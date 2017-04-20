SNY.tv takes a look at the worst moments of Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony's season.
On the final episode of TheKnicksBlog Podcast, Anthony Donahue and Moke Hamilton run the gamut on everything going down with the Knicks. The guys discuss Phil Jackson's struggles running the organization, Carmelo Anthony's future, Kristaps Porzingis' refusal to meet with the front office, the NBA Draft, and free agency.
Click below to listen...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis
The odds of Carmelo Anthony getting traded to the Celtics could be increasing, surmises Marc Berman in the NY Post.
The Celtics' coaching staff was in favor of trading for Anthony before the deadline, writes Berman, but GM Danny Ainge had "too many reservations" -- one of them being that acquiring Anthony would've given the Celtics little to no cap space this offseason.
Berman suggests if the Celtics lose their first-round playoff series to the Bulls (with Boston, the No. 1 seed, trailing two games to none), Ainge's position could change.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Kristaps Porzingis says he loves New York and still wants to be a member of the Knicks, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.
Porzingis will leave for Latvia on Thursday without meeting with Phil Jackson, but said blowing off his exit interview is not a sign that he doesn't want to play at Madison Square Garden next season.
"Of course," Porzingis said when asked if he wants to be a Knick next season. "I love New York. I love New York."
According to Berman, New York was not given an explanation behind the 21-year old Latvian's decision to skip the scheduled meeting with Jackson on Friday. But sources say that Porzingis is upset with the way the franchise has been run, with Jackson's poor handling of Carmelo Anthony and going all-in on the triangle offense.
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis
The Knicks will have the seventh slot in the upcoming NBA Draft after losing a drawing to the Timberwolves, who they finished with the same record as.
New York and Minnesota both have a 5.3 percent chance of picking first overall, and the Knicks can't pick lower than 10th.
The Draft order will be determined during the Lottery, which takes place on May 16, with the Draft taking place on June 22.
Knicks assistant coach Kurt Rambis is "beyond unpopular" with Knicks players, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.
"...Kurt Rambis, who is beyond unpopular with the players, league sources said. When players want coaching and teaching, they get yelling, sources said. Most wonder about Rambis' allegiances, because after all, he's Jackson's guy, not Hornacek's," Wojnarowski reports.
Phil Jackson pushed for Rambis, who finished last season as the team's interim coach, to get the permanent title of head coach last offseason. Jackson ended up hiring Jeff Hornacek as the team's head coach, but Rambis was kept as an assistant coach on Hornacek's staff.
Carmelo Anthony has separated from his wife, La La, according to TMZ, who is reporting that Anthony impregnated another woman prior to the separation.
The other woman, a dancer at a gentlemen's club in New York City, has said she's 6 and a half months pregnant.
La La has reportedly moved out of the family home and is living on her own in New York, though neither side has filed divorce papers.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive
On Friday, Phil Jackson dismissed the notion that his treatment of and the drama surrounding the Carmelo Anthony situation would impact his reputation or hurt the Knicks' chances with forthcoming free agents.
Prior to that happening, though, Kristaps Porzingis had reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting. Following Jackson's comments, Michelle Roberts of the NBPA released a statement calling Jackson's remarks about Anthony "inappropriate."
At 21 years old, Porzingis may have jumped the gun by being insubordinate. There are other ways to express a feeling or send a message. Nevertheless, what the young gun did was bold. In a way, his actions were an opportunity to stand up for Anthony...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Keith Schlosser
The National Basketball Players Association contacted Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss what they say were "inappropriate" comments by Knicks President Phil Jackson regarding Carmelo Anthony.
Jackson had said on Friday that Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, would be "better off somewhere else" next season.
"If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards," NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said. "The door swings both ways when it comes ot demonstrating loyalty and respect."
Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive
The Knicks' failures over the last three seasons should be as much of a reflection on Phil Jackson as anyone else. He's failed to put the right pieces in place and his constant retooling has prevented New York from developing any real chemistry. With no reasonable fix in sight, there's little reason to believe he'll be able to turn things around.
Of course, Carmelo Anthony has been at the center of it all, too. One could have expected such a star talent to be the key to the Knicks becoming a competitive franchise again, but that simply hasn't happened. A team needs depth, but it also needs a leader to guide them. However, the front office failed to motivate its leader by showing him they were committed to a winning culture.
With the power of his no trade clause at his hands, Anthony knows he needs to make a decision that will be best for himself and the team...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Keith Schlosser
Keith Schlosser, SNY.tv: Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped out on his exit meeting with Knicks' brass, which isn't something one would expect the leader of a team to do. The man otherwise known as the "unicorn" may already be considered the forthcoming savior by some, but Phil Jackson doesn't believe he's ready to carry the Knicks just yet.
