THE GAME

The Miami Dolphins (1-0) at the Jets (0-2) at the Meadowlands on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET.

THE WEATHER

It will be a hot one, with only a few clouds and some light Meadowlands winds keeping the temperature south of 90 degrees. So the team from Miami should feel right at home.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Jets are running out of winnable games quickly. Not that this is one, but their home opener is probably more winnable than last week's cross-country game in Oakland. Yes, nothing good was expected, but the faster this all falls apart, the faster the Jets will have to turn toward 2018, meaning pulling QB Josh McCown for Christian Hackenberg. They're not there yet, but if they fall to 0-3, the big switch may end up being only a couple of weeks away.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Jets RB Matt Forte. The running backs still remain the Jets' best weapons, and they could be a force in this game. The Dolphins' biggest weakness on defense is at linebacker, where they are mostly young and will be without the suspended Lawrence Timmons. It's not easy to get through that Miami defensive line, but if the Jets can get Forte (and Bilal Powell and rookie Elijah McGuire) out into the open, they will have a chance to do some damage. If the Jets are smart, look for screens and dump offs as much as possible as a way for them to move the football.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins vs. Dolphins linebackers. The Dolphins were just not good in covering tight ends last season, and now their linebacking corps is in a state of upheaval with the suspension of Timmons and the trade this week for veteran Stephone Anthony. Normally, that's not a problem against the Jets, but they have made a renewed commitment to getting their tight ends involved under new offensive coordinator John Morton. Through two games, Jets tight ends have caught seven passes for 71 yards and been targeted 10 times on 63 passes. And that's without Seferian-Jenkins, who was serving a two-game suspension. He's their best tight end, and it would be a safe bet that they target him now that he's back.

THE PICK

The Jets offense is what it is, but it's the defense that has been such a disappointment through the first two weeks of the season. They were really worn down by the Raiders last week. Granted, that was on the road and against a better team, so maybe this game won't be as bad. But the Dolphins have a much better running back in Jay Ajayi, and if the Jets' tackling is as bad as it was in Oakland, he'll rush for 200 yards. Also, the secondary hasn't been much better than it was last season -- at least at cornerback -- so they are likely to have their hands full with Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry. Maybe if they could generate a pass rush they could force Jay Cutler into a mistake or two, but they haven't gotten their pass rush going yet, and that will be difficult with Muhammad Wilkerson injured.

New York's best hope is that its running backs and tight ends can exploit Miami's linebackers enough to potentially open things up for a shot or two downfield. That seems like a lot to hope for, though, because the Jets defense hasn't shown it can hold down the scoring. Until it does, it's going to be very hard to ever pick the Jets to win. … Dolphins 27, Jets 16.

MY RECORD: 1-1

MY RECORD WHEN PICKING JETS TO WIN: 0-1

MY RECORD WHEN PICKING JETS TO LOSE: 1-0