FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Jermaine Kearse reached the NFL in 2012 and joined a Seattle Seahawks team in transition. They were entering Pete Carroll's third season, breaking in a new quarterback, and still tinkering with the roster constantly.

They went 11-5 that season, with Kearse on board as an undrafted free agent receiver, and began a remarkable run of five straight years of double-digit wins, five straight playoff berths, two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship. No one thinks the Jets are on the verge of such a remarkable stretch of success.

But Kearse sees some similarities in what the Jets are doing and what the Seahawks have done.

"When I first got into the league I was that young guy and this is exactly what it looked like," Kearse said after Jets practice on Thursday. "Before I came to Seattle, they had probably the most transactions in NFL history. We were all young. And this is exactly what I see. I think the time to build a successful team is when you have a young team, to kind of mold them into the identity that you want. The guys around here are real young, but the energy is high."

Of course, that Seattle Seahawk team was loaded with talent, as they would prove over the next five seasons, and it remains to be seen if the same level of talent is here. But even though it cost them Sheldon Richardson to get Kearse (and a second-round pick) in their cut-down day trade, the Jets believe the move made them better.

If nothing else, Kearse -- a five-year veteran with 153 catches -- and the newly signed Jeremy Kerley will be a welcomed presence in a receiving room that featured second-year pro Robby Anderson, two rookies (ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen) and not much else. Kearse has a lot to teach them.

And he expects them to teach him a lot, too.

"It goes both ways," Kearse said. "Some of the young receivers, I got a chance to watch their games. If I see some things I can help them with, I told them I'm here to serve them. That's ultimately what I wanted them to feel. I want to help any way I can. And it's vice versa. They're helping me out with the playbook."

The 27-year-old Kearse said all the right things in his first media session with the Jets, but the truth is the trade wasn't easy for him to take. He's from Washington State, went to the University of Washington and spent all five of his NFL seasons in Seattle. On top of that, the Seahawks may be a Super Bowl contender this year. The Jets, quite obviously, are not.

"It was a tough transition at first because it happened so quickly," Kearse said. "I went from doing my daily normal activities, then getting a call and being on a plane six hours later. So the transition was quick. I never had jet lag. I quickly found it that it was the real deal."

He's also quickly gotten up to speed on the playbook, thanks to some extra help from Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

"When you play with one quarterback for five years and then totally switch it up, it's definitely difficult at first," Kearse said. "I think you just have to invest that time, whether it's in the film room or running routes before and after practice just to kind of work on that chemistry and timing.

"Josh has been great. He's a true leader. He's been in the league for 15 years and there's a reason he's been in the league 15 years."

So how quickly can Kearse be a help to the Jets? Jets offensive coordinator John Morton thinks there's no reason that Kearse and Kerley can't help as early as Sunday afternoon.

"I tell you what, those guys have done a great job," Morton said. "We've got everybody ready to play. Any scenario that can happen, we're ready for it."