"No I don't. He's 21 years old. That's a big load for anyone to take on," the executive said when asked if Porzingis was ready to be New York's number one option.
Such a question was posed after Jackson revealed he will look to trade Carmelo Anthony and that the forward would be "better off somewhere else."
Frustration is mounting surrounding the disarray this team is in, which would appear to explain Porzingis' absence. With Jackson ready to continue exploring deals for Anthony, it would make sense for the Knicks to go back to basics and begin building from scratch, save for say, Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, and a few complementary role players. During this transition and Anthony's expected departure, Porzingis could be embraced and groomed as the starring attraction New York needs.
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis, Keith Schlosser
Kristaps Porzingis declined to attend team exit meetings at the conclusion of the New York Knicks season, Ian Begley of ESPN reported on Friday night.
Citing team sources, Begley says that the two-year veteran and former first round selection is frustrated with the team's lack of direction. The Knicks failed to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season and only notched a 30-51 record.
Tags: Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Pending free agent Derrick Rose wants to return to the Knicks next season and have a "chance to redeem himself," Phil Jackson said on Friday.
Rose was acquired from the Bulls last June along with Justin Holiday and a 2017 second round pick, with Robin Lopez, Jose Calderon, and Jerian Grant going to Chicago.
The 28-year-old Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games with the Knicks this season.
He briefly went AWOL in January in order to address a family matter -- something Jackson said was distracting to the team...
Tags: Derrick Rose
Knicks rookie C Willy Hernangomez has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April, it was announced Friday.
He averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in six April games, matching his career-high of 24 points on April 9 against the Raptors.
With Joakim Noah out, Hernangomez saw his playing time increase dramatically during the second half of the season.
Tags: Willy Hernangomez
Latest Update (April 13)
9:00AM: The Knicks and Phil Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of Jackson's five-year contract this spring, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.
Both sides had the option to walk away from each other at the end of this season, and while there was speculation that either Jackson or the Knicks might exercise that opt-out clause, sources told Begley that the final two years on Jackson's contract were picked up "a while ago."
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate if Joakim Noah's deal was the worst contract in NBA history based on his playing time since.
Tags: Joakim Noah
Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points after deciding to play in what could be his final game with the Knicks, and New York beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-113 on Wednesday night.
Anthony had missed the previous two games with a sore left knee and wasn't expected to play Wednesday, but told Jeff Hornacek he wanted to go. He played 23 minutes, sitting out the final quarter while a couple of "We want Melo! We want Melo!" chants broke out.
The Knicks take on the 76ers at Madison Square Garden in the final game of the season.
According to STATS:
- Philadelphia has won two of its three games against New York this season despite being outshot 45.2 percent to 41.4 percent from the field in those games. The Sixers are outscoring the Knicks in the paint 48.0 per game to 38.0, however.
- The Knicks are shooting 42.4 percent on corner three-pointers this season, the second-best mark in the league behind the Spurs at 42.5 percent.
Joakim Noah initially injured his right rotator cuff in January, but continued to play through it, the team said Wednesday. Noah underwent an MRI after the injury and had a follow-up test in April, which showed no improvement. Doctors have recommended surgery, but the club says Noah has yet to make a decision.
The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the 32-year-old would undergo the surgery.
Noah, who will serve a 20-game suspension once he is healthy, is expected to have a recovery time of four-to-six months.
Tags: Joakim Noah
A Knicks season ticket holder who was cursed out by team owner James Dolan last week said the team disconnected his phone call when he tried renewing his season tickets for next season, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.
Mike Hamersky, a 35-year-old lawyer, said he could not reach his Knicks representative and was unable to log in to his account to renew online. When he finally was able to re-set his password, he realized were no options to renew and tried calling the team to resolve the issue. Once he reached the team, he said they disconnected his phone call.
According to ESPN, the team said they had 'nothing to add' when asked if Hamersky is still allowed to renew his season tickets.
Carmelo Anthony will likely not play in the Knicks' season finale on Wednesday night, head coach Jeff Hornacek said, before weighing in on Anthony's season and potential future in New York.
"I think it's his choice still with his contract," Hornacek told the NY Daily News, alluding to Anthony's no-trade clause. "Every year until guys are gone coaches all assume we're going to have the same team."
It's expected that the Knicks, who attempted to trade Anthony prior to the deadline this season, will make him available this offseason.
Hornacek said having Anthony around to mentor the team's younger players has "been good at times," adding that Anthony would have to embrace that role if he returns next season...
Tags: Carmelo Anthony
Knicks G Ron Baker has made the most of his chance with the Knicks and feels fortunate to be where he is.
"I come from a town of 200 people, blue-collar [place]," Baker said, according to the NY Post. "I always dreamed to be here. In high school I lost that dream. I was 5-foot-8, 5-foot-9."
