New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson before the preseason game at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta)

Jets fans have endured more than their fair share of pain over the years. Too many losses. Too many broken promises. Too much unfulfilled potential.

Unfortunately it looks like a lot more pain is on its way in the 2017 season, as the Jets embark on what sure looks like a complete rebuilding of the franchise. The best advice to Jets fans might be: Be patient.

But even Jets owner Woody Johnson knows better than to ask them to do that.

"Don't use the word patient," Johnson said Tuesday on ESPN Radio. "They're not patient. I think judge it by progress. So pay close attention to what's going on."

That is probably the best anyone in the Jets organization can offer now that they've spent the offseason tearing down a bloated, overpriced, aging roster and - for the most part - given it an infusion of youth. They're obviously not a contender and they can't even forecast a run at the playoffs with a straight face.

The best the Jets can offer is a belief that this rebuilding job was necessary, and perhaps a little bit of long-term hope.

"If you want to go to the promised land, you have to go in a certain direction," Johnson explained. "I think this is a direction we've never tried in the 17 years I've been associated with the Jets. We've never gone this way -- building through the draft, building through young free agents that a lot of guys don't even pay attention to."

That of course is not what Jets fans want to hear after six straight seasons without a playoff berth, and after enduring the misery of last year's 5-11 disaster on the heels of their near-miss, 10-6 season the year before. But the reality is the Jets had no choice undertaking a project they should've begun one year earlier. Their 2015 season was always more mirage than reality thanks to a soft schedule, an overachieving team and a magical season by a mediocre quarterback.

They had to - and still have to - purge themselves of overpriced veterans who won't be around when the rebuilding project is completed. They needed to establish a talent base for the future. And at nearly every position - perhaps with the notable exception of quarterback - they have.

So yes, now Jets fans do need to muster up a little more patience, which won't be easy. There's a theory that teams can't rebuild in New York, that fans here are too demanding of instant gratification for the high ticket prices. That's always been a bit of a myth, though. New York sports fans can do a lot, and rally around good young talent - as long as the arrow is pointing up.

And that, believe it or not, is what Johnson is asking fans to look for during the 2017 season. He doesn't want the team to be judged by the win-loss record. He prefers that's judged based on the progress the Jets make.

"Really, the way I want to be judged, hopefully from the fans' standpoint, is just watch how we improve during the year," Johnson said. "Look at each individual on the team, and if they're getting better. That's a mark of progress. That's what we're looking for."

Of course there is still one big missing piece to the Jets' rebuilding project - and to their offer of hope. Josh McCown, who'll be 38 years old in July, is not part of any Jets future. So "We've got to find a quarterback," Johnson said. Maybe it will be Christian Hackenberg, the Jets' second-round pick from a year ago. At least that's their hope.

And it's part of the plan, to bring in as many young players as possible, at every position, and to hope what comes out the other side turns out to be consistently good team.

"We've tried a lot of different things," Johnson said. "What we've done over the years is trade picks away and put too big an emphasis on free agency and not enough emphasis on developing our own. What we haven't done is really concentrate on younger players. I think you're better off with a home-grown guy."

Developing those home-grown guys will take time, of course - time Jets fans surely would prefer not to waste. But it's the unavoidable reality if the Jets want to build a perennial winner, not a one-year wonder that will collapse in a short time. They know they need to experience some short-term pain for their long-term gains.

And all they can hope, Johnson said, is that the fans "judge it by progress". Left unsaid is that "progress" is all he can offer, since he can't promise many wins.
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)
New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. (Brad Penner)

New York Jets great Joe Namath is rooting for Christian Hackenberg to win the quarterback competition the team will hold during training camp for the starting job.

"I'd like to see Hackenberg get a shot, and I'd like to see him win the job," Namath told Bob Glauber of Newsday Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day event in New York. "That would give us the [hope of], 'Hey, lookie here. Maybe we don't do it this year, but boy, we'll get ready next year. We'll get ready the year after that.' "

Hackenberg, last year's second round pick, will compete with the recently signed veteran Josh McCown and third-year QB Bryce Petty for the starting position. The second-year QB out of Penn State did not play a single down last season.
(Raymond Carlin III)
(Raymond Carlin III)

Jets WR Eric Decker, who had season-ending surgeries on his hip and shoulder last season, says he'll be ready for training camp.

"My health is good," Decker said, according to Newsday. "I'm back and I'm doing everything right now. There are no [structural] issues. I'm just getting my strength back. But as far as everything else, I'm a full go."

Decker also weighed in on his status amid the Jets' youth movement, which included the removal of CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini from the roster.

"I don't think anyone's ever locked in, unless you've got a guaranteed contract," Decker said. "But I'm not worried about that. I'm more worried about going to work every day. My motto my entire life in football has been, 'I'm going to lose my job, so I have to work harder than the next person.' That's how I approach it. Everything else takes care of itself."
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Jets owner Woody Johnson wants the team to be judged by how much they improve during the season.

