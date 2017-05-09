Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

As bad as things were for the New York Jets last season, most people think things are about to get even worse. But not Muhammad Wilkerson. He sees something different.

After a miserable 5-11 season, he sees the Jets on the way back up.

"The team will definitely be positive and do more things better than we did last year -- I can guarantee that," Wilkerson said on Tuesday night. "We'll have more wins than we did last year. That's a fact."

Granted, as far as guarantees go, vowing to hit the six-win mark isn't exactly going out on a limb. But with the Jets dumping veterans left and right and embarking on a near-total rebuilding job, positive outlooks are hard to fine.

Wilkerson, speaking before the United Way Gridiron Gala at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan, said he's seen good things from his teammates during the first few weeks of the offseason program. He said they haven't let the housecleaning get them down.

"It's a lot of veterans that are gone, but it's just the way that we've been approaching this offseason thus far," Wilkerson said. "We've got a long way before the regular season kicks off. Just right now, what we've got going on in the locker room, and how guys are preparing right now during the offseason, shows that we'll definitely be successful come the regular season."

Wilkerson put himself in that category, too. He had as bad a season as any Jet last year, as he struggled to regain his form after ankle surgery. He ended up with just 4 ½ sacks in 15 games, but he also had his attitude questioned and was suspended for one quarter of one game for being late to several team meetings.

Then, a report this offseason said Wilkerson was very out of shape, though that didn't appear to be the case at all Tuesday.

All in all, though, it has been a terrible start to the five-year, $86 million contract he signed last offseason. The struggles and criticisms have motivated Wilkerson heading into this year.

"People want to take shots. All that does is add fuel to my fire, put a spark under me," he said. "I'm going into my seventh year. I know what I need to do. I know what I'm capable of doing. Last year was last year. It didn't go my way as far as myself, my team. But I know what I need to do."

And his teammates know what they need to do too, he said, no matter how dire the predictions are outside of the team.

"I'm pretty sure I can speak for most of my teammates, and we don't care what anybody says outside the building," he said. "It's about us, the Jets organization. So that's all that matters to us."