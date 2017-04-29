(AP)
(AP)

When a team is picking in the Top 10, it should be a lot easier to predict who they're going to take than it has been for the Jets at No. 6 this year. There usually aren't a lot of variables. In this draft, though, there are a ton.

The big one, of course, is the Quarterback Question: Will the Jets pick one or pass? There's also the question of whether they'll make the pick at all (word is that GM Mike Maccagnan is listening to offers to trade down). And if they stay put, it's also not completely clear which players will go in the Top 5.

So let's take those variables one by one:

The Quarterback Question

It seems simple enough, right? The Jets don't have a franchise quarterback, so they should take one if they can. Any NFL executive or coach would tell you that, given that quarterback is the most important position in sports. And while scouts and executives around the league are mixed on this quarterback class, I'm told there are some in the Jets organization that like North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, arguably the top quarterback in the class.

Video: Highlights of QB Mitch Trubisky

The question gets a little more complicated, though, by the fact that Maccagnan drafted Christian Hackenberg in the second round last year. It doesn't seem likely that Maccagnan would draft another quarterback high, which no matter how he spins it would be an admission that Hackenberg was a mistake. That would be somewhat stunning for a GM to admit a mistake on a high second-round pick before ever actually seeing him play.

The flip side of that, though, is that if Maccagnan knows he made a mistake, isn't it better to correct it now? Quarterback is so important, if he's got a chance to grab a better one than he has, he's got to do it. In fact, that's what many, many people around the league think will happen -- even as Maccagnan has downplayed his interest.

For what it's worth, though, I'm not buying it. I think Maccagnan is hoping to bait some team into trading up, either with the Jets (which would net him more draft picks) or in front of the Jets (which would push a Top 5 player into his lap). So yeah, I'm calling his bluff on the quarterback talk.

Will they trade down?

Back at the scouting combine in early-March, Maccagnan said he was "open for business" with all his draft picks and laid out a philosophy of hoping to acquire more picks if he could. Since then he's backed off that, especially in the first round, where he now says he's "comfortable" with the choices he has.

That comfort might be another way of driving up the price, though. The Jets have so many needs, I really think they'll gladly trade down -- at least a few spots -- if they can acquire an additional second-round pick, or maybe a third and a fourth. The obvious trading partner would be Cleveland at 12, especially since the Browns apparently want Trubisky. That scenario is a perfect fit.

It takes two to tango and trade, though, so it's much easier to speculate than it is to actually do. The truth is, while a source said the Browns and Jets have had preliminary discussions about the pick, nothing will happen until the Jets are on the clock and everyone knows what their options are. The Browns may get antsy before then and trade up to 5 with Tennessee. But if they don't, it's a lock that the Browns and Jets will at least talk in the 10 minutes before the pick is in.

Who will be available?

It seems likely that Texas A&M's Myles Garrett will go first and Stanford DE Solomon Thomas will go second (though neither of those are locks). After that, it gets a little murky. The consensus next best players are, in some order LSU safety Jamal Adams, Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker and LSU running back Leonard Fournette. Some people might want to add in Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, too.

Video: LSU RB Leonard Fournette highlights

The Bears, at No. 3, are probably going to pick someone in the secondary -- Adams, Hooker or Lattimore. The Jaguars could be a spot for Fournette or maybe Allen. Then come the Titans, who could go in a bunch of different directions, including trading down -- which the Jets would love to see. Even if they don't, the odds seem good that at least one of the top 3 DBs -- Adams, Hooker, Lattimore -- will be waiting for the Jets.

One thing to watch, though: Many scouts have told me that Allen, due to shoulder concerns, is the most likely Top 5 player to slip out of the Top 5. If that happens, would the Jets unexpectedly take another defensive lineman the way they did when Leonard Williams fell to them at 6 two years ago? It would have to be discussed.

OK, enough talk. With the 6th overall pick, the Jets will select...

First of all, I do think they will make the sixth pick. It's easy to play fantasy football and create trade possibilities, but they don't often happen when they're expected. I think the Browns are more likely to trade up over the Jets to 5 than they are to trade with the Jets at 6.

I also think that Adams and Fournette will be gone before the Jets pick, taking two strong possibilities out of the equation. Allen could be there, but unless the Jets know they have a taker for Sheldon Richardson, it doesn't make a lot of sense to add to their defensive line glut.

That will leave them to decide between Hooker and Lattimore, and given those two choices it seems simple to me. This might be the deepest draft for cornerbacks in years, but why wait? They will take Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore, the best corner on almost everyone's board.

Video: Highlights of Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

Now, safety might actually be more of a need for the Jets, and the very late word from several NFL sources on Wednesday was that the Jets were zeroing in on Hooker. They apparently love him and are not scared off by the fact he's coming off hip and hernia surgery. I think most of that speculation is an increased feeling that Lattimore will be gone by the time the Jets pick, either to Chicago at 3 or Tennessee at 5.

