Jul 29, 2017; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) hands off the ball to New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) during New York Jets training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jul 29, 2017; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) hands off the ball to New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) during New York Jets training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Jets CB Morris Claiborne and LB Lorenzo Mauldin, both game-time decisions, are among seven players who will not play on Saturday night as the team takes on the Giants at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.

WR Lucky Whitehead, S Rontez Miles, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Quincy Enunwa, and TE Jason Vander Laan are also inactive.

RB Matt Forte and RB Bilal Powell, who have both missed time this preseason, are active. It will be Forte's first game of the preseason, while Powell returned last week.

Josh McCown will also suit up for the Jets.
Tags: Bilal Powell, Josh McCown, Lorenzo Mauldin, Matt Forte, Morris Claiborne
Daily News Live: Jets vs. Giants 00:05:18
The Daily News Live panel previews the preseason game between the Giants and the Jets.

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Todd Bowles plans to name his starting quarterback sometime early next week, which means his answer should become pretty clear by late Saturday night.

Unfortunately at the moment there's nothing clear about it at all.
Tags: Ben Ijalana, Brent Qvale, Brian Winters, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, James Carpenter, Josh McCown, Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Robby Anderson, Sheldon Richardson, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More

In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jonas Schwartz and Willie Colon welcome some very special guests. Former Jets special teams coach and current SNY Analyst Mike Westhoff joins the show to talk about the preseason matchup against the Giants, the development of the team's defense, and his thoughts on Christian Hackenberg.

Later, former Jets lineman Damien Woody calls in to help break down the offense, discuss how a good line can help a young quarterback, and to chat about the anthem protest issue in the NFL.

Click below to listen!
Read More
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets DE Leonard Williams is aiming to record a sack per game this season, per NY Daily News' Manish Mehta

Since being drafted by the Jets in 2015, Williams has been a nuisance to quarterbacks around the league. This year, he looks to be even more of a pest as his goal is to get the quarterback on the ground in all 16 games. 

"My goal this year is a sack in every game," Williams said. "That's my goal. It seems like something's that pretty tangible. If you're looking at it game-by-game, a sack a game doesn't seem too far away (or) too far of a stretch."
Tags: Leonard Williams
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

The 2016 Cleveland Browns finished 1-15, ranking 28th in passing offense, 27th in receiving offense, and 31st in total yards allowed. Are the 2017 Jets worse?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the answer is yes.

"FPI believes the Jets are 7.9 points worse per game than the average NFL team, whereas the Browns were minus-7.4 last preseason, and it thinks all three parts of the Jets are a liability. The gruesome details: 5.2 points worse than average on offense, 2.1 points worse on defense and 0.6 points worse on special teams."
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Breno Giacomini, Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, Darrelle Revis, David Harris, Eric Decker, Josh McCown, Nick Folk, Nick Mangold, Quincy Enunwa
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh is ready to go up against New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson on Saturday after their brief Twitter spat last month.

When Pugh took a shot at the Jets in early July, Wilkerson responded by saying he should be ready for the annual Jets-Giants preseason game...
Tags: Brandon Marshall, Justin Pugh, Leonard Williams, Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Todd Bowles 00:00:47
Jeane Coakley talks with Todd Bowles about the Jets' preparation for Saturday's preseason game.

 
Read More
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles answers questions from media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles answers questions from media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: (Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets head coach Todd Bowles may decide to wait until Tuesday or Wednesday to name the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season, according to Newsday.

Originally, the Jets were expected to name their starter on Monday -- two days after their third preseason game against the Giants. 
Read More
Westhoff on Jets QB competition 00:06:40
Mike Westhoff joins Daily News Live to provide updates from Jets camp and to discuss Todd Bowles' future in New York.

 
Read More
Klecko on Hall of Fame and Jets 00:05:38
SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with former New York Jets star Joe Klecko to talk about the NFL Hall of Fame and the current team.

SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with former New York Jets star Joe Klecko to talk about the NFL Hall of Fame and the current team.

Klecko was not among the finalists named for the Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon.
Read More
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets rookie Jamal Adams grew up a Giants fan, so he's excited to have the chance to against play the team in the preseason this Saturday night. 

Adams lived in Texas but cheered on the Giants because his father, George, played for the team for five seasons.

