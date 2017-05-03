Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

Jets fans have endured more than their fair share of pain over the years. Too many losses. Too many broken promises. Too much unfulfilled potential.

Unfortunately it looks like a lot more pain is on its way in the 2017 season, as the Jets embark on what sure looks like a complete rebuilding of the franchise. The best advice to Jets fans might be: Be patient.

But even Jets owner Woody Johnson knows better than to ask them to do that.

"Don't use the word patient," Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN Radio. "They're not patient. I think judge it by progress. So pay close attention to what's going on."

That is probably the best anyone in the Jets organization can offer now that they've spent the offseason tearing down a bloated, overpriced, aging roster and - for the most part - given it an infusion of youth. They're obviously not a contender and they can't even forecast a run at the playoffs with a straight face.

The best the Jets can offer is a belief that this rebuilding job was necessary, and perhaps a little bit of long-term hope.

"If you want to go to the promised land, you have to go in a certain direction," Johnson explained. "I think this is a direction we've never tried in the 17 years I've been associated with the Jets. We've never gone this way -- building through the draft, building through young free agents that a lot of guys don't even pay attention to."

That of course is not what Jets fans want to hear after six straight seasons without a playoff berth, and after enduring the misery of last year's 5-11 disaster on the heels of their near-miss, 10-6 season the year before. But the reality is the Jets had no choice undertaking a project they should've begun one year earlier. Their 2015 season was always more mirage than reality thanks to a soft schedule, an overachieving team and a magical season by a mediocre quarterback.

They had to - and still have to - purge themselves of overpriced veterans who won't be around when the rebuilding project is completed. They needed to establish a talent base for the future. And at nearly every position - perhaps with the notable exception of quarterback - they have.

So yes, now Jets fans do need to muster up a little more patience, which won't be easy. There's a theory that teams can't rebuild in New York, that fans here are too demanding of instant gratification for the high ticket prices. That's always been a bit of a myth, though. New York sports fans can do a lot, and rally around good young talent - as long as the arrow is pointing up.

And that, believe it or not, is what Johnson is asking fans to look for during the 2017 season. He doesn't want the team to be judged by the win-loss record. He prefers that's judged based on the progress the Jets make.

"Really, the way I want to be judged, hopefully from the fans' standpoint, is just watch how we improve during the year," Johnson said. "Look at each individual on the team, and if they're getting better. That's a mark of progress. That's what we're looking for."

Of course there is still one big missing piece to the Jets' rebuilding project - and to their offer of hope. Josh McCown, who'll be 38 years old in July, is not part of any Jets future. So "We've got to find a quarterback," Johnson said. Maybe it will be Christian Hackenberg, the Jets' second-round pick from a year ago. At least that's their hope.

And it's part of the plan, to bring in as many young players as possible, at every position, and to hope what comes out the other side turns out to be consistently good team.

"We've tried a lot of different things," Johnson said. "What we've done over the years is trade picks away and put too big an emphasis on free agency and not enough emphasis on developing our own. What we haven't done is really concentrate on younger players. I think you're better off with a home-grown guy."

Developing those home-grown guys will take time, of course - time Jets fans surely would prefer not to waste. But it's the unavoidable reality if the Jets want to build a perennial winner, not a one-year wonder that will collapse in a short time. They know they need to experience some short-term pain for their long-term gains.

And all they can hope, Johnson said, is that the fans "judge it by progress". Left unsaid is that "progress" is all he can offer, since he can't promise many wins.