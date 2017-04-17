( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

The Knicks will have the seventh slot in the upcoming NBA Draft after losing a drawing to the Timberwolves, who they finished with the same record as.

New York and Minnesota both have a 5.3 percent chance of picking first overall, and the Knicks can't pick lower than 10th.

The Draft order will be determined during the Lottery, which takes place on May 16, with the Draft taking place on June 22.

The Knicks finished the season 31-51, missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

 

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

And so it begins. With the Knicks officially seeded seventh in this year's NBA Draft lottery, there's now a better idea of the type of prospect the team may be able to target.

Frank Ntilikina would be a solid pick for New York in many regards, especially if the De'Aaron Fox's and Dennis Smith Jr.'s of the world are off the board by that point already. At 18 years old, Ntilikina will be the youngest prospect available. His jump shot will need work, but as far as the Knicks are concerned, his primary strengths are their biggest needs. He makes smart decisions with the basketball and can see the floor well offensively. On defense, his size and ability to be physical and apply good pressure makes him an absolute gnat guarding both backcourt positions. What's more, playing in France gives him a leg up because he's already facing pro competition. 

It'll take some time for Ntilikina to adjust to the NBA game, whereas some stateside prospects may be considered more polished. Still, opting to draft the youngster would allow the Knicks to develop more of a consistent identity. That's something they've lacked considerably during Phil Jackson's tenure. 

Through all the drama surrounding this team, their international scouting has been this team's biggest strength. Obviously Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez garner the most praise (and rightfully so), but even role players like Mindaugas Kuzminskas, Chasson Randle and Maurice Ndour found success by starting their professional careers out abroad. New York had eyes on them and attempted to discover those prospects before anyone else. 

All of those players gave New York something positive this season, even if it only came and went in bunches. Drafting Ntilikina would prove the Knicks are willing to be patient, but are aware that he might have greater upside than other prospects who might provide more in the short-term. 

Tapping into the knowledge of their international scouting staff, while also hoping these common prospects can all create an on and off the court bond (much like some of them already have) would be very Spurs-like of New York. That, of course, wouldn't be a bad direction to go in. 
New York Knicks interim head coach Kurt Rambis reacts against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger)
New York Knicks interim head coach Kurt Rambis reacts against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger)

Knicks assistant coach Kurt Rambis is "beyond unpopular" with Knicks players, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

"...Kurt Rambis, who is beyond unpopular with the players, league sources said. When players want coaching and teaching, they get yelling, sources said. Most wonder about Rambis' allegiances, because after all, he's Jackson's guy, not Hornacek's," Wojnarowski reports.

Phil Jackson pushed for Rambis, who finished last season as the team's interim coach, to get the permanent title of head coach last offseason. Jackson ended up hiring Jeff Hornacek as the team's head coach, but Rambis was kept as an assistant coach on Hornacek's staff.
Read More
(Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
(Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)

Carmelo Anthony has separated from his wife, La La, according to TMZ, who is reporting that Anthony impregnated another woman prior to the separation.

The other woman, a dancer at a gentlemen's club in New York City, has said she's 6 and a half months pregnant.

La La has reportedly moved out of the family home and is living on her own in New York, though neither side has filed divorce papers.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
Knicks drama continues 00:05:47
The Loud Mouths talk Knicks drama, Kristaps Porzingis skipping his exit meeting with the team brass and Carmelo's break up

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

On Friday, Phil Jackson dismissed the notion that his treatment of and the drama surrounding the Carmelo Anthony situation would impact his reputation or hurt the Knicks' chances with forthcoming free agents.

Prior to that happening, though, Kristaps Porzingis had reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting. Following Jackson's comments, Michelle Roberts of the NBPA released a statement calling Jackson's remarks about Anthony "inappropriate."

At 21 years old, Porzingis may have jumped the gun by being insubordinate. There are other ways to express a feeling or send a message. Nevertheless, what the young gun did was bold. In a way, his actions were an opportunity to stand up for Anthony...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Keith Schlosser
Read More
Phil Jackson on Carmelo Anthony 00:04:08
Knicks president Phil Jackson talks about his relationship with Carmelo Anthony, and explains why it might be best to trade him.