"It's really ironic how everything happens," he told reporters Wednesday. "This is definitely one of the games [my dad] has circled."
Read More
Colin Kaepernick rally in NY 00:03:07
Hundreds of demonstrators participated in the United We Stand rally in support of Colin Kaepernick outside of NFL headquarters in New York.

Hundreds of demonstrators particpated in a United We Stand rally in support of QB Colin Kapernick outside of NFL headquarters on Wednesday.

Kaepernick, who declined to stand for the national anthem last season while protesting social justice issues, remains unsigned admidst whispers that he's been blackballed by the NFL.

If any Jets players decide to protest, head coach Todd Bowles will have their back.

"We don't have a rule book on what's right to protest and not protest," Bowles said at Jets training camp last Wednesday, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "You don't know those things until the course of time, whether it's sitting for the anthem, whether it's raising your fist, wither it's speaking out, a walk to Washington -- who's to say whose protest is good or bad?"
Read More
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)
USA; New York Jets nose tackle Leonard Williams (92) stretches during their organized team activities at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters that he is less concerned about his numbers this year, instead focusing on becoming a role model on and off the field. 

"I don't really have any statistical goals, but I have a personal goal of being a better leader to my teammates, raising expectations and just setting the bar of expectation on how to practice and how to come out every day and work hard," Williams said.
Tags: Leonard Williams
Read More
Bowles on quarterback situation 00:00:47
Jets head coach Todd Bowles gives an update on the teams' quarterback competition at this point in the preseason.

 
Read More

The Jets released RB Jordan Todman and signed RB Jahad Thomas on Wednesday, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

The Jets acquired Thomas after the Cowboys waived him earlier in the week. The rookie, from Elizabeth, N.J., went undrafted after playing college football at Temple. He had 953 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

Todman, who has spent time on six NFL teams, served primarily as a kick returner for the Colts in 2016. He received nine carries for 59 yards last season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In the Jets' first preseason game against the Titans, he carried the ball eight times for 20 yards but had just one carry in the team's second game.

The Jets' backfield already includes Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, and Elijah McGuire.
Read More
(Raj Mehta)
(Raj Mehta)

The Jets announced they waived WR Marquess Wilson, and signed TE Brandon Barnes.

Wilson had missed time at Jets camp due to a hip injury, and he wasn't able to play in the team's latest preseason matchup against the Lions on Saturday. 

A seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2013, Wilson hauled in 56 receptions for 777 yards and three touchdowns in four seasons with Chicago. He signed with the Jets in June after becoming a free agent. 
Tags: Marquess Wilson
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Forte returns 00:01:47
SNY's Jeane Coakley reports from Jets practice where running back Matt Forte returned for the first time since July 31.

 
Read More
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs with the ball during the first half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. (Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Forte's hamstring is feeling healthy and he's ready for some game action.

The New York Jets running back practiced fully on Tuesday for the first time in more than three weeks and insists he'll be ready to play in the regular-season opener.

"No doubt," said Forte, who was sidelined since July 31 with a hamstring injury that limited him to only individual drills the last several days. >> Read more

Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press
Tags: Matt Forte
Read More
(Kirby Lee)
(Kirby Lee)

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan ignored speculation to draft Saints RB Alvin Kamara as he didn't want to take the risk, reports NY Daily News' Manish Mehta

Kamara is turning heads as the rookie has shown out in his two preseason games with the Saints so far this year. Mehta says the Jets wanted to make a push to draft Kamara this year, but Maccagnan decided to stay where they were on the draft board as he viewed Kamara as too much of a risk.

The Jets drafted WR ArDarius Stewart at No. 79 overall in the third round, but now they are seeing what they could have possibly gotten with Kamara in their backfield. The 5-foot-10, 194 pound back has totaled 118 yards and a touchdown on just 10 touches in two preseason games. 

Kamara is shaping up to be a difference maker if he can continue the pace he is on, and the Jets could certainly have used his talents. However, head coach Todd Bowles believes there are playmakers already on his roster...
Tags: ArDarius Stewart
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Jets head coach Todd Bowles believes his team will perform better than anyone is expecting them to this season, per ESPN's Rich Cimini

Bowles spoke to Mike Francesa on WFAN radio at camp Monday, and gave the Jets' fan base an encouraging message. 

