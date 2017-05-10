Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Woody Johnson thinks this Jets season should be measured by progress, not wins. Some Jets fans think the team should tank the whole season to secure the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. The expectations for this team could not be much lower.

Joe Namath understands all that. But count him among the few who believe the Jets will be a better team this year.

The Jets legend said "of course" the Jets will improve on their 5-11 disaster of a 2016 season, and he cited the talent they've assembled and the changes to their coaching staff as reasons why. Still, speaking before the United Way's Gridiron Gala in Manhattan on Tuesday night, the last (and only) Jets quarterback to win a Super Bowl said he knew why there were so many doubters.

Respect, he said, has to be earned.

"You've got to earn respect and that's by going out and winning some games, showing something, and getting some teams wary of you," Namath said. "Right now, I don't think there are many teams that wary of the Jets. You've got to do it. It's easy to say 'We've got to play with confidence, guys.' You've got to earn that confidence. You've got to go out and play well. And until they start playing well, who's going to respect them?"

Namath seemed to think the Jets wouldn't need long to earn at least a small measure of that respect. He said that despite an offseason of shedding veteran players and rebuilding around youth, there's enough talent on the roster to build a winner, although he admitted there's a lot they still have to do to prove him right.

"They're good players," Namath said. "It's just a matter of working together, don't beat yourselves, then go out there and perform. But they've got talent, there's no doubt about it. Coordinating the talent, the effort, keeping from beating yourself by playing smart, keeping your poise, learning what you're supposed to do, knowing your assignments, this all comes into play. And I didn't mention the change in the coaching staff. That might have something positive too because what we saw last year with the breakdowns, especially defensively, 'What are they doing?'

"We expect to see better performance this year."

It doesn't sound like just being "better" will be enough for Namath, which put him at odds with the Jets owner. Two weeks ago, Johnson famously implored Jets fans to "judge (this season) by progress," not wins. Asked about that, Namath - who has had a chilly relationship with Johnson for years -- paused, chuckled, and then began to walk away, saying only "Well you started that (question) out with a name that I don't want to get into a thing with, OK?"

Namath was only slightly kinder towards those who think the Jets should "Suck for Sam" - tank the 2017 season to end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft where they would presumably draft highly touted USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

"You know, whether it's religion, politics, sports or whatever there are some creatures that I don't agree with," Namath said. "The players on the field are out there to play their best and to win. They'll be trying to win regardless of what anybody else thinks."