(Joe Nicholson)
(Joe Nicholson)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Jermaine Kearse reached the NFL in 2012 and joined a Seattle Seahawks team in transition. They were entering Pete Carroll's third season, breaking in a new quarterback, and still tinkering with the roster constantly.

They went 11-5 that season, with Kearse on board as an undrafted free agent receiver, and began a remarkable run of five straight years of double-digit wins, five straight playoff berths, two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship. No one thinks the Jets are on the verge of such a remarkable stretch of success.

But Kearse sees some similarities in what the Jets are doing and what the Seahawks have done.

"When I first got into the league I was that young guy and this is exactly what it looked like," Kearse said after Jets practice on Thursday. "Before I came to Seattle, they had probably the most transactions in NFL history. We were all young. And this is exactly what I see. I think the time to build a successful team is when you have a young team, to kind of mold them into the identity that you want. The guys around here are real young, but the energy is high."

Of course, that Seattle Seahawk team was loaded with talent, as they would prove over the next five seasons, and it remains to be seen if the same level of talent is here. But even though it cost them Sheldon Richardson to get Kearse (and a second-round pick) in their cut-down day trade, the Jets believe the move made them better.

If nothing else, Kearse -- a five-year veteran with 153 catches -- and the newly signed Jeremy Kerley will be a welcomed presence in a receiving room that featured second-year pro Robby Anderson, two rookies (ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen) and not much else. Kearse has a lot to teach them.

And he expects them to teach him a lot, too.

"It goes both ways," Kearse said. "Some of the young receivers, I got a chance to watch their games. If I see some things I can help them with, I told them I'm here to serve them. That's ultimately what I wanted them to feel. I want to help any way I can. And it's vice versa. They're helping me out with the playbook."

The 27-year-old Kearse said all the right things in his first media session with the Jets, but the truth is the trade wasn't easy for him to take. He's from Washington State, went to the University of Washington and spent all five of his NFL seasons in Seattle. On top of that, the Seahawks may be a Super Bowl contender this year. The Jets, quite obviously, are not.

"It was a tough transition at first because it happened so quickly," Kearse said. "I went from doing my daily normal activities, then getting a call and being on a plane six hours later. So the transition was quick. I never had jet lag. I quickly found it that it was the real deal."

He's also quickly gotten up to speed on the playbook, thanks to some extra help from Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

"When you play with one quarterback for five years and then totally switch it up, it's definitely difficult at first," Kearse said. "I think you just have to invest that time, whether it's in the film room or running routes before and after practice just to kind of work on that chemistry and timing.

"Josh has been great. He's a true leader. He's been in the league for 15 years and there's a reason he's been in the league 15 years."

So how quickly can Kearse be a help to the Jets? Jets offensive coordinator John Morton thinks there's no reason that Kearse and Kerley can't help as early as Sunday afternoon.

"I tell you what, those guys have done a great job," Morton said. "We've got everybody ready to play. Any scenario that can happen, we're ready for it."
(Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
(Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Two weeks ago, Todd Bowles went bold, promising in a radio interview that the Jets are "not going to be a terrible team." He promised a tough, scrappy team that will be competitive and "win more games than everybody ever expected."

Considering the way the Jets have systematically torn down their roster since last year, that was some really tough talk from an embattled head coach. It was an unexpected, though probably welcomed, show of brashness. But it begged the question:
Tags: Bilal Powell, Josh McCown, Leonard Williams, Matt Forte, Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
JR's NFL Top Six! 00:01:28
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR reveals his Top Six List of NFL contenders as the 2017 season kicks off.

The Jets currently have 300/1 odds to win Super Bowl LII, according to a list released by Bovada sportsbook in Las Vegas.

Their odds, which are tied with the Browns and the 49ers for the worst in the NFL, were 150/1 in May.

The Jets opened at 75/1 odds shortly after the Super Bowl in February, with the team releasing many of their veteran players -- including Eric Decker, Brandon Marshall, Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Breno Giacomini, David Harris, and Nick Folk -- since.
Read More
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on from the field before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on from the field before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

There's been plenty of negativity surrounding the Jets and their chances to succeed this season, but players have told reporters they'll try not pay attention to all of the discussions. 

Recently, Las Vegas oddsmakers said they Jets have a 1000-to-1 chance to win this year's Super Bowl. 

"I don't think we're trying to prove anything to anybody," Kelvin Beachum said. "We know who we are. We just have to put it on tape for the world to see. We have a great idea of what we are in this locker room, but nobody can see that until we put it on tape."
Read More
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

 While head coach Todd Bowles has not officially named a backup quarterback, Bryce Petty was listed as the Jets' No. 2 behind starter Josh McCown on the unofficial depth chart. 

Petty, who suffered an MCL sprain in his knee against the Giants, said he is ready to go if called upon this year. 

"[The knee] felt great, felt fantastic - which I knew," Petty told reporters Wednesday. "It was a timing thing. Last week was a little short as far as the recovery process."
Tags: Bryce Petty, Josh McCown
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Jeremy Kerley 00:01:48
SNY's Jeane Coakley reports from the Atlantic Health Training Center to talk with Jeremy Kerley, who begins his second stint with the Jets.