"The way I want to be judged, hopefully from the fans' standpoint, is just watch how we improve during the year," Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN New York radio.

Johnson, who said he wants the Jets to focus more on free agency and less on trading draft picks, said the team's youth movement is "a direction we've never tried in the 17 years I've been involved with the Jets."

CB Darrelle Revis, WR Brandon Marshall, C Nick Mangold, K Nick Folk, and RT Breno Giacomini are among the players the Jets have cut since the end of the 2016 season.
New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada)
New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. (Kyle Terada)

The Jets are not going to pick up S Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option, making the safety a free agent following the 2017 season, a Jets source confirmed to SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano.

New York had been attempting to trade Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL Draft, but were unable to make a deal.

Pryor appeared in 15 games for the Jets last season, making 62 total tackles while forcing one fumble. 
Loud Mouths: Jets, Giants Drafts 00:02:24
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein discuss if fans should care that the Jets didn't take a QB and the Giants waited to take a lineman in the draft

(James Snook)
(James Snook)

Once the draft was over, the Jets had room to sign six undrafted free agents -- although they can create room for more by cutting other players on their roster.

Below is a list of the UDFAs they are believed to have signed since the end of the NFL draft on Saturday night. The list is not official until the Jets announce it, which usually comes after the player actually signs his contract. Until then, the team or the player can change their minds, and sometimes players don't pass physicals.

Also sometimes players say they've "signed" when they really mean to say they've been invited to rookie mini-camp for a tryout - which may explain why there are more than six "signed" players below.
The Road to the NFL Draft 00:03:29
In the days before the draft, SNY told the stories of three local football players and their road to the NFL draft. Now all three -- Curtis SamuelDavid Njoku and Anthony Cioffi -- are on NFL rosters. Below is a look at where they landed in, and after, the NFL draft:

TE David Njoku (Miami; Cedar Grove, N.J.)
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)

There is no doubt who the biggest winner was in the 2017 draft for the Jets. No one had a better three days than Christian Hackenberg.

Once thought to be the Jets possible Quarterback of the Future, he apparently still is after the Jets avoided the Quarterback Class of 2017 with all of their nine draft picks over the three days of the NFL draft. That wasn't a guarantee, either. They heavily scouted the top ones, and all of them except for North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky were available when they made the sixth overall pick.
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jamal Adams (LSU) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jamal Adams (LSU) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)

There has long been a conventional wisdom in the NFL that safeties aren't usually worth high draft picks. There are exceptions, of course, but good ones can often be developed later. And there are more premium positions like quarterback, receiver, cornerback and defensive end.

Still, the value was so high on LSU safety Jamal Adams that he was a great pick for the Jets when he fell to No. 6.

But taking another one near the top of the second round?
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL. (Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL. (Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)

Minutes after the 2017 NFL Draft ended, the Jets got bad news about their second-round pick from 2015.

Wide receiver Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season with a torn ACL, according to general manager Mike Maccagnan. Smith, who missed most of last season and has only played three NFL games, sustained the injury in the first team workout of the year.
Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Derrick Jones (19) reacts after a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)
Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Derrick Jones (19) reacts after a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half in the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Derick E. Hingle)

The Jets selected Derrick Jones with the 204th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was their third pick of the sixth round and final pick of the draft.
Nov 28, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jalin Marshall (7) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Michigan Wolverines safety Jeremy Clark (34) in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)
Nov 28, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jalin Marshall (7) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Michigan Wolverines safety Jeremy Clark (34) in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports (Tim Fuller)

The Jets selected Jeremy Clark with the 197th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the second of four Jets' sixth-round picks.

 

THE VITALS:
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

The Jets traded down for fifth time in 24 hours Saturday at the start of the sixth round of the NFL draft. 

After making seven selections in the draft, including the first of the sixth round, the Jets sent their second pick of the sixth round (191st overall) to the Cowboys, (who sent the Jets their sixth-round pick (221st) as well as a fifth-round choice in the 2018 draft.
Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire (15) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. (Mark Zerof)
Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Elijah McGuire (15) runs the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. (Mark Zerof)

The Jets selected Elijah McGuire with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the first of the Jets' three six-round picks.
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Georgia defensive end Dylan Donahue speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski)
Mar 4, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Georgia defensive end Dylan Donahue speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski)

The Jets selected Dylan Donahue with the 181st overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
GEICO SportsNite: Jets draft 00:02:05
The Jets selected Jordan Leggett with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Nov 26, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Chad Hansen (6) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Marcus Rios (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium the California Golden Bears defeated the UCLA Bruins 36 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
Nov 26, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Chad Hansen (6) catches a pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Marcus Rios (9) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium the California Golden Bears defeated the UCLA Bruins 36 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)

The Jets selected Chad Hansen with the 141st overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Road to the NFL Draft 00:03:29
SNY shares the stories of three paths to the NFL Draft: Miami's David Njoku, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel and Anthony Cioffi from Rutgers.