"I would tell them that we're not going to be a terrible team," Bowles said. "We're going to come out there and fight, and blood, sweat and tears will go out to the city and our fans, and we're going to win more games than everybody ever expected."
Read More
Jeane Coakley on Jets camp 00:01:55
Jeane Coakley reports from Jets training camp where Todd Bowles wants more consistency and hopes to name a starting quarterback soon.

 
Read More
Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said he will "probably" name a starting quarterback next Monday.

Bowles said on Monday that he wants to first watch film of Saturday's game against the Giants before making an announcement. The Jets will conclude their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Eagles at home on August 31.
Tags: Bryce Petty, Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown
Read More
Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Jets owner Woody Johnson has passed on the duties of team chairman and CEO to his brother, Christopher Johnson, the team announced on Monday.

The anticipated move came after Woody Johnson was sworn in as US Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland on Monday.  

Earlier this month, Woody Johnson was confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role.
Read More
(Jim O'Connor)
(Jim O'Connor)

Jets fans took to Twitter after Sunday night's episode of HBO's Game of Thrones to jokingly suggest the Night King should be their quarterback.

Warning: Episode spoilers below!
Read More
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) and outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) celebrate after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Jets defeated the 49ers 23-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Kyle Terada)
December 11, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (92) and outside linebacker Darron Lee (50) celebrate after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Jets defeated the 49ers 23-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Kyle Terada)

The NFL has cleared Jets players Darron Lee and Leonard Williams of any violations of league rules after an investigation into an incident at a New York music festival in June turned up a lack of evidence.

The incident involved Williams dragging Lee away from what Jets coach Todd Bowles later described as "an argument with his girlfriend" during the Governors Ball on Randalls Island. The argument and the aftermath were caught on video and posted to social media.

The Twitter user who posted the video said the woman was "shaken and in tears" after the incident. The user also described Lee as "aggressive" and claimed the Jets linebacker "started to manhandle" the woman, "grabbed" her, and "started dragging her away."

Upon announcing that the league's investigation was closed, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email "Following a review, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that there was a violation of the personal conduct policy."
Tags: Darron Lee, Leonard Williams, Ralph Vacchiano
Read More
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) poses for a photo with NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith prior to Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) poses for a photo with NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith prior to Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is close to getting a five-year contract extension to remain in his position atop the league, according to multiple reports.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Goodell will earn close to what he is during his current contract, which is set to end in 2019. Goodell has presided over the NFL since 2006 since he took over for Paul Tagliabue. The extension would keep him on as commissioner until 2024.
Read More
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

After losing some veterans on the offensive line, the Jets are looking for some answers and reliability in the trenches as they march toward the regular season. 

The offense struggled as a whole in Saturday's loss at the Lions, producing just 85 rushing yards and six total points. Quarterback Christian Hackenberg only went 2-of-6 for 14 yards in the first half. Head coach Todd Bowles attributes that to some issues on the line. 
Read More

In the latest episode of The Jet Stream, Jonas Schwartz and Willie Colon look back at the eight sacks the Jets' D laid on the Tennessee Titans, as well as Christian Hackenberg's performance. Later, the guys discuss the wide receivers, offensive line, and their expectations for this week's matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Read More
Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets cornerback Dexter McDougle (23) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Schneidler)
Aug 12, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets cornerback Dexter McDougle (23) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings (15) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports (Dennis Schneidler)

This preseason, I'll be spotlighting an under-the-radar player who impressed me in each game and assessing that player's chances of making the team. Today, we'll look at one of the top performers in the Jets' 16-6 loss to the Lions, cornerback Dexter McDougle.

Who is he?
Tags: Dexter McDougle
Read More
Aug 19, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)
Aug 19, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Remember all that progress that Christian Hackenberg appeared to make in the Jets' preseason opener? Well, by Week 2 it was gone.

Hackenberg, getting a surprise start over veteran Josh McCown, gave an ugly and unproductive performance in the Jets 16-6 loss to the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. He was a miserable 2 of 6 for 14 yards, with both completions coming on dump-offs to running back Bilal Powell. In a full half of action he led the Jets to just two first downs and a total of 43 yards.
Read More
jets Archives