And that may be true, but I'm betting on Lattimore sliding through, and I still think that if the Jets end up with a choice between Lattimore and Hooker, they'll go with the cornerback. He's a safer pick, despite a history of hamstring issues. And the Jets have a recent history of building their defense around a talented cornerback. Who knows if Lattimore will even be a fraction of what Darrelle Revis was, but with him in the secondary and Leonard Williams up front, that's a heck of a start for the future.

If Lattimore is gone, bank on Hooker being the choice. If Fournette somehow slips through, he might be the pick over both of them. And if the Jets do trade down a few spots, Howard might be back in the mix (depending on how far they drop), or they could take a long look at Clemson receiver Mike Williams, too.
Jeanne Coakley talks with the Jets' first-round pick, Jamal Adams, and highlights the team's second- and third-round picks.
The Jets made two deals during the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, giving them two extra picks going into rounds 4-7 Saturday.
The Jets selected ArDarius Stewart with the 79h overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. 
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of the season from the Jets' second-round pick, safety Marcus Maye.

The Jets selected Marcus Maye with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
The Daily News Live panel assesses the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets and the needs of each team going into Rounds 2 and 3.

The panel analyzes the first round picks of the Jets and Giants and their needs that have to be addressed going into Round 2.
The Jets are looking to trade safety Calvin Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL draft, according to USA Today reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Jets took LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round Thursday. Pryor is going into his fifth year with the Jets, who might not pick up his option at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent next March.
First-round pick Jamal Adams speaks to the media for the first time after being selected by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft.

First round pick Jamal Adams speaks to the media for the first time about being selected by the Jets.
The first round of the Draft couldn't have worked out much better for the Jets. A player atop their board, whom they didn't think they'd get, ended up falling right into their lap. And for the second time in three years, they stood pat at No. 6 and ended up with a Top 3 player.

Could they have a similar stroke of luck in the second round?

It's entirely possible with the Jets slated to pick seventh when Day 2 of the draft resumes on Friday night. They will have three picks over two rounds -- 39th overall in Round 2, and 70th and 107th overall in Round 3 (the latter is a comp pick and the final pick of the night). And there are a whole bunch of players still available that many considered first-round talents...
While most of the attention this weekend will be on the top picks, it's those teams that can find some diamonds in the rough who end up having the most productive draft classes. Every team, even the Jets, has seen success with late-round picks and undrafted free agents, and the Jets will be hoping some of this weekend's less-heralded selections will emulate some of those lightning-in-a-bottle type successes from the past.

With that in mind, let's count down my choices for the top draft steals in Jets history...

5. Brandon Moore, OG, Illinois, 2002 (Undrafted)

Having been drafted as a defensive tackle, "Meat" spent over a decade with the Jets, winning the starting right guard spot in 2004 and making it his own, as he ascended to Pro Bowl status by 2011. Moore, who was selected to announce one of the Jets' picks on Friday, sneaks into the top-five ahead of more recent undrafted pick-ups Mike DeVito and Damon Harrison, because he lasted a lot longer with the team than they did.
The Jets bolstered their secondary by picking LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, and the team is high on Adams' potential.

"He is an outstanding player, obviously. Smart, fast, tough, physical, he's an alpha, he's good on and off the field," Bowles said. "He checked all the boxes for us and really, we think we got a real good football player. We had him rated high."

Adams, a 6-foot, 214-pound defensive back, was one of the highest-rated players in the draft -- one whom the Jets originally didn't think would be there at 6, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.

The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Jamal Adams, talking to the Jets' newest member about how it feels to be drafted in the first round.

The Jets selected Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Mike Maccagnan to learn about his mindset heading into the 2017 NFL draft.

Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Mike Maccagnan and discuss his mind set heading into the 2017 NFL draft.
Ralph Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths to discuss the NFL Draft and the players the Jets are considering with the sixth overall pick.

Ralph Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths to discuss the NFL Draft and the players the Jets may be looking at with the 6th overall pick.
Many people around the NFL consider this to be one of the hardest first rounds to project in years. That's at least partly due to the uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will go, but also because of deep top tier of talent (perhaps 10 or 11 picks deep) and because many scouts don't see much of a difference between players ranked in the 10-15 range and those they rank down near 25-32.

After consulting with many NFL sources and experts (and my own imagination), here is my final answer on the first round: My SNY Mock Draft 3.0. I feel pretty good that the Cleveland Browns will indeed make the first overall selection. Other than that … no guarantees and I reserve the right to change my mind:
The Jets waived unning back Brandon Burks, wide receiver Darius Jennings, long snapper Josh Latham, linebacker Jeff Luc and defensive lineman Julien Obioha on Wednesday, ESPN.com's Richi Cimini reports.