(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

The Jets made two deals during the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, giving them two extra picks going into rounds 4-7 Saturday.
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)
Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) before the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement)

The Jets selected ArDarius Stewart with the 79h overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday. 
Marcus Maye highlights 00:01:11
SNY.tv takes a look at the best plays of the season from the Jets' second-round pick, safety Marcus Maye.

The Jets selected Marcus Maye with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Daily News Live: NFL Draft 00:06:20
The Daily News Live panel assesses the first-round picks of the Giants and Jets and the needs of each team going into Rounds 2 and 3.

Oct 2, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) hits Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after a catch in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)
Oct 2, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;New York Jets strong safety Calvin Pryor (25) hits Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after a catch in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports (William Hauser)

The Jets are looking to trade safety Calvin Pryor going into Friday night's second and third round of the NFL draft, according to USA Today reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Jets took LSU safety Jamal Adams in the first round Thursday. Pryor is going into his fifth year with the Jets, who might not pick up his option at the end of the season, which would make him a free agent next March.
Jamal Adams excited to be a Jet 00:01:13
First-round pick Jamal Adams speaks to the media for the first time after being selected by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft.

(James Snook)
(James Snook)

The first round of the Draft couldn't have worked out much better for the Jets. A player atop their board, whom they didn't think they'd get, ended up falling right into their lap. And for the second time in three years, they stood pat at No. 6 and ended up with a Top 3 player.

Could they have a similar stroke of luck in the second round?

It's entirely possible with the Jets slated to pick seventh when Day 2 of the draft resumes on Friday night. They will have three picks over two rounds -- 39th overall in Round 2, and 70th and 107th overall in Round 3 (the latter is a comp pick and the final pick of the night). And there are a whole bunch of players still available that many considered first-round talents...
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

While most of the attention this weekend will be on the top picks, it's those teams that can find some diamonds in the rough who end up having the most productive draft classes. Every team, even the Jets, has seen success with late-round picks and undrafted free agents, and the Jets will be hoping some of this weekend's less-heralded selections will emulate some of those lightning-in-a-bottle type successes from the past.

With that in mind, let's count down my choices for the top draft steals in Jets history...

5. Brandon Moore, OG, Illinois, 2002 (Undrafted)

Having been drafted as a defensive tackle, "Meat" spent over a decade with the Jets, winning the starting right guard spot in 2004 and making it his own, as he ascended to Pro Bowl status by 2011. Moore, who was selected to announce one of the Jets' picks on Friday, sneaks into the top-five ahead of more recent undrafted pick-ups Mike DeVito and Damon Harrison, because he lasted a lot longer with the team than they did.
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)
Jamal Adams is selected as the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Jets in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets bolstered their secondary by picking LSU safety Jamal Adams with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, and the team is high on Adams' potential.

"He is an outstanding player, obviously. Smart, fast, tough, physical, he's an alpha, he's good on and off the field," Bowles said. "He checked all the boxes for us and really, we think we got a real good football player. We had him rated high."

Adams, a 6-foot, 214-pound defensive back, was one of the highest-rated players in the draft -- one whom the Jets originally didn't think would be there at 6, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
GEICO SportsNite: NFL Draft 00:04:36
The Football Night in New York crew analyzes Jamal Adams and Evan Engram, the first-round picks of the Jets and Giants respectively.

Jets Nation: Jamal Adams 00:00:42
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Jamal Adams, talking to the Jets' newest member about how it feels to be drafted in the first round.

The Jets selected Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Jets Nation: Maccagnan on draft 00:02:07
Jeane Coakley goes one-on-one with Mike Maccagnan to learn about his mindset heading into the 2017 NFL draft.

Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths 00:05:39
Ralph Vacchiano joins Loud Mouths to discuss the NFL Draft and the players the Jets are considering with the sixth overall pick.

(AP)
(AP)

When a team is picking in the Top 10, it should be a lot easier to predict who they're going to take than it has been for the Jets at No. 6 this year. There usually aren't a lot of variables. In this draft, though, there are a ton.

The big one, of course, is the Quarterback Question: Will the Jets pick one or pass? There's also the question of whether they'll make the pick at all (word is that GM Mike Maccagnan is listening to offers to trade down). And if they stay put, it's also not completely clear which players will go in the Top 5.
Many people around the NFL consider this to be one of the hardest first rounds to project in years. That's at least partly due to the uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will go, but also because of deep top tier of talent (perhaps 10 or 11 picks deep) and because many scouts don't see much of a difference between players ranked in the 10-15 range and those they rank down near 25-32.

