The odds of Carmelo Anthony getting traded to the Celtics could be increasing, surmises Marc Berman in the NY Post.

The Celtics' coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony before the deadline, writes Berman, but GM Danny Ainge had "too many reservations" -- one of them being that acquiring Anthony would've given the Celtics little to no cap space this offseason.

Berman suggests if the Celtics lose their first-round playoff series to the Bulls (with Boston, the No. 1 seed, trailing two games to none), Ainge's position could change.