 
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss which players the Jets could choose in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

They are coming off a miserable 5-11 season, released many of their most recognizable players, and they are beginning what looks like a complete rebuilding job.

So yes, the Jets need pretty much everything.
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan discusses the final days of preparation leading up to the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

One last look at the top players on the board for the Jets as they prepare to make the sixth overall pick on April 27:

1.CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State - He has been in the No. 1 spot on this board almost from the beginning because of his skill and because he seems likely to be there at 6. The Chicago Bears seem to like him at 3 and there's a chance the Tennessee Titans will take him at 5, but both teams seem to have other priorities. If he gets through to the Jets, it will be hard to pass up this 6-foot, 193-pounder who could give them the shut-down cornerback they haven't had since Darrelle Revis was still Darrelle Revis. (Last report: 1)...
Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss who the Jets will select with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Jeane Coakley and Willie Colon discuss if the Jets should take a TE, the QB situation and the offensive line ahead of Thursday's draft.
Jon Hein and Marc Malusis debate if the Jets would be smart to use their first-round pick to select Michigan's Jabrill Peppers.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

After initially being "open for business" with the sixth pick of the draft and admitting a desire to trade down, Mike Maccagnan seemed to close up shop on Monday. Now the Jets GM says "We feel pretty good at 6 right now."

And they should, because if the sudden frenzy over the quarterbacks in this draft is more than just a smokescreen, the Jets will end up with a better player at 6 than they previously believed.

For the longest time it didn't look like any quarterback would go in the first five picks of the NFL draft. The scouting world was down on all of the top quarterbacks in the draft and few believed any were worthy of even a Top 10 pick. The idea that any of them could end up as the top pick seemed crazy -- as crazy as the idea that two could go in the Top 10...
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan has spent a lot of time this offseason looking at the quarterbacks in this draft. But that isn't necessarily unusual. In fact, he said, the Jets "feel pretty good" about the quarterbacks they already have.

"We have the two young guys (Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty) and we like both of them in terms of ability and potential," the Jets GM said during his pre-draft press briefing on Monday. "We feel pretty good about the guys we have."

That hasn't stopped him from looking, of course, and at least considering the possibility of the Jets drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick. They have scouted the top quarterbacks in the draft heavily this offseason and many believe the Jets will take one in that spot...
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss whether the Giants or Jets will select a tight end in the NFL Draft.

Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss whether the Giants or Jets will select a tight end in the NFL Draft.
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss who the Jets will select with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss who the Jets will select with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft. 
Daily News Live considers all of the Jets' options regarding the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Daily News Live considers all of the Jets' options regarding the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft.
The less the rest of the nation has to see the Jets, the better.

That seemed to be the thinking of the NFL and its partner networks as they made up the 2017 schedule. The Jets, coming off a 5-11 season and heading for a year that doesn't appear to be promising, are scheduled to play only one game in prime time on national TV - a league-mandated Thursday night game that every team must have.
The Jets will open the 2017 season in Buffalo against the Bills and close it in New England against the Patriots.

The Jets will also face the Raiders in Oakland in Week 2 and host the L.A. Chargers in Week 16...
Miami tight end David Njoku discusses his senior season and how he is handling the pressure that comes with being a top draft pick.
Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Here is the most up-to-date information on what the Jets have done during free agency, including contract details and salary cap information. The signing period will continue through the NFL draft and right up until the start of training camp in July, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates.

JETS SALARY CAP SPACE
SNY.tv takes a look at the highlights of Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore.

The Jets will meet with Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore on Tuesday, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Gareon Conley, another CB from Ohio State, will visit the Jets on Tuesday as well.

Lattimore, 20, became a starter for the Buckeyes this past season, and was given First Team All-Big Ten honors.

The 6'0", 194-pounder redshirted during his first season at Ohio State in 2014 and was limited to just seven games in 2015 due to hamstring issues.
The DNL crew discusses Muhammad Wilkerson's arrival at the Jets' Florham Park facility after coming off a disappointing 2016 season.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

For the first time in three years, Muhammad Wilkerson showed up for the start of the New York Jets' offseason training program.

The big defensive lineman was pictured at the Jets facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Monday morning, as the team officially kicked off its voluntary workouts. Last year, Wilkerson declined to participate because he wasn't happy with being tagged as the Jets "franchise player." He skipped them in 2015 as he hoped to pressure the Jets to give him a new deal.
In addition to meeting with Miami tight end David Njoku on Monday, the New York Jets also met with Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster and NC State safety Josh Jones, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Jets, who own the No. 6 pick in next week's NFL Draft, have given no indication as to which player they might pick, as a sample of 30-plus mock drafts has New York picking between eight players, ranging from quarterbacks to cornerbacks.

