFL draft on Saturday night. 

On Friday morning, the Jets announced the signing of eight of the nine players listed below (all but DE Jareid Combs).
Who will be the Jets' 2017 QB?
Jonas Schwartz, John Harper, Willie Colon and Peter Botte ask if the New York Jets should hold an open competition for the starting QB job.
The Jets have released S Marcus Gilchrist and waived CB Nick Marshall and FB Chris Swain, the team announced Thursday.

Gilchrist was due $6 million in salary this season, and the Jets cleared $4.6 million in cap space by releasing him.

The 28-year-old had 66 tackles last season before injuring his knee in Week 14 and winding up on injured reserve.

The Jets drafted two safeties -- Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye -- during last week's NFL Draft, making Gilchrist expendable.