The National Basketball Players Association contacted Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss what they say were "inappropriate" comments by Knicks President Phil Jackson regarding Carmelo Anthony.

Jackson had said on Friday that Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, would be "better off somewhere else" next season.

"If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards," NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said. "The door swings both ways when it comes ot demonstrating loyalty and respect."
Read More
Stefan Bondy on Carmelo 00:04:24
Stefan Bondy joins the Daily News Live panel to discuss Carmelo Anthony's future (or lack thereof) and legacy with the Knicks.

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

The Knicks' failures over the last three seasons should be as much of a reflection on Phil Jackson as anyone else. He's failed to put the right pieces in place and his constant retooling has prevented New York from developing any real chemistry. With no reasonable fix in sight, there's little reason to believe he'll be able to turn things around.

Of course, Carmelo Anthony has been at the center of it all, too. One could have expected such a star talent to be the key to the Knicks becoming a competitive franchise again, but that simply hasn't happened. A team needs depth, but it also needs a leader to guide them. However, the front office failed to motivate its leader by showing him they were committed to a winning culture.

With the power of his no trade clause at his hands, Anthony knows he needs to make a decision that will be best for himself and the team...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Keith Schlosser
Read More
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrate a basket by Porzingis against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)
New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) and small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) celebrate a basket by Porzingis against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner)

Keith Schlosser, SNY.tv: Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting with Knicks' brass, which isn't something one would expect the leader of a team to do. The man otherwise known as the "unicorn" may already be considered the forthcoming savior by some, but Phil Jackson doesn't believe he's ready to carry the Knicks just yet.

"No I don't. He's 21 years old. That's a big load for anyone to take on," the executive said when asked if Porzingis was ready to be New York's number one option.

Such a question was posed after Jackson revealed he will look to trade Carmelo Anthony and that the forward would be "better off somewhere else."

Frustration is mounting surrounding the disarray this team is in, which would appear to explain Porzingis' absence. With Jackson ready to continue exploring deals for Anthony, it would make sense for the Knicks to go back to basics and begin building from scratch, save for say, Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, and a few complementary role players. During this transition and Anthony's expected departure, Porzingis could be embraced and groomed as the starring attraction New York needs.
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis, Keith Schlosser
Read More
Mar 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Mar 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Kristaps Porzingis declined to attend team exit meetings at the conclusion of the New York Knicks season, Ian Begley of ESPN reported on Friday night. 

Citing team sources, Begley says that the two-year veteran and former first round selection is frustrated with the team's lack of direction. The Knicks failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season and only notched a 30-51 record.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis
Read More
Daily News Live: Phil-Carmelo 00:05:36
The DNL panel sorts through Phil Jackson's wide ranging, end of season press conference where he hinted it was time to move on from Carmelo.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Pending free agent Derrick Rose wants to return to the Knicks next season and have a "chance to redeem himself," Phil Jackson said on Friday.

Rose was acquired from the Bulls last June along with Justin Holiday and a 2017 second round pick, with Robin LopezJose Calderon, and Jerian Grant going to Chicago.

The 28-year-old Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games with the Knicks this season.

He briefly went AWOL in January in order to address a family matter -- something Jackson said was distracting to the team...
Tags: Derrick Rose
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Knicks rookie C Willy Hernangomez has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Friday.

He averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in six April games, matching his career-high of 24 points on April 9 against the Raptors.

With Joakim Noah out, Hernangomez saw his playing time increase dramatically during the second half of the season.
Tags: Willy Hernangomez
Read More
End of an era for the Knicks? 00:04:07
The Daily News Live team debates Carmelo Anthony's chances of returning to New York next season.
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
(Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Latest Update (April 13)

9:00AM: The Knicks and Phil Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of Jackson's five-year contract this spring, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.

Both sides had the option to walk away from each other at the end of this season, and while there was speculation that either Jackson or the Knicks might exercise that opt-out clause, sources told Begley that the final two years on Jackson's contract were picked up "a while ago."
Read More
Noah's deal in retrospect 00:02:54
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein ask if Joakim Noah's deal with the Knicks is the worst contract in NBA history.

Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate if Joakim Noah's deal was the worst contract in NBA history based on his playing time since.
Tags: Joakim Noah
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks win 00:01:28
Jeane Coakley breaks down the Knicks' win in their season finale, which could be Carmelo Anthony's last game with the team.

Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points after deciding to play in what could be his final game with the Knicks, and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-113 on Wednesday night.

Anthony had missed the previous two games with a sore left knee and wasn't expected to play Wednesday, but told Jeff Hornacek he wanted to go. He played 23 minutes, sitting out the final quarter while a couple of "We want Melo! We want Melo!" chants broke out.
Read More
Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; General view during pre game introductions before a game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; General view during pre game introductions before a game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Knicks take on the 76ers at Madison Square Garden in the final game of the season. 

According to STATS:

  • Philadelphia has won two of its three games against New York this season despite being outshot 45.2 percent to 41.4 percent from the field in those games. The Sixers are outscoring the Knicks in the paint 48.0 per game to 38.0, however.
  • The Knicks are shooting 42.4 percent on corner three-pointers this season, the second-best mark in the league behind the Spurs at 42.5 percent.
Read More
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Joakim Noah initially injured his right rotator cuff in January, but continued to play through it, the team said Wednesday. Noah underwent an MRI after the injury and had a follow-up test in April, which showed no improvement. Doctors have recommended surgery, but the club says Noah has yet to make a decision.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the 32-year-old would undergo the surgery.

Noah, who will serve a 20-game suspension once he is healthy, is expected to have a recovery time of four-to-six months.
Tags: Joakim Noah
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks 00:02:13
With his team having failed to make the playoffs, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek fields questions about Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose.
Were Dolan's actions acceptable? 00:03:41
The DNL crew discusses if it was acceptable for Knicks owner James Dolan to go back at a fan after an altercation at MSG.

A Knicks season ticket holder who was cursed out by team owner James Dolan last week said the team disconnected his phone call when he tried renewing his season tickets for next season, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

Mike Hamersky, a 35-year-old lawyer, said he could not reach his Knicks representative and was unable to log in to his account to renew online. When he finally was able to re-set his password, he realized were no options to renew and tried calling the team to resolve the issue. Once he reached the team, he said they disconnected his phone call. 

According to ESPN, the team said they had 'nothing to add' when asked if Hamersky is still allowed to renew his season tickets.
Read More
(Jeff Hanisch (USA Today))
(Jeff Hanisch (USA Today))

Carmelo Anthony will likely not play in the Knicks' season finale on Wednesday night, head coach Jeff Hornacek said, before weighing in on Anthony's season and potential future in New York.

"I think it's his choice still with his contract," Hornacek told the NY Daily News, alluding to Anthony's no-trade clause. "Every year until guys are gone coaches all assume we're going to have the same team."

It's expected that the Knicks, who attempted to trade Anthony prior to the deadline this season, will make him available this offseason. 

Hornacek said having Anthony around to mentor the team's younger players has "been good at times," adding that Anthony would have to embrace that role if he returns next season...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Knicks G Ron Baker has made the most of his chance with the Knicks and feels fortunate to be where he is.

"I come from a town of 200 people, blue-collar [place]," Baker said, according to the NY Post. "I always dreamed to be here. In high school I lost that dream. I was 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9."

The 24-year-old Baker, who went undrafted out of Wichita State, has averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 assists while averaging 16.2 minutes in 51 games this season.
Read More
(AP)
(AP)

Latest Update (April 11)

9:45AM: Charles Oakley is in court today making his first appearance on assault charges stemming from his February scuffle with Madison Square Garden security.

Prior to entering the courtroom, Oakley spoke to reporters and reiterated the same story he has in the past, claiming he did nothing wrong and MSG security dragged him out for no reason.

During the arraignment, the prosecuter read to the judge statements Oakley gave during his arrest, admitting to having two drinks before the game.

