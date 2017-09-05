Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan does not believe the team's quarterback of the future is Christian Hackenberg, who is third on the depth chart to begin the regular season.

"They have to get a quarterback," Ryan said to ESPN. "That kid from Penn State, we all know that's not the answer."

Hackenberg played in all four of the Jets' preseason games this year and started two of those games. He completed 42 of 74 passes and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 22-year-old found himself on the short end of a quarterback competition with Josh McCown and Bryce Petty. McCown ultimately won the starting job, while Petty became the second-string quarterback.

Prior to this season, Hackenberg played in two preseason games last year and did not play during the regular season.