After consulting with many NFL sources and experts (and my own imagination), here is my final answer on the first round: My SNY Mock Draft 3.0. I feel pretty good that the Cleveland Browns will indeed make the first overall selection. Other than that … no guarantees and I reserve the right to change my mind:
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)
Oct 23, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; A New York Jets helmet on the bench displays a sticker with the number 90 in memory of former New York Jet Dennis Byrd who was killed in a car accident last week. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are wearing Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports (Ed Mulholland)

The Jets waived unning back Brandon Burks, wide receiver Darius Jennings, long snapper Josh Latham, linebacker Jeff Luc and defensive lineman Julien Obioha on Wednesday, ESPN.com's Richi Cimini reports.

 
Jets eye DE, QB in late rounds 00:04:51
They are coming off a miserable 5-11 season, released many of their most recognizable players, and they are beginning what looks like a complete rebuilding job.

So yes, the Jets need pretty much everything.
GEICO SportsNite: NFL Draft 00:01:05
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan discusses the final days of preparation leading up to the NFL Draft on Thursday.

One last look at the top players on the board for the Jets as they prepare to make the sixth overall pick on April 27:

1.CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State - He has been in the No. 1 spot on this board almost from the beginning because of his skill and because he seems likely to be there at 6. The Chicago Bears seem to like him at 3 and there's a chance the Tennessee Titans will take him at 5, but both teams seem to have other priorities. If he gets through to the Jets, it will be hard to pass up this 6-foot, 193-pounder who could give them the shut-down cornerback they haven't had since Darrelle Revis was still Darrelle Revis. (Last report: 1)...
Jets or Giants draft QB first? 00:03:14
Daily News Live predicts which New York football team is more likely to take a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Who should the Jets pick at six? 00:05:25
After not doing a Mock Draft in about a decade, I've now done two versions in less than three weeks - with a third (and final) version still to come. So with eight days to go until the draft, here's my SNY Mock Draft, version 2.0. The information comes from NFL sources, draft experts, and in some cases my own mind:

1. Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
GEICO SportsNite: Jets Draft 00:02:39
Boom or Bust: Jabrill Peppers 00:01:50
Jon Hein and Marc Malusis debate if the Jets would be smart to use their first-round pick to select Michigan's Jabrill Peppers.

After initially being "open for business" with the sixth pick of the draft and admitting a desire to trade down, Mike Maccagnan seemed to close up shop on Monday. Now the Jets GM says "We feel pretty good at 6 right now."

And they should, because if the sudden frenzy over the quarterbacks in this draft is more than just a smokescreen, the Jets will end up with a better player at 6 than they previously believed.

For the longest time it didn't look like any quarterback would go in the first five picks of the NFL draft. The scouting world was down on all of the top quarterbacks in the draft and few believed any were worthy of even a Top 10 pick. The idea that any of them could end up as the top pick seemed crazy -- as crazy as the idea that two could go in the Top 10...
(Bill Streicher)
(Bill Streicher)

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan has spent a lot of time this offseason looking at the quarterbacks in this draft. But that isn't necessarily unusual. In fact, he said, the Jets "feel pretty good" about the quarterbacks they already have.

"We have the two young guys (Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty) and we like both of them in terms of ability and potential," the Jets GM said during his pre-draft press briefing on Monday. "We feel pretty good about the guys we have."

That hasn't stopped him from looking, of course, and at least considering the possibility of the Jets drafting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick. They have scouted the top quarterbacks in the draft heavily this offseason and many believe the Jets will take one in that spot...
Giants, Jets eye tight ends 00:05:01
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss whether the Giants or Jets will select a tight end in the NFL Draft.

Who should the Jets pick at six? 00:05:25
Ralph Vacchiano and Tony Pauline discuss who the Jets will select with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Daily News Live: New York Jets 00:03:45
Daily News Live considers all of the Jets' options regarding the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft.

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles on looks on against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field. (Brad Mills)
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles on looks on against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field. (Brad Mills)

The less the rest of the nation has to see the Jets, the better.

That seemed to be the thinking of the NFL and its partner networks as they made up the 2017 schedule. The Jets, coming off a 5-11 season and heading for a year that doesn't appear to be promising, are scheduled to play only one game in prime time on national TV - a league-mandated Thursday night game that every team must have.
(Kelley L Cox)
(Kelley L Cox)

The Jets will open the 2017 season in Buffalo against the Bills and close it in New England against the Patriots.

The Jets will also face the Raiders in Oakland in Week 2 and host the L.A. Chargers in Week 16...
Njoku discusses the NFL draft 00:05:15
(Brian Spurlock)
(Brian Spurlock)

Here is the most up-to-date information on what the Jets have done during free agency, including contract details and salary cap information. The signing period will continue through the NFL draft and right up until the start of training camp in July, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for frequent updates.

JETS SALARY CAP SPACE