The prosecuter also said that Oakley told NYPD how every time the former Knick enters Madison Square Garden, James Dolan places security guards on him and "nothing good happens."
Read More
(Nicole Sweet)
(Nicole Sweet)

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

Coming into the season, Willy Hernangomez was regarded as a raw prospect who would need time to develop and make the necessary adjustments in his game. 

From the opening tip in October through January, the big man took a back seat to Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn. Seeing limited action was for the best, as the Knicks were hoping to allow Hernangomez's body to get used to the rigorous schedule of the NBA while relying upon proven veterans in the meantime.

Unfortunately, it was Noah's body that proved unable to hold up over the course of the season. In turn, Hernangomez's rookie season has steadily become a trial by fire. Emerging as New York's starting center, he hasn't disappointed.
Tags: Willy Hernangomez, Keith Schlosser
Read More
Markelle Fultz (Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports)
Markelle Fultz (Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports)

University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz said it would be "amazing" if the New York Knicks were to draft him in June.

"It's close to home, my family can come out. This is the greatest place to play, really," Fultz told the New York Post's Zach Braziller while watching Sunday's Knicks-Raptors game. "Big [arena], a lot of good fans. ... This is a legendary place."

Fultz, who is considered to be one of the top picks come June, averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 25 games as an 18-year-old freshman for the Huskies.
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez
Read More
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. 

The Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. They can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two. 

 
Read More
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek yells at the officials during the second half at against the Cleveland Cavaliers Madison Square Garden. ( Adam Hunger)
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek yells at the officials during the second half at against the Cleveland Cavaliers Madison Square Garden. ( Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK -- The Toronto Raptors survived decently while Kyle Lowry missed over a month with a wrist injury.  

Now Lowry is back and the Raptors are trying to continue their strong finish with the playoffs looming in the near future.  

Lowry and the Raptors play their penultimate game of the regular season Sunday afternoon when they visit the New York Knicks and attempt to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference.  
Read More
New York Knicks forward Maurice Daly Ndour (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Knicks forward Maurice Daly Ndour (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Without Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and (unexpectedly) Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks could only muster three quarters of contention and fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 88-101. 

Despite lacking all of it's starpower, New York kept it close for the majority of the game. However, the playoff-bound Grizzlies began to pull away in the game's final stage.

 
Tags: Courtney Lee, Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis
Read More
Should Knicks avoid Lonzo Ball? 00:03:11
The DNL crew discusses if the Knicks should pass on point guard Lonzo Ball because of his father's controversial behavior towards the media.
(Bill Streicher)
(Bill Streicher)

Latest Update (April 7)

11:30AM: Wizards PG Brandon Jennings described the tension between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson as one of the "wildiest" situations he has been in during his eight seasons in the NBA. Jennings added that the issues between the two had an effect on the whole team.

"It definitely took a toll, I think, on the team. Because it wasn't even about basketball anymore, it was more about what was going on with Melo," Jennings said to Ian Begley of ESPN.

Jennings said it was "cool" playing with Anthony, but noted that the Knicks veteran leader was under a lot of pressure "dealing with stuff with Phil."
Tags: Brandon Jennings, Carmelo Anthony
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks lose 00:01:31
Eamon McAnaney reports from MSG and breaks down all the news and action from the Knicks 106-103 loss to the Washington Wizards.

NEW YORK (AP) Bradley Beal scored 25 points and made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds left as the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 106-103 on Thursday night.

John Wall added 24 points and eight assists for the Wizards, who blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered to improve to 48-31, tying Toronto for third place in the Eastern Conference.

Washington is trying for its first 50-win season since 1978-79. Marcin Gortat was 7 for 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Wizards. They have won seven straight at Madison Square Garden.

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points for the Knicks, who are a loss away from their third consecutive 50-loss season. >> Read more
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Patrick Ewing 00:02:07
Patrick Ewing was introduced as the new head coach for the Georgetown men's basketball team.
Jan 21, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) works the ball around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)
Jan 21, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) works the ball around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

Derrick Rose underwent "uncomplicated" surgery for the torn meniscus in his left knee on Wednesday, the team announced.