WR Jeremy Kerley, who the Jets signed on Tuesday, participated in practice with the Jets on Wednesday.

Kerley, 28, spent last season with the 49ers, where he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a three-year extension with the 49ers in March but was cut over the weekend.

"I didn't want to be anywhere else. …This is the place where I felt the most comfortable," Kerley told reporters Wednesday. "At the end of the day, it was kind of the perfect fit."
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker, Jeremy Kerley, Sheldon Richardson
Read More
The Jets need a future QB! 00:01:13
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR wonders if the future quarterback of the Jets is currently playing on Saturdays.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles is not yet ready to name a backup quarterback, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Jets begin the season on Sunday against the Bills in Buffalo at 1 p.m.

Bryce Petty was listed as the backup to Josh McCown, with Christian Hackenberg the third-string quarterback, on the unofficial depth chart released by the Jets on Tuesday.

Bowles announced recently that McCown, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, would be the starter.
Tags: Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown
Read More
(Reinhold Matay)
(Reinhold Matay)

The Jets have signed TE Neal Sterling and waived WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, the team announced Wednesday.

Sterling, 25, had 12 catches for 110 yards while playing 10 games last season for the Jaguars.

He was a seventh-round selection (220th overall) by the Jaguars in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Jets now have four tight ends on their 53-man roster, with Sterling joining Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett, and Will Tye.
Read More

In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jeané Coakley and former Jets guard Willie Colon look back at the Sheldon Richardson trade, and discuss whether the deal was a thumbs up or thumbs down for Mike Maccagnan. Later, Jeané and Willie discuss the team's cuts, and preview the Jets' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Click below to listen!
Tags: Sheldon Richardson
Read More
New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. (Jason Bridge)
New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. (Jason Bridge)

The Jets added defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas to their practice squad on Tuesday and released defensive lineman Patrick Gamble.

The Jets had just added Gamble to the practice squad on Monday along with offensive lineman Geoff Gray, wide receiver JoJo Natson and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield.

The Jets claimed four players off waivers on Sunday and added eight players to the practice squad over the past two days.
Tags: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Charone Peake, Deon Simon, Jalin Marshall, Sheldon Richardson
Read More
Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan does not believe the team's quarterback of the future is Christian Hackenberg, who is third on the depth chart to begin the regular season.

"They have to get a quarterback," Ryan said to ESPN. "That kid from Penn State, we all know that's not the answer." 

Hackenberg played in all four of the Jets' preseason games this year and started two of those games. He completed 42 of 74 passes and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Read More
Sheldon Richardson (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Sheldon Richardson (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Jets' defensive linemen are adjusting to life without Sheldon Richardson after the franchise traded him to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, a 2018 second-round pick and swapped seventh-round picks.

Though Richardson was a former Pro Bowler, hesd coach Todd Bowles said the Jets' depth up front was a reason they could afford to trade the 26-year-old Richardson.

"That was our deepest position at the time," Bowles said, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Obviously, we have three other guys that can play and we have [Mike] Pennel that can play and we have Claude [Pelon] that can play. You don't replace a guy like that, you just do different things."
Tags: Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Seattle Seahawks, Sheldon Richardson, Steve McLendon
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Jets 00:01:08
Members of the Jets speak to the media as the team makes its final preparations for the season opener Sunday in Buffalo.

 
Read More
Tight end Will Tye (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
Tight end Will Tye (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

After he was waived by the New York Giants over the weekend, tight end Will Tye is excited to be a member of the Jets after they signed him on Sunday.

"I'm happy to be anywhere, just being able to contribute, because I know I can help," Tye said, according to Newsday's Bob Glauber. "I know I belong in this league. That's a huge plus for me, to be somewhere fast. It feels good to be wanted, to be somewhere you know you can help and contribute. I'm ready to be on the field, ready to play, that's for sure."

Despite having 90 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns in 29 games over the past two seasons, Tye was cut by the Giants in favor of Rhett Ellison, Evan Engram, Matt LaCosse and Jerell Adams.
Tags: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Evan Engram, Jerell Adams, Jordan Leggett, Will Tye
Read More
Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Newly-acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said he feels he has a lot to prove after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Jets for defensive end Sheldon Richardson.

"I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win games," Kearse told reporters on Monday. "... I got a chip on my shoulder and I have a lot of things to prove."

The Jets acquired Kearse, who is entering his sixth season in the league, on Friday when they dealt Richardson, a 26-year-old Pro Bowl defensive end entering the final year of his contract, to the Seahawks. The Jets also received Seattle's 2018 second-round pick, and the two teams agreed to swap seventh-round picks.

"It was a good move for both parties," head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday. "... We needed an extra wide receiver, we needed an extra pick and they got a good player."
Tags: Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks, Sheldon Richardson
Read More
New York Jets LB Bruce Carter (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets LB Bruce Carter (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter on Monday after cutting him Sunday and placed OLB Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve.