Foster, who recorded five sacks and 115 total tackles in his senior season with Alabama in 2016, is a 6-foot, 229-pound linebacker who did not participate in the NFL combine.
CB Marcus Williams has signed his free agent tender with the Jets, the team announced Monday.

Williams, who has spent the last three seasons with the Jets, has eight interceptions over the last two seasons. 
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of former UNC quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Mitch Trubisky.

Ralph Vacchiano Facebook | Twitter | Archive

The only consensus among the mock drafters on whom the Jets will take at No. 6 is that there is no consensus -- and that's unusual for such a high pick this late in the process.

But with only 10 days to go until the first round of the NFL draft begins, the picks in 32 mock drafts examined by SNY are split fairly evenly among eight players. The belief seems to be that the Jets will use the pick to fix their secondary (50 percent of the mock drafts have them going corner or safety), though some still believe they'll take a quarterback (32 percent).
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays from former Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku.

The New York Jets will meet with Miami tight end David Njoku on Monday after his previously scheduled meeting with thwe Giants was canceled, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

After having a formal interview with the Giants at February's NFL Combine, Njoku was scheduled to meet with the Giants for a second time on Monday, according to The Record's Art Stapleton. Instead, the New Jersey native will meet with the Jets. 

The 20-year-old Njoku, who is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, had 43 catches and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season.
The New York Jets will meet with former California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb this week, according to ESPN's Adam Caplan.

Webb, 22, threw for 4,295 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his senior season with Cal. In his four-year college career, which includes three seasons at Texas Tech, he threw for 9,852 yards, 83 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Webb, a 6-foot-5, 229-pound quarterback, has drawn comparisons to Brock Osweiler, according to his NFL.com draft profile page.

"He obviously is going to need coaching after being in those offenses at Texas Tech and Cal," one AFC scout told NFL.com. "I think he has enough between the ears to unlearn some of his bad habits and start to get things right. I see another Nick Foles if you give him time to develop."
The New York Jets will meet with former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley this week, according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Conley, whom Scouts Inc. rates as the No. 21 prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft, totaled four interceptions and eight passes defensed in 13 games with the Buckeyes last season.

A 6-foot, 195-pound junior, Conley ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, had a 37-inch vertical leap and recorded a 6.68-second three-cone drill time at the NFL combine.
The Jets have terminated the contract of LB Julian Stanford.

In 2016, Stanford notched 15 solo tackles and assisted with 7 more across 9 games. He did not record a sack or interception. His lone season with the Jets, which began on the practice squad, ended when an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve.
Jets CB Nick Marshall has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, the league announced Friday.

Marshall is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
Corey Griffin and Brian Bassett are joined by Jets and NFL Draft writer Jeff Lloyd as Draft Season is in full swing, and this week they take a close look at the offensive options in the draft, even if they don't love what they see.

Click below to listen!
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of former UNC quarterback and NFL Draft prospect Mitch Trubisky.

The Jets are bringing in North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky for a visit today, according to Adam Caplan of ESPN.

Trubisky is widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

The Jets have made their interest in Trubisky known over the last month. New York sent a large contingent of scouts for the quarterback's pro day, and followed it up with a private workout in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Center Wesley Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender for $2.75 million to return to the Jets, according to multiple reports

Johnson started the final four games with the Jets last year when Nick Mangold was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. 

During his three seasons with the Jets, Johnson has started in nine games, with eight of those coming in 2016. 

 
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays from former Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes II.

Latest Update (April 12)

10:00AM: Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes is visiting with the Jets today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mahomes would have hired Jeremy Bates to be his private QB coach this offseason, but was unable to once the Jets hired Bates as the team's QB coach, Schefter added. The two have mutual respect for each other.

With the draft 15 days away, the Jets are reportedly looking hard at the quarterbacks available.
The New York Jets held a workout with former Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Knight, 23, threw for 2,432 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games with the Aggies last year.

In three prior seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, Knight threw for 3,424 yards, 25 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.
The New York Jets will play three preseason games at MetLife Stadium this year.

New York will open its preseason slate at home against the Tennessee Titans between Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, then face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 2, played between Aug. 17 and Aug. 21.

The Jets will be the road team when they face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 3, played between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28, then end their preseason schedule at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 31.
Willie Colon calls it quits for his career in the NFL and hosted a retirement party Friday attended by friends and teammates.
The Jets added free agent cornerback John Ojo on Friday. The 6'3, 205 lb former Edmonton Eskimo has spent the past three years in the Canadian Football League.

His CFL run was highlighted by a 41 tackle, five interception season in 2015. 