He is expected to begin basketball activities in approximately three-to-six weeks.

"It's tough for Derrick. He's played hard all year," coach Jeff Hornacek told the Associated Press this past weekend about the season-ending injury. "I didn't hear the real report on it. He'll get that taken care of and probably be back. But he's worked hard (over) the last summer with yoga, those kind of things, to get his body in great shape. Feel bad for him."

Rose played in 64 games this season and averaged 18 points per game. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason.
Tags: Derrick Rose
Read More
(Troy Taormina)
(Troy Taormina)

Lance Thomas, who is dealing with a sore right hip, will likely not play in another game this season as the Knicks continue their march to the offseason.

Thomas, 28, has played in 46 games this season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game.

He was limited to 59 games last season and has never played more than 62 games during his six-year career, which has been split between New Orleans and the Knicks.
Tags: Lance Thomas
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks win 00:00:37
Carmelo Anthony, Courtney Lee and Kyle O'Quinn talk about favorable matchups after the Knicks' 100-91 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Recap

Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the New York Knicks snapped the Chicago Bulls' four-game win streak with a 100-91 victory on Tuesday night.

Courtney Lee had 14 points for New York, and Maurice Ndour added 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks (30-48) had dropped seven of nine.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks (7) during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks (7) during the NBA All-Star Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

With five games remaining in the season, Carmelo Anthony's tenure in New York could be coming to a close, writes Stefan Body of the NY Daily News.

Anthony, 32, is expected to meet with team president Phil Jackson at the end of the season for an exit interview.

"The chips will be on the table in that meeting," Anthony said regarding how he will approach the meeting.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
Hoyas hire Ewing as coach 00:01:14
The DNL panel discusses Patrick Ewing being hired as Georgetown's next men's basketball head coach.

Knicks great Patrick Ewing has been hired as the next coach of Georgetown men's basketball.
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Melo's future 00:00:54
Carmelo Anthony addresses his uncertain future with the Knicks as the 2017 season winds down.
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 2, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

NEW YORK (AP) Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points in just 24 minutes and the Boston Celtics remained atop the Eastern Conference with their 50th victory, beating the New York Knicks 110-94 on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown added 16 for the Celtics, who will be no worse than tied with Cleveland for the best record in the East when they host the defending NBA champions on Wednesday. Boston is off until that showdown, while the Cavaliers were set to play two games in between.  

Courtney Lee scored 16 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 14 for the Knicks, who announced during the game that Derrick Rose will have season-ending surgery to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. They also played without Carmelo Anthony (sore lower back). >> Read more
Read More
(Jeff Hanisch (USA Today))
(Jeff Hanisch (USA Today))

Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony, and Lance Thomas will miss Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, according to Steve Popper of The Record.

Rose has a sore right foot, Anthony has been dealing with a left knee injury, and Thomas is suffering from a hip injury.

Anthony has played in 71 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 22.5 points per game. Thomas has played in 46 games and Derrick Rose has started 64 games.
Read More
Jan 18, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first quarter at TD Garden. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)
Jan 18, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the first quarter at TD Garden. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The Boston Celtics, clinging to first place in the Eastern Conference, will be without guard Avery Bradley when they meet the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Bradley did not travel with the team after missing the Orlando contest Friday with a recurrence of the stomach illness that cost him a game earlier in the Celtics' homestand, where they went 5-1.

Bradley will miss his 27th game this season for the Celtics (49-27). An Achilles injury sidelined him for a significant period before the All-Star break. Rookie Jaylen 
Read More
General view as the New York Knicks are introduced before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
General view as the New York Knicks are introduced before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive

When the Knicks announced its attendee list for April 2nd's reunion of the 1998-99 Eastern Conference Champion squad, plenty of notable names could be found. Head coach Jeff Van Gundy will return, as will Marcus Camby, Charlie Ward, and Kurt Thomas. Allan Houston, Larry Johnson, and Herb Williams (all of whom who have been employed by the team post-retirement) will also join the celebration.

 
Read More
(Steve Mitchell (USA Today))
(Steve Mitchell (USA Today))

Recap

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and the New York Knicks led nearly the entire way in beating the Miami Heat 98-94 on Friday night.