Carter, 29, recorded six tackles and one pass defensed in 13 games for New York last season. Entering his seventh year in the league, he has recorded five sacks, 219 tackles and five interceptions in 76 career games with the Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mauldin, the Jets' third-round pick in 2015, was placed on IR after originally making the 53-man roster, meaning the earliest he can return would be Week 9. With the NFL's new IR rules, he can be one of two players on IR that return to the field at some point this season.

He did not play in any of the Jets' four preseason games due to a back injury. The 24-year-old recorded 16 combined tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games for the Jets last season.
Tags: Lorenzo Mauldin
Read More
One Team, One Goal 00:01:53
SNY goes behind the scenes and delivers an exclusive all-access look at New York Jets training camp, premieres today at 4:30 p.m.

 
Read More
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) carries the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The New York Jets defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) carries the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The New York Jets defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be missing the first two games of the season due to a substance abuse suspension, but he says he made the most of his opportunities in training camp.
Tags: Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Jets 00:02:30
SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Jets' recent roster moves, including trading DE Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks.

 
Read More
Jets All Access premiere 00:01:37
SNY goes behind the scenes and delivers an exclusive all-access look at New York Jets training camp, premiering Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Tune in to Jets All Access on Monday at 4:30 p.m. on SNY!

 
Read More
Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)
Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)

The Jets are interested in acquiring RB Travaris Cadet following his release from the Saints, reports Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

Cadet visited the Jets during the off-season and received an offer from them, but he ultimately re-signed with the Saints. The 28-year-old hauled in 40 passes and caught four touchdown passes last season.

In the final week of the preseason, Cadet rushed five times for 22 yards and caught six passes for 51 yards.

RB Jahad Thomas and RB Roman Morris were among the players cut by the Jets on Saturday.
Read More

The following is an official list of names that have been removed from the Opening Day roster based on the team's official announcement.
Read More
(Ed Mulholland)
(Ed Mulholland)

Bent, theJetsBlog.com Follow on Twitter

This preseason, I've been spotlighting an under-the-radar player who impressed me in each game and assessing that player's chances of making the team. Today, we'll wrap this series up by looking at one of the top performers in the Jets' 16-10 win over the Eagles; running back Elijah McGuire...
Tags: Elijah McGuire
Read More

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Sheldon Richardson is an incredibly talented defensive end with the potential to be dominant at times. He's only 26 years old, too, and may have only scratched the surface of what he can do in the NFL.

He is, on the surface, the kind of player a team should build around.

But the Jets still made the right move to trade him - and they made a terrific deal...
Tags: Sheldon Richardson, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
Jets trade Richardson to Seattle 00:02:27
The DNL panel discusses the Jets' trade of Sheldon Richardson to Seattle for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a draft pick.

The Jets have traded DL Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks for WR Jermaine Kearse, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed. 

The Jets will also received the Seahawks' 2018 second-round pick as well as both teams swapping their seventh-round picks. 

The Jets have been trying to trade Richardson since last season due to his lack of maturity, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Recently, his words about former teammate WR Brandon Marshall didn't come to the liking of head coach Todd Bowles.
Tags: Sheldon Richardson
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The Jets did the big work of cutting their roster down during the offseason when they purged themselves of most of their high-priced veterans. Now that the preseason is over, they have to whittle down what's left and get from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's my projection for their final 53:
Read More
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Devon Kennard during the first quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Devon Kennard during the first quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Jets running back Matt Forte said he was assured by GM Mike Maccagnan he wouldn't be traded despite rumors surfacing that New York was looking to deal the veteran running back.

"I know it's not true," Forte said about the rumors, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello. "I checked with the man who makes the moves. He basically told me, 'Don't listen to the reports.'"

The 31-year-old Forte, who will earn $4 million this season, called the reports "fake news," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, and remains confident he will play Week 1 despite missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Forte recorded 813 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns (seven rushing) in 14 games as a Jet last season. 
Tags: Matt Forte
Read More
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) pales the ball before being hit by Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Joe Walker (59) during first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) pales the ball before being hit by Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Joe Walker (59) during first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Josh McCown played two series in the Jets' preseason finale, ran 13 plays and attempted eight passes. It was a small opportunity to get his timing and rhythm down again, and maybe it was worth the risk he took by playing in this meaningless game.

But it almost was not.
Read More
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

QB Bryce Petty believes he will be ready for the season opener and said he could have played on Thursday if necessary, reports Darry Slater of NJ Advance Media.

 
Tags: Bryce Petty
Read More
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) makes a pass over Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Winston Craig (74) during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) makes a pass over Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Winston Craig (74) during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Jets' defense kept the Eagles from scoring on the final possession to secure a 16-10 win in the preseason finale on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Josh McCown completed six of his eight passes, Spencer Paysinger led the Jets' defense with seven tackles, and Austin Sefarian-Jenkins had two catches and a touchdown in his final game before beginning a two-game suspension.

McCown, who threw for 57 yards, is "all good" after getting the wind knocked out of him, said head coach Todd Bowles. Bryce Petty did not play, but Christian Hackenberg completed just 10 of his 22 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. 
Tags: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Bilal Powell, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown, Matt Forte
Read More
jets Archives