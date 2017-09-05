Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan does not believe the team's quarterback of the future is Christian Hackenberg, who is third on the depth chart to begin the regular season.

"They have to get a quarterback," Ryan said to ESPN. "That kid from Penn State, we all know that's not the answer." 

Hackenberg played in all four of the Jets' preseason games this year and started two of those games. He completed 42 of 74 passes and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 22-year-old found himself on the short end of a quarterback competition with Josh McCown and Bryce Petty. McCown ultimately won the starting job, while Petty became the second-string quarterback.

Prior to this season, Hackenberg played in two preseason games last year and did not play during the regular season.
(Troy Taormina)
The Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with WR Jeremy Kerley, a source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

The Jets also waived FB Julian Howsare.

Kerley, 28, spent last season with the 49ers, where he caught 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He signed a three-year extension with the 49ers in March but was cut over the weekend.
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jeané Coakley and former Jets guard Willie Colon look back at the Sheldon Richardson trade, and discuss whether the deal was a thumbs up or thumbs down for Mike Maccagnan. Later, Jeané and Willie discuss the team's cuts, and preview the Jets' Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Click below to listen!
Bryce Petty will be the backup to Josh McCown, with Christian Hackenberg the third-string quarterback, according to the unofficial depth chart released by the Jets on Tuesday.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced recently that McCown, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, would be the starter.

Petty, 26, went 75 for 133 with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games for the Jets last season 

Hackenberg, 22, did not play in any regualr season games last season after being selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Sheldon Richardson (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Jets' defensive linemen are adjusting to life without Sheldon Richardson after the franchise traded him to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, a 2018 second-round pick and swapped seventh-round picks.

Though Richardson was a former Pro Bowler, hesd coach Todd Bowles said the Jets' depth up front was a reason they could afford to trade the 26-year-old Richardson.

"That was our deepest position at the time," Bowles said, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Obviously, we have three other guys that can play and we have [Mike] Pennel that can play and we have Claude [Pelon] that can play. You don't replace a guy like that, you just do different things."
Tight end Will Tye (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
After he was waived by the New York Giants over the weekend, tight end Will Tye is excited to be a member of the Jets after they signed him on Sunday.

"I'm happy to be anywhere, just being able to contribute, because I know I can help," Tye said, according to Newsday's Bob Glauber. "I know I belong in this league. That's a huge plus for me, to be somewhere fast. It feels good to be wanted, to be somewhere you know you can help and contribute. I'm ready to be on the field, ready to play, that's for sure."

Despite having 90 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns in 29 games over the past two seasons, Tye was cut by the Giants in favor of Rhett Ellison, Evan Engram, Matt LaCosse and Jerell Adams.
Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
Newly-acquired wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said he feels he has a lot to prove after the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Jets for defensive end Sheldon Richardson.

"I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win games," Kearse told reporters on Monday. "... I got a chip on my shoulder and I have a lot of things to prove."

The Jets acquired Kearse, who is entering his sixth season in the league, on Friday when they dealt Richardson, a 26-year-old Pro Bowl defensive end entering the final year of his contract, to the Seahawks. The Jets also received Seattle's 2018 second-round pick, and the two teams agreed to swap seventh-round picks.

"It was a good move for both parties," head coach Todd Bowles said on Monday. "... We needed an extra wide receiver, we needed an extra pick and they got a good player."
New York Jets LB Bruce Carter (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)
The Jets re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter on Monday after cutting him Sunday and placed OLB Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve.

Carter, 29, recorded six tackles and one pass defensed in 13 games for New York last season. Entering his seventh year in the league, he has recorded five sacks, 219 tackles and five interceptions in 76 career games with the Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mauldin, the Jets' third-round pick in 2015, was placed on IR after originally making the 53-man roster, meaning the earliest he can return would be Week 9. With the NFL's new IR rules, he can be one of two players on IR that return to the field at some point this season.

He did not play in any of the Jets' four preseason games due to a back injury. The 24-year-old recorded 16 combined tackles and 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games for the Jets last season.
New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half at Heinz Field. (Jason Bridge)
The Jets claimed four players off waivers on Sunday and added eight players to the practice squad over the past two days.

New York claimed tight end Will Tye, linebacker Edmond Robinson and wide receivers Kalif Raymond and Damore'ea Stringfellow off waivers on Sunday. 

To make room on the roster, the Jets cut tight end Jason Vander Laan, running back Marcus Murphy and linebacker Freddie Bishop on Sunday. The Jets also cut linebacker Bruce Carter, but re-signed him on Monday when they placed Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve.
Dec 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (88) carries the ball ahead of San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antoine Bethea (41) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. The New York Jets defeated the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be missing the first two games of the season due to a substance abuse suspension, but he says he made the most of his opportunities in training camp.
Aug 31, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)
The Jets are interested in acquiring RB Travaris Cadet following his release from the Saints, reports Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

Cadet visited the Jets during the off-season and received an offer from them, but he ultimately re-signed with the Saints. The 28-year-old hauled in 40 passes and caught four touchdown passes last season.

In the final week of the preseason, Cadet rushed five times for 22 yards and caught six passes for 51 yards.