The 24-year-old Baker, who went undrafted out of Wichita State, has averaged 4.1 points and 2.0 assists while averaging 16.2 minutes in 51 games this season.
Latest Update (April 11)
9:45AM: Charles Oakley is in court today making his first appearance on assault charges stemming from his February scuffle with Madison Square Garden security.
Prior to entering the courtroom, Oakley spoke to reporters and reiterated the same story he has in the past, claiming he did nothing wrong and MSG security dragged him out for no reason.
During the arraignment, the prosecuter read to the judge statements Oakley gave during his arrest, admitting to having two drinks before the game.
The prosecuter also said that Oakley told NYPD how every time the former Knick enters Madison Square Garden, James Dolan places security guards on him and "nothing good happens."
Keith Schlosser, SNY.TV Twitter | Archive
Coming into the season, Willy Hernangomez was regarded as a raw prospect who would need time to develop and make the necessary adjustments in his game.
From the opening tip in October through January, the big man took a back seat to Joakim Noah and Kyle O'Quinn. Seeing limited action was for the best, as the Knicks were hoping to allow Hernangomez's body to get used to the rigorous schedule of the NBA while relying upon proven veterans in the meantime.
Unfortunately, it was Noah's body that proved unable to hold up over the course of the season. In turn, Hernangomez's rookie season has steadily become a trial by fire. Emerging as New York's starting center, he hasn't disappointed.
Tags: Willy Hernangomez, Keith Schlosser
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz said it would be "amazing" if the New York Knicks were to draft him in June.
"It's close to home, my family can come out. This is the greatest place to play, really," Fultz told the New York Post's Zach Braziller while watching Sunday's Knicks-Raptors game. "Big [arena], a lot of good fans. ... This is a legendary place."
Fultz, who is considered to be one of the top picks come June, averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 25 games as an 18-year-old freshman for the Huskies.
Tags: Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez
NEW YORK (AP) DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.
The Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. They can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two.
NEW YORK -- The Toronto Raptors survived decently while Kyle Lowry missed over a month with a wrist injury.
Now Lowry is back and the Raptors are trying to continue their strong finish with the playoffs looming in the near future.
Lowry and the Raptors play their penultimate game of the regular season Sunday afternoon when they visit the New York Knicks and attempt to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Without Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and (unexpectedly) Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks could only muster three quarters of contention and fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 88-101.
Despite lacking all of it's starpower, New York kept it close for the majority of the game. However, the playoff-bound Grizzlies began to pull away in the game's final stage.
Tags: Courtney Lee, Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis
Latest Update (April 7)
11:30AM: Wizards PG Brandon Jennings described the tension between Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson as one of the "wildiest" situations he has been in during his eight seasons in the NBA. Jennings added that the issues between the two had an effect on the whole team.
"It definitely took a toll, I think, on the team. Because it wasn't even about basketball anymore, it was more about what was going on with Melo," Jennings said to Ian Begley of ESPN.
Jennings said it was "cool" playing with Anthony, but noted that the Knicks veteran leader was under a lot of pressure "dealing with stuff with Phil."
Tags: Brandon Jennings, Carmelo Anthony
NEW YORK (AP) Bradley Beal scored 25 points and made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds left as the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 106-103 on Thursday night.
John Wall added 24 points and eight assists for the Wizards, who blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered to improve to 48-31, tying Toronto for third place in the Eastern Conference.
Washington is trying for its first 50-win season since 1978-79. Marcin Gortat was 7 for 7 from the field and scored 16 points for the Wizards. They have won seven straight at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points for the Knicks, who are a loss away from their third consecutive 50-loss season. >> Read more
Derrick Rose underwent "uncomplicated" surgery for the torn meniscus in his left knee on Wednesday, the team announced.
He is expected to begin basketball activities in approximately three-to-six weeks.
"It's tough for Derrick. He's played hard all year," coach Jeff Hornacek told the Associated Press this past weekend about the season-ending injury. "I didn't hear the real report on it. He'll get that taken care of and probably be back. But he's worked hard (over) the last summer with yoga, those kind of things, to get his body in great shape. Feel bad for him."
Rose played in 64 games this season and averaged 18 points per game. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason.
Tags: Derrick Rose
Lance Thomas, who is dealing with a sore right hip, will likely not play in another game this season as the Knicks continue their march to the offseason.
Thomas, 28, has played in 46 games this season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in just over 21 minutes per game.
He was limited to 59 games last season and has never played more than 62 games during his six-year career, which has been split between New Orleans and the Knicks.
Tags: Lance Thomas
Recap
Carmelo Anthony scored 23 points, and the New York Knicks snapped the Chicago Bulls' four-game win streak with a 100-91 victory on Tuesday night.
Courtney Lee had 14 points for New York, and Maurice Ndour added 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks (30-48) had dropped seven of nine.