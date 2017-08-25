Jets CB Morris Claiborne and LB Lorenzo Mauldin, both game-time decisions, are among seven players who will not play on Saturday night as the team takes on the Giants at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.

WR Lucky Whitehead, S Rontez Miles, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Quincy Enunwa, and TE Jason Vander Laan are also inactive.

RB Matt Forte and RB Bilal Powell, who have both missed time this preseason, are active. It will be Forte's first game of the preseason, while Powell returned last week.

Josh McCown will also suit up for the Jets.