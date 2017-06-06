Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The NFL is investigating a weekend incident that involved Jets linebacker Darron Lee at a New York music festival, to see if he violated the league's personal conduct policy. But if he's disciplined at all, it won't be by Jets coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles said he had a long talk with Lee following the incident on Saturday, and excused it as just "an argument with his girlfriend." It occurred at the Governors Ball on Randalls Island and some of it was caught on a video that posted to social media. The highlight of the video was Lee's teammate, Leonard Williams, dragging him away from the unidentified woman.

"What do you want me to discipline him (for)?" Bowles asked. "He had an argument with his girlfriend and somebody took a photo."

It's unknown, though, if that's really all that happened. The Twitter user who posted the video described Lee's actions towards the unnamed woman as "aggressive" and enough to require security to intervene. He also said Lee -- whom he did not identify -- "started to manhandle" the woman and "grabbed the woman … started dragging her away with him."

The Twitter user said the incident left the woman "shaken and in tears."

None of that, though, was captured on the video. And Bowles seemed to have a different version of the events.

"I got everything from about 10 people," Bowles said. "So I'm pretty comfortable with my decision."

An NFL spokesman confirmed to SNY on Tuesday that "the matter is under review." Even though Lee was not arrested, he could be penalized with a suspension or fines if the NFL decides he violated the personal conduct policy.

Both Williams and Lee were at the Jets organized team activity (OTA) practice on Tuesday, but neither were made available to speak to the media. Bowles said he had "a long talk" with Lee about doing a better job of staying out of trouble.

"You don't want that stuff to happen, obviously," Bowles said. "With social media going on these days, they've got to take better care of themselves. Darron understands that. I just know, from the past, any time you go to a concert, there's going to be trouble around, just as an ex-player and as a coach. When you go to a concert, a lot of things can happen. You have to be very mindful and very aware of where you are, and your surroundings -- and handle yourself better and keep yourself out of trouble.

"He has to do a better job of that."

As for the actions of Williams, who appeared to be pulling Lee away from the trouble in the video, Bowles said "It's a good role as a friend, and then it's a good role as a teammate. So that's why I'm good with that."

This is just the latest incident in what has been a rough offseason for the Jets so far. In March, receiver Jalin Marshall was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was suspended two games for violating the personal conduct policy stemming from a DUI when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And cornerback Nick Marshall was also suspended four games for violating the PED policy, leading the Jets to release him three weeks later.

There could be more, too. Early last month, Jets receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at a Miami music festival for allegedly pushing a police officer. He was due to be arraigned in a South Florida court on Tuesday, though he was also present at the Jets OTA.

Also, during this offseason, former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was arrested in Pittsburgh on four felony charges stemming from a fight on a street in the middle of the night. Charges were eventually dropped several days after he was cut by the Jets in a salary cap space-clearing move.