RB Jahad Thomas and RB Roman Morris were among the players cut by the Jets on Saturday.
The following is an official list of names that have been removed from the Opening Day roster based on the team's official announcement.
(Ed Mulholland)
Bent, theJetsBlog.com

This preseason, I've been spotlighting an under-the-radar player who impressed me in each game and assessing that player's chances of making the team. Today, we'll wrap this series up by looking at one of the top performers in the Jets' 16-10 win over the Eagles; running back Elijah McGuire...
Ralph Vacchiano

Sheldon Richardson is an incredibly talented defensive end with the potential to be dominant at times. He's only 26 years old, too, and may have only scratched the surface of what he can do in the NFL.

He is, on the surface, the kind of player a team should build around.

But the Jets still made the right move to trade him - and they made a terrific deal...
The Jets have traded DL Sheldon Richardson to the Seahawks for WR Jermaine Kearse, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed. 

The Jets will also received the Seahawks' 2018 second-round pick as well as both teams swapping their seventh-round picks. 

The Jets have been trying to trade Richardson since last season due to his lack of maturity, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Recently, his words about former teammate WR Brandon Marshall didn't come to the liking of head coach Todd Bowles.
(AP)
Ralph Vacchiano

The Jets did the big work of cutting their roster down during the offseason when they purged themselves of most of their high-priced veterans. Now that the preseason is over, they have to whittle down what's left and get from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Here's my projection for their final 53:
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Devon Kennard during the first quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Jets running back Matt Forte said he was assured by GM Mike Maccagnan he wouldn't be traded despite rumors surfacing that New York was looking to deal the veteran running back.

"I know it's not true," Forte said about the rumors, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello. "I checked with the man who makes the moves. He basically told me, 'Don't listen to the reports.'"

The 31-year-old Forte, who will earn $4 million this season, called the reports "fake news," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, and remains confident he will play Week 1 despite missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

Forte recorded 813 rushing yards, 263 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns (seven rushing) in 14 games as a Jet last season. 
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) pales the ball before being hit by Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Joe Walker (59) during first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Josh McCown played two series in the Jets' preseason finale, ran 13 plays and attempted eight passes. It was a small opportunity to get his timing and rhythm down again, and maybe it was worth the risk he took by playing in this meaningless game.

But it almost was not.
Aug 26, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (9) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
QB Bryce Petty believes he will be ready for the season opener and said he could have played on Thursday if necessary, reports Darry Slater of NJ Advance Media.

 
Aug 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) makes a pass over Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Winston Craig (74) during second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
The Jets' defense kept the Eagles from scoring on the final possession to secure a 16-10 win in the preseason finale on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Josh McCown completed six of his eight passes, Spencer Paysinger led the Jets' defense with seven tackles, and Austin Sefarian-Jenkins had two catches and a touchdown in his final game before beginning a two-game suspension.

McCown, who threw for 57 yards, is "all good" after getting the wind knocked out of him, said head coach Todd Bowles. Bryce Petty did not play, but Christian Hackenberg completed just 10 of his 22 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. 
Josh McCown (AP)
Ralph Vacchiano

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Todd Bowles has already made the most important decision of the season for the Jets -- at least until he decides who his next quarterback will be. And at the moment, he's OK with going into the regular season with a starter who has thrown four passes all preseason long.

That's unconventional, to say the least. And who knows? Maybe Bowles will defy convention and risk playing McCown in the Jets' preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Whether he does or not, though, he's still got a bunch of other things he needs to figure out with this team before they head to Buffalo for opening day.
Fomer Cowboys QB Tony Romo said that the Jets were among the teams he considered going to before deciding to retire from the NFL, per Newsday's Neil Best.

Back in April, Romo mentioned that the Texans were atop his wish list for potential teams after the Cowboys released him. Instead, he decided to take an offer from CBS to become their lead NFL analyst.

"It really had nothing to do with the Texans and everything to do with CBS," Romo told ESPN back in April. "I felt like it was the right decision. My wife would tell you we've had a lot of late nights. It was nice to have some clarity."
In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jeane Coakley, Willie Colon and special guest Bart Scott discuss the team's decision to start Josh McCown at quarterback, the complexities of having three dominating yet similar players on the defensive line, and the possible trade destinations for running back Matt Forte.

Click below to listen!
Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Boomer Esiason experienced some tough times with the Jets and thinks this year's iteration will also struggle on the field. 

The Jets, who play the final game of their preseason slate on Thursday night against the Eagles, are expected to be in competition for a top draft slot in next year's draft. 

"It's going to be a long year," he told reporters Wednesday, according to Newsday. "Unfortunately for them, the rebuild started two years too late, and they know that. I think Todd Bowles is going to be in the crosshairs. If they went 8-8, I'd give him coach of the year. But if they go 2-14 and each week, Todd is going to have to get up there and give those postgame press conferences, fans are going to get tired of hearing the same old thing." 
New York Jets outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) celebrates after stopping the Miami Dolphins on the goal line at MetLife Stadium. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)
With his second regular season approaching, linebacker Darron Lee is looking to step up for the Jets in 2017. 

Taken 20th overall last year out of Ohio State, Lee recorded 45 tackles and one sack in 13 games with New York. As training camp nears the end, Lee has thought about what he wants to improve upon this season. 

"I'm looking forward to showing all the hard work I put in in the offseason and turning that into leaps from last year," Lee told reporters Tuesday.
(Kirby Lee)
USC QB Sam Darnold declined to comment about the notion of playing for the Jets if he were to enter the 2018 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. 

In an interview on "Know Them From Adam" with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Darnold danced around Schefter's question about the Jets and the "Suck for Sam" chant that is circling the team already. 

"Yeah, I've heard about it," he said. "Yeah, that's pretty much all I've got to say."
