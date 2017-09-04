After he was waived by the New York Giants over the weekend, tight end Will Tye is excited to be a member of the Jets after they signed him on Sunday.

"I'm happy to be anywhere, just being able to contribute, because I know I can help," Tye said, according to Newsday's Bob Glauber. "I know I belong in this league. That's a huge plus for me, to be somewhere fast. It feels good to be wanted, to be somewhere you know you can help and contribute. I'm ready to be on the field, ready to play, that's for sure."

Despite having 90 catches for 859 yards and four touchdowns in 29 games over the past two seasons, Tye was cut by the Giants in favor of Rhett Ellison, Evan Engram, Matt LaCosse and Jerell Adams.

He was not a free agent for long, as he was one of four players the Jets picked up off waivers on Sunday.

"It's a heck of an addition for us," quarterback Josh McCown said, according to Glauber. "Anybody that we can add that we feel like's going to help us that the organization feels like can help us, we're all for it. We're glad to have Will. Great attitude, good energy out there today and a willingness to work. That's the main thing. We know what lies ahead of us in the next five days. We're going to be spending a lot of extra time together to get caught up to speed, but we're willing to do it. Glad Will's here."

The Jets signed the 25-year-old Tye to be their third tight end entering the season while Austin Seferian-Jenkins serves his two-game suspension. The Jets also have rookie Jordan Leggett and second-year pro Eric Tomlinson at tight end to begin the season.

Head coach Todd Bowles said he is confident Tye can get up to speed relatively quickly heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, and Tye is also hopeful he can contribute right away.

"It will be tough at first learning a new offense, how they call things, but it's a transition period," he said. "I've played in the West Coast the last two years, being moved around so many places. I can play on the ball, outside the ball, in the backfield. I'm going to learn everything fast. I'll be here all night, all morning. I'm going to learn it."