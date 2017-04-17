The Knicks will have the seventh slot in the upcoming NBA Draft after losing a drawing to the Timberwolves, who they finished with the same record as.

New York and Minnesota both have a 5.3 percent chance of picking first overall, and the Knicks can't pick lower than 10th.

The Draft order will be determined during the Lottery, which takes place on May 16, with the Draft taking place on June 22.

The Knicks finished the season 31-51, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

And so it begins. With the Knicks officially seeded seventh in this year's NBA Draft lottery, there's now a better idea of the type of prospect the team may be able to target.

Frank Ntilikina would be a solid pick for New York in many regards, especially if the De'Aaron Fox's and Dennis Smith Jr.'s of the world are off the board by that point already. At 18 years old, Ntilikina will be the youngest prospect available. His jump shot will need work, but as far as the Knicks are concerned, his primary strengths are their biggest needs. He makes smart decisions with the basketball and can see the floor well offensively. On defense, his size and ability to be physical and apply good pressure makes him an absolute gnat guarding both backcourt positions. What's more, playing in France gives him a leg up because he's already facing pro competition.

It'll take some time for Ntilikina to adjust to the NBA game, whereas some stateside prospects may be considered more polished. Still, opting to draft the youngster would allow the Knicks to develop more of a consistent identity. That's something they've lacked considerably during Phil Jackson's tenure.

Through all the drama surrounding this team, their international scouting has been this team's biggest strength. Obviously Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez garner the most praise (and rightfully so), but even role players like Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Chasson Randle and Maurice Ndour found success by starting their professional careers out abroad. New York had eyes on them and attempted to discover those prospects before anyone else.

All of those players gave New York something positive this season, even if it only came and went in bunches. Drafting Ntilikina would prove the Knicks are willing to be patient, but are aware that he might have greater upside than other prospects who might provide more in the short-term.

Tapping into the knowledge of their international scouting staff, while also hoping these common prospects can all create an on and off the court bond (much like some of them already have) would be very Spurs-like of New York. That, of course, wouldn't be a bad direction to go in.