Justin Holiday scored 12 for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony (back), Derrick Rose (knee) and Lance Thomas (hip). It was only the fourth win in the last 15 games for New York.
Read More
(Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports)
(Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports)

Bulls F/G Jimmy Butler will almost certainly be traded this offseason, according to an NBA executive.

Butler, who can opt out of his contract after the 2018-19 season, was dangled in trades prior to the deadline.

The 76ers, Celtics, and Nuggets were among the teams interested in Butler at the time, according to RealGM.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen believes Phil Jackson is to blame for the Knicks' awful season. The former Chicago Bull also offered his support for Carmelo Anthony, and said he thinks it's time for Jackson to move on from the Knicks.

"To be honest with you, I'm going to have to go at my old coach Phil Jackson," Pippen told ESPN's "The Jump." "I think he just hasn't put the right pieces on the floor. I give a lot of credit to Carmelo who is being very professional in getting through these 82 game season. ... But this team just hasn't had it. They haven't had it since Phil Jackson landed there. There hasn't been any upside."

When asked if Jackson should leave the Knicks, Pippen said "yes."

 
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Read More
Mar 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Mar 3, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers won 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Kristaps Porzingis offered a blunt assessment of the Knicks' season on Thursday, saying the team "didn't do it from the beginning the right way."

The 21-year-old noted that a lack of fundamentals was a key reason for the Knicks' struggles this season. "We didn't have real fundamentals as a team," Porzingis said. "I think from the beginning, it worked for us because we played based off our talent and based off of good energy, and once things got a little tougher, we just didn't have the fundamentals as well."

Porzingis also responded to head coach Jeff Hornacek's comment that the club would work on fundamentals in training camp later this year. 

 
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis
Read More
Daily News Live: 'Melo/Knicks 00:02:44
The Daily News Live panel discusses Carmelo Anthony and his future with the Knicks.

The Knicks were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs during Wednesday night's loss to the Heat, making this the fourth consecutive season where New York will not reach the postseason.

"I think today was mathematically [eliminated] but I think the writing was on the wall prior to this," head coach Jeff Hornacek said, according to Newsday. "So the other guys have played a little bit more. Maybe they'll continue to play a little bit more."

Carmelo Anthony, who was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline and is expected to be shopped during the offseason, said he's at peace with the reduced minutes he's been receiving with the team trying to get their younger players more experience.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Knicks 00:00:47
Carmelo Anthony speaks to the media after the Knicks' 105-88 loss to the Heat and says that he's unsure of his current role on the team.

Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Miami Heat breezed to an easy victory a night after going down to the wire, beating the New York Knicks 105-88 on Wednesday night.

Reserve James Johnson added 18 points for the Heat, who began play eighth in the Eastern Conference and a game behind Indiana for seventh as they continue a second-half surge that could carry them to the postseason.
Tags: Miami Heat
Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Derrick Rose and Lance Thomas will both be unavailable to play against the Heat on Wednesday night, the team announced. 

Rose, according to the team, is dealing with a sore left knee. He had 27 points in Monday's win over the Pistons. Head coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters before the game that he expects Rose to be back for Friday's contest. 

Thomas (sore right hip) has sat out the Knicks' last two games.  
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

The Knicks host the Heat on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. 

According to STATS:

  • The Heat have won their last five games against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, holding New York to just 83.2 points per game and 39.9 percent shooting during that span.
  • The Heat defeated the Pistons in Detroit last night, 97-96, via a tip-in by Hassan Whiteside as time expired. Miami is now 2-4 in its last six road games.
Read More
(Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)
(Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

Joakim Noah has been medically cleared by the NBA's independent doctor and will begin his 20-game suspension on Wednesday night, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Noah will miss the final eight games of this season and the first 12 of the 2017-18 season.

He said the substance that resulted in the suspension was not approved by the Knicks' medical staff and that he took it while rehabbing from an injury.
Tags: Joakim Noah
Read More
knicks Archives
Login with Facebook Login with Twitter Login with SNY.tv